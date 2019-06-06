Jarrett Culver is already a good player. Can he become a great one?

Profile, size, and athleticism

Let’s start with the basics, Culver’s size and athletic profile. We need to start there because those things will really inform the rest of this conversation on him. Culver was a young sophomore, just recently turning 20. He was more of a catch-and-shoot role player as a freshman before developing into the Big 12 Player of the Year and a consensus All-American as the lead handler and playmaker this season.

Culver is a big wing, and plenty of draftniks think he may still be growing. He stands about 6'7" with an impressive 6'9.5" wingspan, which makes him really sizable for a 2/3 wing where I expect he’ll end up. For a body comp, think someone like DeMar DeRozan or Brandon Roy. He has enough size to play the three with ease and will have a significant size advantage against many guards.

Athletically, Culver is just… fine. He’s certainly not a bad athlete, and he appears to be an NBA athlete, just not an elite one. We throw that word elite around a lot in the draft process, so what does it mean to not be an elite athlete? Well, in Culver’s case, it means a lot.

Culver has a decent first step with the ball in his hands and he uses that to get by the defender and create some space. However he lacks high-end burst or speed from there, and good defenders are able to catch up to him and close down the space. If Culver does get to the rim, his size and relative physicality are in his favor. But again, he doesn’t have the athletic pop to just go up and yam on guys in the lane. He lacks a real explosiveness in his step and on his jump. Again, he’s not a bad athlete or anything close to it. But the NBA is filled with some of the most explosive athletes in the world, and Culver is not that. His athleticism seemed relatively average against good college teams, which does not portend great things once he is playing against the obviously better NBA athletes.

In an early high-profile game against Duke, Culver’s lack of athleticism stood out against four future NBA players. His first step wasn’t getting him by defenders, and his drives were more physical than quick. He struggled finishing at the rim against bigger, more athletic guys and seemed to struggle with contact. He ended up with a great stat line but did it mostly hitting open shots against a poorly-rotating defense. His finishing through contact was much better in other games, like in the NCAA tournament against Michigan where he was magnificent, chunneling through a great defense and finishing through contact at the rim. In the title game against Virginia, Culver’s first step helped him get into space but he again struggled to finish, hitting 5-of-16 twos. Some of those were misses at the rim when he wasn’t athletic enough to get up and dunk it over the defense, and others were jumpers he settled for when he couldn’t get past his defender.

Culver is being talked about as a likely top-5 pick. You expect a guy like that to pop on film in the biggest games, and Culver just didn’t pop as the games got tough against Gonzaga, Michigan State, and Virginia. Last year, you turned on a Texas Tech and Zhaire Smith leapt off the screen with his athleticism. That’s not Jarrett Culver. Culver actually reminds me of a 70s or 80s player with his less than fluid movement and lack of lateral or vertical burst. He has an old school game I like, but it comes with an old school athleticism that feels potentially troublesome.

Let’s talk about how that plays out through the lens of his other attributes.