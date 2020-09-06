A Brief History of Gaming in the Middle East

It took some time for the void left by Sakhr to be filled. With no gaming consoles around at the time, kids turned to arcades to play games. These games looked many times better than anything they used to play on Sakhr machines. And although the Super Nintendo and Sega Mega Drive (Genesis) were widely available around the world at this time, they didn’t make their way to the Middle East until much later.

My dad bought my cousin and I a Sega Mega Drive II in early 1994. I remember he got two games with the console: Streets of Rage 2 and FIFA World Cup 1994. These games were a quantum leap from anything I’d seen on the Sakhr — from graphics and sound through to gameplay.

At the same time, bootlegged Nintendo Famicom consoles started flooding the market. Some of these systems included 100s of games already saved on the system. Some families opted for these machines because they were cheaper than the more advanced Sega Mega Drive. Also, I don’t recall anyone owning a Super Nintendo at the time — Sega was clearly the dominant player in the Middle East.

Throughout the evolving console journey across the region, arcades remained popular. People could play 2–3 hours’ worth of games for roughly $3 USD (inflation not accounted for). More and more choices slowly became available. The introduction of Windows 95 across the region supplied yet another option for gamers, with games like Doom and Wolfenstein gaining popularity.

Although Sony released its original PlayStation in 1994 in most territories, the console only gained real traction in the Middle East in 1997. This particular console dominated the market and left no room for the Nintendo 64, for two main reasons:

The CD format enabled developers to create massive games (multiple CDs) with fantastic cut scenes.

PlayStation games were very easy to bootleg — a bootlegged CD was only $3 USD.

Even today, PlayStation’s popularity remains obvious. Gamers will immediately buy a new Sony console. It doesn’t matter if Xbox is cheaper, better, or offers more services. And funnily enough, you might be interested to learn that there’s no Arabic word for “gaming” or “gaming console”. For this reason, people tend to use either “Atari” or “PlayStation” to describe any video game or gaming console. As you might expect, the PlayStation 2 dominated the market as its predecessor had done — it was ubiquitous, in fact, which meant that competitors like GameCube or Xbox simply had no chance to gain market share of any substantial size. Bootlegged PS2 games were also widely available, with most titles costing less than $5 USD.

Ultimately, although arcades held on for several years, the overwhelming success of the PlayStation brand led to the death of the arcades. High-quality, high-fidelity experiences were now available in the home, and the low cost of bootlegged console games meant that there was less and less reason to spend money at arcades.

Online gaming also took the Middle East by storm, just as it did all around the world. But the context was slightly different. As online gaming emerged in the 2000s, LAN cafés sprung up all across the region and became a highly popular way for people to play online. In order to play at one of these venues, players had to have a membership account and pay for the amount of hours they were going to use. This concept allowed many LAN cafés to build loyal customers bases. I have spent countless hours in LAN cafés playing titles like Counter-Strike and other popular FPS games. Eventually, LAN cafés began to offer a wider range of services like anime, movies, TV series, and other digital content. In essence, LAN cafés were the Middle East’s Netflix for a period of time. LAN cafés are still operating today, in fact, and they continue to provide a high-quality experience for players to enjoy their most beloved online games.

Gaming in the Middle East definitely took its own path; it’s one that is significantly different from the rest of the gaming world. In its early years, Middle Eastern gaming had a unique identity thanks to regional players like Sakhr. After Sakhr lost its dominance, the industry faced something of an existential crisis: could it continue to exist in any form? It took time, to be sure, but in the end gaming returned to the Middle East and the region finally caught up with the rest of the world. Gaming consoles are now an essential part of many homes across the Middle East.

In my next piece on this topic, I’ll discuss games developed in the Middle East.

Oh, and by the way, if you don’t know Nu pogodi! I strongly recommend Googling it.

