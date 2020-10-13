How Quitting Twitter Reignited My Passion for Gaming

Quitting “career” Twitter helped me level up my mental health, and gave me an opportunity to discuss gaming more

I quit Twitter.

Enough was enough and didn’t care for what most people were sharing. The whole experience was making me miserable. My 11-year-old account had been tailored around my career as a designer, and as such, my tweets and the tweets of those I followed were, for the most part, design-oriented. I primarily used the account to learn from those I admire in the industry. All lovely people, I should add. All incredibly talented in their respective fields, and I have no doubt learned so much from them over the years.

Regardless, I inevitably felt the need for a hard reset. I would continue learning on my own terms, at a pace I had control over. Twitter was not a viable option for me any longer. Why?

Having 24/7 access to people talking about “work” was exhausting. The line between the office shutting and my continuation of work, even if it was the simple act of reading design-related tweets, was too blurred. In time, I found myself becoming less active, rarely engaging with others on the platform. Each keystroke required more effort than the last until the effort was too much.

I never did press the submit button again.

Instead, I pressed deactivate my account for the first and last time. 11 years and 5,000 tweets later, my account was dead.

The pressure was gone. Sweet relief.

This was only the first half of the solution, however. The other half would require me to join Twitter again. Not to benefit my career this time. This time, I joined because I wanted to.

I’ve been a gamer since 1991 when I got my first console. A Sega Master System II. I have very fond memories of playing Alex Kidd in Miracle World, Sonic the Hedgehog, and Chase H.Q. I still occasionally wake up with the main theme from Chase H.Q. in my head, ensuring to everyone else's displeasure, that it will be hummed for the rest of the day.

Countless consoles, sports days, trips to the dentist, fashion trends, family holidays, and BFFs have come and gone. Games, however, are evergreen. Now, I have my own children who are gamers, all collecting power-ups, beating records, and getting lost in worlds that, eventually, they too will reminisce over.

Then, an epiphany. It finally dawned on me.

I had been using social media, specifically Twitter, in entirely the wrong way. I should have been using it for what I really love, for what my heart really desires. Gaming. Truthfully, I don’t know why this realization took so long to surface. Letting go of my old Twitter account, and embracing the nerd within has had a two-fold benefit on my mental health.

My new hobby related account, Kernatron, is about 30 days old. In that time I’ve forged relationships with strangers over a banned Microsoft commercial, sharing modified Game Boys and my tweeting my favorite creepy box art in the run-up to Halloween. The engagement rate, the number of times people interact with my tweets, is consistently higher than my old account, and I can only really attribute that to one thing.

My passion for gaming.

It shows, and people dig that.

I enjoy my career as a designer, it’s very fulfilling and I have the opportunity to work with incredible people. But do I love it to the extent that I follow 500+ people talking about process, toolsets, and best practices, 24/7? At least for me, no. I appreciate many others would have created an alternative account parallel to their primary account and might have even dipped in and out of accounts based on their needs. But for my needs, it wasn’t suitable anymore.

I needed a hard reset.

You’ve probably established that these words in front of you are as much about gaming, and sharing gaming experiences with others on social media, as they are about mental health. Not everyone needs a hard reset, but I definitely did. Like I said at the top of this article, the lines between the office closing and the continuation of work was enough for me to shutter my original Twitter account entirely. It perpetuated a feeling of “if I’m not working, I’m not living” — which you can read more about in my article, We Need To Talk About Crunch.

Who knows, it’s possible when the time is right I’ll slowly transition back to “career” Twitter — limiting myself to specific tweets, at certain times of the day.

However, until then, I’ll continue to enjoy the good company of gamers on Twitter.

