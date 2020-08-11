Image for post
The Best Story-Driven Games I’ve Played This Year

These eight games are all quite different, but are unified by being single-player, story-focused experiences

Maris Crane
Aug 11 · 13 min read

January

Kentucky Route Zero: Act V

Image for post
Image for post
Elegy To The Void.

February

Hitman 2

Image for post
Image for post
Pictured: Pitbull In Miami.

March

The Painscreek Killings

Image for post
Image for post
Spoilers: This game features a murder board.

March

Fallout 4

Image for post
Image for post
Come on, it’s not that bad!

April

Pathologic 2

Image for post
Image for post
“The best game you’ll ever play is THIS way”

May

Disco Elysium

Image for post
Image for post
Did I mention that this game has a great art style?

June

Outer Wilds

Image for post
Image for post
If this game doesn’t melt your heart, then you are made of stone.

July

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Image for post
Image for post
At the time of writing, I haven’t fought this enemy yet

