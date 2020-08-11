The Best Story-Driven Games I’ve Played This Year

These eight games are all quite different, but are unified by being single-player, story-focused experiences

2020 has been the year of video games for me. Even leaving aside the global pandemic that’s left many people at loose ends, I’d been on the lookout for a job since December 2019, and this year especially, video games have been an escape for me from ungodly amounts of stress. I played all of the games in this piece for the first time, they’re all pretty different from each other aside from being single-player and generally story-driven. I like them all in varying amounts for various reasons that I want to talk about here, and I’m going to be going over them in the order that I played them this year.

January

Kentucky Route Zero: Act V

Elegy To The Void.

I played the first four acts of KRZ in 2018 and was blown away by the art direction, execution of themes and especially the atmosphere. I’d been looking forward to Act V ever since, but this isn’t a series you can ‘get hype’ for in the conventional sense. Of course, I’d read fan theories and predictions, but even the posters of those theories would advise you to take it with a pinch of salt. And of course, Act V flew in the face of all of them, and of course it fit into the rest of the series perfectly.

‘Perfect’ is a word I use a lot when I think and talk about Kentucky Route Zero. I adore this game, but there are other games with more flaws that I love more than this one. But I genuinely couldn’t find a flaw in KRZ. It’s quite clear about what it is, and what it wants to do, and then executes it perfectly. Act V was no exception. It was elegiac without being bleak, and hopeful and optimistic without being naïve, a tone that turned out to be extremely apt for this year. I must admit that I was initially disappointed, because I had been expecting a longer, more conclusive ending, but not long after that, I realized just how much sense this kind of ending made for the series. Kentucky Route Zero is a special work of fiction that deserves a wider audience than it has, but I’m glad it got the ending it deserved.

February

Hitman 2

Pictured: Pitbull In Miami.

I’m a huge fan of stealth games, and so I picked up Hitman 2 on sale in 2019 and finally got around to playing it in February. Gameplay in Hitman 2 is extremely fun. Although you can simply execute your targets in a straightforward hit-and-run, the game encourages you to pay attention to NPC dialogue describing the state of the level, and using that to your advantage to make the assassinations look like an accident. For example, one level featured a pet hippopotamus and I overheard its keeper say that it has a taste for flesh. You figure out the rest. There are several different ways to accomplish these ‘mission stories’ as their called and following one through to the end generally locks you out of the other ones, so you’re encouraged to replay the level.

Speaking of which, Hitman 2 really wants you to replay the levels after you’re done. The game incentivizes replays by giving you different starting and exfiltration locations when you finish a level, as well as new weapons to try out. Each level has different challenges that you’re given extra points for fulfilling. I haven’t seriously replayed any of the levels this way, however. I suspect this has to do with the excellent level design. That sounds like an odd thing to say, but the levels are sprawling, and intricate. I had more fun knocking an NPC out, donning their disguise to get into a restricted area, knocking someone out there and stealing their outfit to go somewhere even more restricted and so on. Seeing every location on the map became much more of a priority to me than the assassinations. That’s probably not the developer’s intention, but I had a ton of fun playing like this, and I suspect it’s why I’m now burned out on the levels.

The story of the game is so-so, and reminds me a bit of Deus Ex: Mankind Divided with the overarching Illuminati plot minus the botched civil rights analogy. But I wouldn’t fault the game for this, since the story tends to take a backseat in this genre, and I haven’t played the first installment yet, so I might be missing something. If you like large sandboxes which are perfect roleplay a smooth assassin in or simply to explore, I’d recommend this game.

March

The Painscreek Killings

Spoilers: This game features a murder board.

I stumbled onto this game through my Steam recommendations and picked it up almost immediately. This game has really flown under the radar and deserves more attention. The Painscreek Killings is a mystery game in which you play as a reporter who is tasked with uncovering the identity of the killer who murdered Vivian Roberts some twenty years ago in the small, picturesque town of Painscreek which is now abandoned.

It plays like a walking simulator in the vein of Gone Home, exploring deserted spaces reading conveniently informative notes, letters, newspaper clippings and other items like that. The twist on that genre is that you need to find out who the killer is. You can do this at any time by making a guess and ending the game, but seeing the game through will give you a conclusive answer. I think the lack of any other characters to speak to in this game is its biggest asset, since there’s no additional dialogue options you can unlock that might unintentionally spoil the story for you.

It should be noted that the game isn’t very realistic, but this didn’t bother me since it made feel like I was a detective in a mystery novel rather than a real-life detective solving a case. It operates on a fictional-world logic of a mystery novel with convenient clues, red herrings and clear-cut motivations. The story that unfolds is easy to follow, but isn’t spoon-fed to the player, so you don’t feel patronized. I’m not a big fan of the final act of the game, after you uncover the identity of the killer, but in my opinion, it isn’t so bad that it ruins the game. All-in-all, I think this is an exciting progression for both the walking simulator and detective game genres, and I hope we can see more games like this in the future.

March

Fallout 4

Come on, it’s not that bad!

This was another game I picked up on sale in 2019 but only got around to playing this year. I’m aware now that this game is a pretty divisive one, but I have to say that I liked it. I definitely didn’t hate it, but defending this game isn’t the hill I’d choose to die on. I suspect it’s because I feel more or less the same way about Fallout: New Vegas, the game this one is compared to most often. Objectively speaking, New Vegas is definitely the better of the two, but I think I had more fun with this one. My reasons for preferring 4 to New Vegas are entirely subjective, so I completely understand why someone might disagree.

What I enjoyed about Fallout 4 was exploring the world, the gunplay and the companions. The best thing about Bethesda’s open worlds is seeing some distant location on the horizon, abandoning whatever I was meant to be doing and making a beeline for that location before inevitably getting distracted by somewhere else. I have never finished a Bethesda game’s main plot before, and Fallout 4 is no exception, which isn’t a bad thing since the plot is easily the worst thing about this game. Shooting in New Vegas felt slow and clunky, and so it’s nice that Fallout 4 has gun mechanics that actually felt good to engage with. Apparently Bethesda felt this way too, since shooting your way out of situations is generally your only option to progress quests. The companions are fun and memorable, and their personal questlines were some of my favourite parts of the game. My favourite companions were Nick Valentine, Hancock and Cait, but really, all of them are fun in their own right.

I did miss having skills and skill-checks in the game, but it wasn’t a dealbreaker for me. I don’t think that having a clearly defined protagonist is what sinks the game either, since most of the other games on this list also have you play as characters who aren’t blank slates, but still give you different, meaningful ways to characterize the protagonist. What sinks the game for me is the story which does not hold up if you think about it for more than fifteen seconds. I also miss alternative, generally pacifist ways to progress quests. But you can play the game without really engaging in the main story, which is what I did, and I found it to be an enjoyable experience. I also found the Far Harbour DLC to be a great add-on, and had a much better story than the base game. I’d say, go for this game, but know that this is one of those games you have to turn your brain off to enjoy.

April

Pathologic 2

“The best game you’ll ever play is THIS way”

Pathologic 2 is far and away the best game I’ve played this year. I have the sneaking suspicion that it’s probably the best game I’ll ever play. I’m not exaggerating. Pathologic 2, like many other games on this list, is best experienced by going in blind, so I’m going to explain why I like it so much without giving too much away. The premise of the game is this — you are Artemy Burakh, a surgeon returning to his small hometown on the Russian Steppe, summoned by his father, at the beginning of the outbreak of a deadly plague. I’d best describe the gameplay as an immersive sim. There’s a lot of walking and talking, there’s inventory management, there’s combat but the game heavily incentivizes you to avoid it and there’s the infamous meters. There’s health, hunger, exhaustion, immunity, infection, thirst and stamina. Maxing out any one of the meters generally leads to death in one way or another. There’s also the game’s tight timing. The game takes place over the span of 12 days, and events will progress with or without you. You are given the freedom to complete as many or as few missions as you like.

The game is generally very good about giving you the freedom to do what you want, even if it’s in the tightly constrained space of starving to death if you don’t scrounge up enough food in time. The air of oppression serves the games themes really well. Choosing the ‘good’ options in quests generally means putting someone else’s well-being over your own, and in this game, it really carries some weight. The difficulty of the game, especially the first time around enhances the experience of the game. Oppressiveness isn’t the only aspect of this game’s excellent atmosphere, although. It’s in turns surreal, mystical, quotidian and depressingly realistic. The characters are all fascinating in their own right, and I genuinely care about all of them, the soundtrack is one of the best in gaming, and the whole experience is one-of-a-kind. This all sounds like breathless gushing, and that’s only because breathless gushing is exactly what Pathologic 2 deserves.

May

Disco Elysium

Did I mention that this game has a great art style?

Since I’m fond of story-driven games with interesting mechanics, it was inevitable that Disco Elysium would be recommended to me. And I’m really glad I picked it up. Disco Elysium is subtitled as ‘A Detective RPG’, and that’s exactly what it is. Disco Elysium could be another adventure game, but it’s the RPG elements that set it apart. Not only does the player have four categories of six skills each that they can invest points in, each of the twenty-four skills has its own distinct personality that comes through when it speaks to you, even differing further based on whether you’ve put enough points into that skill or not.

This is another game that it’s best to go into not knowing too much so I won’t talk about the plot or the setting too much. You play as a detective who has awoken from the mother of all alcohol-induced blackouts, a blackout so intense that the detective remembers absolutely nothing about himself or the world he inhabits, not even his name. The setting of the game is a dystopian alternate-universe Europe-but-with-the-names-changed. The worldbuilding in this game is very enjoyable too. The game has a distinctive art style and an excellent soundtrack. Following the twists and turns of the main story as well as numerous distractions from the story to their conclusions is very rewarding. I do have some gripes about how the story ends, but they’re not worth mentioning here and don’t stop this from being an excellent game.

June

Outer Wilds

If this game doesn’t melt your heart, then you are made of stone.

If not for Pathologic 2, this would have been the best game I played this year. Outer Wilds is a space-exploration, mystery game that takes place in a tiny solar system that resets every 22 minutes. You play as a Hearthian, a race of adorable four-eyed aliens that live on the forest planet of Timber Hearth, who are very proud of their Outer Wilds space exploration programme. The character you play as, specifically, is venturing out on their first space mission. The rest of the game is simply exploration and discovering things. At the beginning, especially, it wasn’t even clear to me that there was a mystery, but after stumbling onto more information, the timeline of events you’re meant to be piecing together became more and more clear, and then I was hooked. The best thing about the game is that it is story-rich with no combat, but still has challenging game mechanics, which perfectly tie into the game’s themes about curiosity and optimism.

This game, like so many others on this list, but maybe the most, is best experienced blind, since the game hinges on you piecing together the plot, and so your first experience of this game is the most meaningful one. The ending left me with a swirl of emotions, melancholy, nostalgia, fear, hope and pure unbridled joy at being alive. If scientists ever invent a machine to erase memories of a game from your mind so you can experience it for the first time again, this is the game I’d use that machine for.

July

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

At the time of writing, I haven’t fought this enemy yet

This is the game I’m currently playing and have not completed yet. Pathologic 2 gave me the courage to finally try out a From Software game, whose reputation for difficulty had always intimidated me. I chose Sekiro since the art style of the game stood out to me. I was nervous going into the game, and there was a bit of a learning curve to climb over at the beginning, but I’m enjoying myself immensely now. I’m by no means a master, but I’m about three quarters through and I’m certainly going to do a second run after I complete this one.

I’ve now learned that Sekiro is somewhat divisive among fans of the Soulsborne series since it plays quite a bit differently from those games, but I believe that this is why I like the game as much. A common complaint is that the game doesn’t offer you different classes, and forces you to play in a specific, aggressive playstyle where the player cannot let up pressure on their opponents, parrying attacks more than dealing damage. This is what the game does, but I find this playstyle highly enjoyable, so I don’t mind that this is the only way to play. As a stealth games fan, I also appreciate the game’s stealth options, and think it’s a fun way to clear out common enemies. The game’s worldbuilding and lore is subtle, but gleaning snippets of lore through random dialogue or item descriptions and understanding the deeper implications is similarly rewarding.

The game is certainly as difficult as its reputation implies, but it’s also extremely fun. I find that the game does difficulty very well. There’s a special kind of satisfaction in seeing yourself last longer and longer each time you fight a boss, and falling into a steady pattern when fighting a boss builds a momentum that’s almost tangible. Whenever I beat a boss I’ve had trouble with, my heart beats a bit faster, and my palms are sweaty. I love how the game elicits such a physical response from me, and I’m looking forward to several more hours of peaks and troughs with this game.

As I said at the beginning, video games have been a great escape for me this year, and I’m incredibly lucky to have this outlet. This games have all been great to play, in their own way, and I’m going to be thinking about many of these games for a long time.