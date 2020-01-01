Building An Anagram Finder Android Application

Writing The Core Code Of The Application

The core of the application will be located within the Anagram class. This class will have the following responsibilities:

Loading words into memory from the word dictionary located in the /src/main/assets directory.

Search for anagrams in this word dictionary using an input string.

In the Anagram class, I define a static List object named WORDS that will contain the words loaded from the word dictionary. It is also important that clients of this class can know if the words have been loaded into memory.

In order to know if the words have been loaded in memory, I will define a static LOADED property of boolean type initialized to false.

The loading of words from the word dictionary is done within a loadWords method. Within this method, we will read line by line the content of the dict file contained in the /src/main/assets directory.

Each word read is added to the WORDS list and transformed into uppercase by calling the toUpperCase method. The goal is to simplify comparisons afterwards.

Once all the words have been successfully loaded, I set the LOADED boolean to true indicating that the word dictionary is loaded:

In order to compare two strings and verify that they are anagrams, I will write a sameLetters method that will take two String objects as input.

A clever solution is to transform these String objects into an array of char and then sort the arrays in alphabetical order.

So, all that remains is to check that the contents of the arrays are identical using the equals utility method of the Arrays class :

Using these two methods, the search for anagrams of a word entered by the user will be easy. To do this, I create a listWords method in the Anagram class.

This listWords method takes as input a String containing the words whose anagrams we want to search for. We iterate on the list of words loaded in memory and for each word we call the sameLetters method.

If the word entered into the method has the same letters as the current word in the iteration, we add it to the list of anagrams that we will return at the method output.

All this gives us the following complete code for the Anagram class: