Grammarly Premium Makes A Lot Of Mistakes
Is Grammarly Premium worth it?
We all write. Not just journalists, marketers, and authors. We write formal e-mails to our colleagues and informal messages to our friends. We go onto forums or social medias to discuss our passions. We mindfully craft resumes, delicately selecting the words that will best describe the experience we have gained throughout our adventures.
I certainly do all of the above, while also writing articles for publications here on Medium. What more, in just a handful of months, I will be releasing my first ever book. It is vital that my writing is as proper as it is creative.
Unfortunate, then, is the fact that while most of the content I write is in English, the language is, in fact, not my first. I’ve been practicing English ever since I got Pokémon Blue for the Game Boy, but I still make countless mistakes. Take prepositions, for example. The following looks like a proper sentence to me: “I entered the shopping mall in search for a particular store.” Yet many of you will undoubtedly spot the error that I, for the longest time, could not. You don’t go somewhere in search for a particular store, but of. My Swedish brain can’t always wrap itself around English prepositions.
Fortunate, then, is the fact that digital assistants are making us humans stronger than ever before. Our bodies augmented, our lives empowered, technology is making our day-to-day easier and easier. Writing is no exception. Following recent breakthroughs in machine learning, clever grammar-enhancing assistants have emerged to allow humans to write better texts. Grammarly is one popular such tool.
Grammarly is an AI-powered digital writing assistant which, according to the company itself, is being used by more than 20 million people across the globe — daily. The business promises that the assistant help humans “compose clear, mistake-free writing.” Fast Company even included Grammarly on its list of the most innovative companies of 2019.
The company offers both free and premium plans. The free plan ensures correctness in grammar, spelling, and punctuation, among other limited features. The premium plan, meanwhile, promises a much greater array of features, such as helping the writer ensure consistency in writing, checks for fluency, ensuring readability, suggestions for a compelling vocabulary, formality levels, and much more.
Those features come at a steep price, mind. With monthly billing, anyone inclined to go for Grammarly’s Premium plan will have to pay a whopping $29.99 monthly. That’s only a dollar and a half less than a subscription for Adobe Illustrator or Adobe Photoshop at the same plan. Or, if you prefer, you could have subscriptions to both Netflix and Spotify for less. With annual billing, it does go all the way down to $11.66 monthly. With no free trial available, however, one might ask: is it really worth it? How solid is Grammarly’s AI, anyway? Is it prone to making mistakes?
Yes. Yes, it is. I’ve used Grammarly for as long as I can remember (and my memory stretches back at least two months, maybe even longer), and I can confirm that the AI overlords are not beyond human grammar-checkers just yet. In this fun little negative article, I would like to go over some of the mistakes that Grammarly’s assistant makes quite consistently. At the end of it all, I might say something positive, shocking as that may be.
Grammarly is inconsistent
I was recently writing a brief outline of the inception of AI that occurred in ancient Greece, a duo of millennia ago. In my writing, I carelessly used the word mankind. And then, Grammarly made this suggestion:
I was amazed! The fact that the assistant takes sensitivity into its consideration is quite astounding. I agreed with the assistant and swapped the word out for humanity.
Shortly thereafter, however, this happened:
The assistant suggested that I replace the word workforce with the word manpower for the sake of variety. Yet moments earlier, I had been told that the word mankind is non-inclusive. How is manpower any better?
It appears as though the assistant’s modules are fragmented. The module that checks for variety does not seem to care for what the module that checks for diversity does — and vice versa. This is a bizarre mistake, which makes the suggestions seem random, rather than rule-based.
Grammarly is unable to think two steps ahead
Here’s a sentence from an article on ethical AI that I recently wrote:
I used the word properly. Grammarly suggested that I use the word adequately instead, as that synonym is supposedly used less often.
Fair enough, I said. Make the swap.
And so, Grammarly replaced the word.
Immediately afterward, the assistant realized that the text now says “a adequately”, which is a rather obvious grammar mistake. It prompted me to fix the error:
I can’t help but wonder why the assistant didn’t just change “a properly” into “an adequately” right away when I approved of the word swap. Why go through two steps? Did it not see the inevitable upcoming grammar mistake coming? For a tool that claims to be powered by machine learning and natural language processing, it is remarkably weak at thinking ahead. A smarter assistant would have realized the upcoming mistake before it happened.
Grammarly proposes grammatical errors
The assistant suggests a fair share of spelling errors and grammatical errors. This is probably to be expected, mind, as human language is very complicated, and machines are still often incapable of grasping the entire context of a story. In the scenario below, I am writing about human behavior when playing racing video games. The assistant incorrectly proposes that I change the word brake for break, simply because it doesn’t understand the context.
Grammarly can’t tell what is a name and what isn’t
In this very article, I mentioned that Fast Company included Grammarly on its list of most innovative companies. Yet Grammarly doesn’t understand that Fast Company is a name. It literally thinks that I am trying to write a sentence that begins with “Fast company”. The result is an odd suggestion: the assistant believes that I am inconsistent in the way I capitalize the word company.
A human editor would immediately understand that Fast Company is the name of something, but the digital AI was unable to make the connection.
Grammarly cannot detect the real issue
No matter how good of a writer you are, you are bound to make some obvious mistakes. In the example below, I accidentally skipped the word you. The assistant noticed that the sentence didn’t make any sense, but it didn’t understand why. It suggested that I replace are with is, which wouldn’t really have fixed any of the real problems with the sentence.
This is an issue in which a human editor would have correctly spotted the error instantaneously, yet the AI appear oblivious. Though, it must be said, even if the AI suggested the wrong fix, it nonetheless helped to solve the issue. By bringing attention to the fact that something is off with the sentence, it prompted the writer (that’s me) to take another look at the sentence and realize that something was off with it. It might seem like an obvious mistake to notice — assistant or no assistant — but writers can often become blind to their own texts and miss issues such as this. This is why having a second pair of eyes is so valuable.
Grammarly fights with Word — and ends up being wrong
In the following paragraph from my upcoming book, I have written “time efficient” as two separate words. Grammarly suggests I combine them with a hyphen:
I wasn’t quite sure if Grammarly was right in this case, but I allowed the change and closed Grammarly. Suddenly, Microsoft Word’s rarely-seen domestic grammar-checker threw me some heat, claiming that my newly added hyphen was unnecessary.
To be completely honest with you, I didn’t know who was right and who was wrong. I asked my best friend, Google, wherein I found a plethora of rules on the matter. I learned that a hyphen is necessary if the two words appear before a noun. I also learned that I should probably re-write the sentence altogether. Neither of the digital editors suggested that, but thank you, fellow humans, for proposing the more dramatic solution.
Alright then, Jake, you negative son of a gun, what about the good?
Right, right, right. Grammarly makes a whole lot of mistakes, but for every blunder it makes, it does at least three things right, perhaps even four. Grammarly is quite powerful. Its suggestions really do help you to not only correct errors but also to elevate any piece of writing. Sometimes it gets it wrong, but more often than not, its recommendations are valid.
What we really want to know is, is it worth the price for premium?
To be frank, I consider the price for the premium plan to be too high for casual users. At the given price point, one would expect the AI to be more sophisticated. In many ways, it feels as though the assistant is still in beta. That said, for those who write a lot in their daily life, be it through articles, books, reports, brochures, or what have you, Grammarly may very well be worth the price. Having an AI assistant watching over your writing is very powerful.
Grammarly collects all text, documents, or other material that you upload or enter into their services.
The problem that presents itself for those who would like to use Grammarly professionally is its data privacy concerns. They may collect all of your content. Grammarly collects all text, documents, or other material that you upload or enter into their services. Although the company promises that they do not sell your information, this is nevertheless a significant roadblock for many organizations. From my experience, companies often do not allow their employees to use Grammarly at work for this reason — corporate data cannot be on Grammarly’s servers.
I’m a firm believer in that AI assistants will become commonplace. Human-AI-collaboration is, without doubt, the future for humanity. Clearly, while natural language processing has evolved immensely over the last couple of years, writing assistants are still far from the level of human editors.
Nevertheless, somebody has to be here to correct my choice of prepositions. Might as well be you, Gramm Gramm.