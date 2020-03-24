Grammarly Premium Makes A Lot Of Mistakes

Is Grammarly Premium worth it?

We all write. Not just journalists, marketers, and authors. We write formal e-mails to our colleagues and informal messages to our friends. We go onto forums or social medias to discuss our passions. We mindfully craft resumes, delicately selecting the words that will best describe the experience we have gained throughout our adventures.

I certainly do all of the above, while also writing articles for publications here on Medium. What more, in just a handful of months, I will be releasing my first ever book. It is vital that my writing is as proper as it is creative.

Unfortunate, then, is the fact that while most of the content I write is in English, the language is, in fact, not my first. I’ve been practicing English ever since I got Pokémon Blue for the Game Boy, but I still make countless mistakes. Take prepositions, for example. The following looks like a proper sentence to me: “I entered the shopping mall in search for a particular store.” Yet many of you will undoubtedly spot the error that I, for the longest time, could not. You don’t go somewhere in search for a particular store, but of. My Swedish brain can’t always wrap itself around English prepositions.

Fortunate, then, is the fact that digital assistants are making us humans stronger than ever before. Our bodies augmented, our lives empowered, technology is making our day-to-day easier and easier. Writing is no exception. Following recent breakthroughs in machine learning, clever grammar-enhancing assistants have emerged to allow humans to write better texts. Grammarly is one popular such tool.

Grammarly is an AI-powered digital writing assistant which, according to the company itself, is being used by more than 20 million people across the globe — daily. The business promises that the assistant help humans “compose clear, mistake-free writing.” Fast Company even included Grammarly on its list of the most innovative companies of 2019.

Thank you, Gramm Gramm.

The company offers both free and premium plans. The free plan ensures correctness in grammar, spelling, and punctuation, among other limited features. The premium plan, meanwhile, promises a much greater array of features, such as helping the writer ensure consistency in writing, checks for fluency, ensuring readability, suggestions for a compelling vocabulary, formality levels, and much more.

Those features come at a steep price, mind. With monthly billing, anyone inclined to go for Grammarly’s Premium plan will have to pay a whopping $29.99 monthly. That’s only a dollar and a half less than a subscription for Adobe Illustrator or Adobe Photoshop at the same plan. Or, if you prefer, you could have subscriptions to both Netflix and Spotify for less. With annual billing, it does go all the way down to $11.66 monthly. With no free trial available, however, one might ask: is it really worth it? How solid is Grammarly’s AI, anyway? Is it prone to making mistakes?

Yes. Yes, it is. I’ve used Grammarly for as long as I can remember (and my memory stretches back at least two months, maybe even longer), and I can confirm that the AI overlords are not beyond human grammar-checkers just yet. In this fun little negative article, I would like to go over some of the mistakes that Grammarly’s assistant makes quite consistently. At the end of it all, I might say something positive, shocking as that may be.