I Became Financially Stable on Unemployment

For the first time in my adult life, I have a few months of rent in my savings account.

Photo by Micheile Henderson on Unsplash

Before COVID, I was working three different part-time jobs. Scheduling was a mess. I was making enough money to live and to finance the occasional splurge, but still not saving anything. I felt internal pressure to get a fourth job while also feeling spread thin at the same time.

In March, both of the jobs where I primarily earned my living had drastically changed. The women’s clinic was expecting reduced hours. The restaurant was also expecting reduced hours and was transitioning to a takeout model only. The atmosphere of both workplaces had shifted. No one knew what the pandemic would bring. No one knew how long our doors would stay open. The panicky feeling of uncertainty overwhelmed us all.

I applied for unemployment right away. I didn’t know when I would need it but I wanted it ready just in case. My benefit amount was based on the last quarter, where I was only a part-time waitress and a full-time student. I received an underwhelming $108/week which wouldn’t even cover rent let alone groceries, car payments, and student loans. My heart sank. The last thing I needed was to rely on unemployment.

My hours had been heavily reduced by April, to the point that I was making less than $108/week and qualified for my unemployment benefits. Word spread that the $600 bonus was approved and would start being paid out in April. It honestly felt too good to be true. I anxiously watched my bank account, certain that I wouldn’t see the pay bump. But I did. An extra $600. It was more money than I was making while employed.