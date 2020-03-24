Why Are You Not as Effective When Working From home?

The Law

Parkinson’s law says that “work expands so as to fill the time available for its completion.”

You’ll be more effective, the less time you’ve got. In reverse, you’ll be less effective the more time you’ve got. More time = Poor Effectiveness.

If you have the whole day to write, it might take you the entire day to write. What some writers finish in 45minutes, others might stretch throughout the week.

Cyril Northcote Parkinson brought the idea in his book Parkinson’s Law: The Pursuit of Progress (London, John Murray, 1958). He was a British naval historian and author of more than 60 books.

Parkinson’s law was globally accepted and implemented across industries. Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union, was one of the most notable patrons of this approach. He said, “Parkinson’s law works everywhere.”

You can find Parkinson’s principles in computer science, government hiring, economic theories, etc. But we’ll stay focused on how to use Parkinson’s Law to optimize work from home.

Let’s dig deeper.

“If you wait until the last minute, it only takes a minute to do.” — Alan Shalini Sequeira

You probably noticed that you somehow work faster and prioritize better as time runs out. Every student knows that night before the exams are best for extreme clarity.

“Work contracts to fit in the time we give it.” — Cam Barber

How to make the most out of your time? A straightforward answer — create personal deadlines. Set the least time possible to finish a task.

“In ten hours a day, you have time to fall twice as far behind your commitments as in five hours a day.” — Isaac Asimov

The amount of time available is the amount of time it will take to finish the task.

How to write and polish an article in 95 minutes?

Set a 30min timer for research.

Set another 45minute to write.

Edit for 20minutes.

Viola, you’ve got yourself a clean article.

Lunch breaks or scheduled calls can also work to your advantage. Remind yourself to finish your work before 12am because you’ve got to start cooking lunch. Schedule a call with a relative at 6pm. And finish work before that time.

I practice this method with learning language, writing, cooking, and cleaning. I set a specific time frame to finish a task. And after the buzzer rings off, I’m done. Usually, I’m left with a spare few minutes.

The method helped me write another novel, publish one Medium article a day, travel Asia and Europe, and study Chinese and Spanish.

Utilize the time. Over-achievers and bottom-feeders usually do one thing differently. They both get only 24h each day. Achievers make the most out of their time. While bottom-feeders have poor time management.