Why Are You Not as Effective When Working From home?
Parkinson’s law might hold the answer to your trouble.
Simple Answer
Understanding how work contracts or expands to fulfill the time available might answer your questions.
If you recently started working from home, you might wonder why you’re failing to stay on top of your work.
How come your effectiveness has plummeted at home with all the extra time you’ve got. You don’t need hours to commute to your living room. Chatty colleagues are not bothering you anymore. And if you don’t have a family emergency, you should be able to tackle all the tasks in the world. But somehow, you’re barely reaching your daily goals.
How come you produce more when you’re busy running errands, commuting, and working in the office? And when you’re home, you barely manage ZOOM meetings. Is it self-discipline?
Self-discipline offers a partial answer. Scrolling Instagram every 7minutes will severely damage your effectiveness. Emails are not your friend either. You have to focus first.
When you got that covered, Parkinson’s law might explain why you’re still not effective.
The Law
Parkinson’s law says that “work expands so as to fill the time available for its completion.”
You’ll be more effective, the less time you’ve got. In reverse, you’ll be less effective the more time you’ve got. More time = Poor Effectiveness.
If you have the whole day to write, it might take you the entire day to write. What some writers finish in 45minutes, others might stretch throughout the week.
Cyril Northcote Parkinson brought the idea in his book Parkinson’s Law: The Pursuit of Progress (London, John Murray, 1958). He was a British naval historian and author of more than 60 books.
Parkinson’s law was globally accepted and implemented across industries. Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union, was one of the most notable patrons of this approach. He said, “Parkinson’s law works everywhere.”
You can find Parkinson’s principles in computer science, government hiring, economic theories, etc. But we’ll stay focused on how to use Parkinson’s Law to optimize work from home.
Let’s dig deeper.
“If you wait until the last minute, it only takes a minute to do.” — Alan Shalini Sequeira
You probably noticed that you somehow work faster and prioritize better as time runs out. Every student knows that night before the exams are best for extreme clarity.
“Work contracts to fit in the time we give it.” — Cam Barber
How to make the most out of your time? A straightforward answer — create personal deadlines. Set the least time possible to finish a task.
“In ten hours a day, you have time to fall twice as far behind your commitments as in five hours a day.” — Isaac Asimov
The amount of time available is the amount of time it will take to finish the task.
How to write and polish an article in 95 minutes?
- Set a 30min timer for research.
- Set another 45minute to write.
- Edit for 20minutes.
Viola, you’ve got yourself a clean article.
Lunch breaks or scheduled calls can also work to your advantage. Remind yourself to finish your work before 12am because you’ve got to start cooking lunch. Schedule a call with a relative at 6pm. And finish work before that time.
I practice this method with learning language, writing, cooking, and cleaning. I set a specific time frame to finish a task. And after the buzzer rings off, I’m done. Usually, I’m left with a spare few minutes.
The method helped me write another novel, publish one Medium article a day, travel Asia and Europe, and study Chinese and Spanish.
Utilize the time. Over-achievers and bottom-feeders usually do one thing differently. They both get only 24h each day. Achievers make the most out of their time. While bottom-feeders have poor time management.
The Takeaway
Parkinson’s law explains how humans react to the time available to finish the task.
You might take the entire day to finish work when you have the whole day at your disposal. But what if an hour or two was enough? Then, you’d have another 12 hours to play with your kids, watch a movie or go on a date. Parkinson’s law can help you achieve that.
The human brain taps into the most productive state when approaching deadlines. Every student learns this a night before an exam.
Create a string of short deadlines to finish your daily tasks faster. This method will help you mitigate the drop in effectiveness when working from home.