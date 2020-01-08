Your Immune System Needs You to Be Social

Disconnection from one’s social group leads to higher mortality rates

Imitation, social bonding, and language allowed humans to advance, with each skill reinforcing the others. Happiness itself, research now suggests, is less the goal of social cohesiveness than an incentive — more like nature’s bribe for us to play nicely with others. Even our emotions are not our own, but a side effect of how our social group is organized. The closer people are to the core of a social network, the happier they are. Happiness is not a function of one’s individual experience or choice, but a property of groups of people.

Viewed this way, our emotions are simply triggers for new ties with others. One person is happy and laughs. The laughter and emotion then spread from person to person throughout the network. The purpose may be less to spread happiness than to activate the network, reinforce connectivity, and coalesce the social group.

The reverse is also true. Disconnection from one’s social group leads to higher rates of depression, illness, and mortality. A baby starved of social contact has difficulty developing a regulated nervous system. Young men with few social acquaintances develop high adrenaline levels. Lonely students have low levels of immune cells. Prison inmates prefer violence to solitary confinement. In the U.S., social isolation is a greater public health problem than obesity.

Being social may be the whole point. The things we learn from one another are helpful with the logistics of mutual survival, but the process of learning itself — the sense of connection, rapport, and camaraderie we develop while communicating — may be the greater prize. We may not socialize in order to live any more than we live in order to socialize.