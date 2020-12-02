James Cromwell’s Wikipedia Page Was Just What I Needed

What a Babe!

There is real contentment to be found in browsing Wikipedia — learning about resolutely antisocial animals; chortling at the solemnly literal List of Lists of Lists; or streaming a television series, phone in hand, scrolling through the cast’s filmography. History is usually recorded by the most powerful, and even with Wikipedia’s egalitarian ethos of gathering information, it’s not entirely trustworthy. But it’s a solid starting point, and I consult Wikipedia so often that its presence in my browser history is as good as a diary when the days merge into one — what on earth was I doing on Tuesday? That’s right, Attica Prison riot, Bridey Murphy, Combahee River Collective.

With each passing day in 2020, it becomes less sweeping of a statement to say this year has been monumentally strenuous, in new and cruelly inventive ways. It doesn’t appear to be getting any less objectionable. And beneath that layer of global-scale devastation, we are individually facing our own bespoke challenges and hardships.

James Cromwell’s Wikipedia page was my grain of corn.

It would certainly be a sweeping statement to claim that reading actor James Cromwell’s Wikipedia page will solve all your problems.

I can honestly say, however, that during a time when experiencing happiness seemed like something that would forevermore only happen to other people — I read about James Cromwell, and I felt joy, in all its fullness and magnitude, the kind of joy that other people get. Allie Brosh, creator of the Hyperbole and a Half blog, has a wonderfully expressive story where a crack appears in her long-term depression after she notices a grain of corn under the fridge and begins to laugh at it. James Cromwell’s Wikipedia page was my grain of corn, and I can only hope its appeal is slightly easier to explain than a piece of floor-based detritus.

James Cromwell was already known to me as the kindly farmer in the 1995 film Babe, but it wasn’t until recently devouring the emotional bacchanal that is Six Feet Under in its entirety, that I was prompted to look him up. He was excellent in the role of George Sibley, though by no means my favourite character — I just happened to be scrolling idly, when I had to slow down, and process what I was reading.

Where to start? According to Wikipedia, James Cromwell became a civil rights activist in the 1960s, his values strengthened by “the courage of local campaigners and visiting activists” while he was on a theatre tour in the southern states. As well as being part of the anti-Vietnam movement, he also joined the Committee to Defend the Panthers — “a group organized to defend thirteen members of the Black Panther Party who had been imprisoned in New York on charges of conspiracy.” He continued to support and praise the Black Panthers throughout his life.

In 1974, James Cromwell became a vegetarian, “after seeing a stockyard in Texas and experiencing the ‘smell, terror and anxiety.’” Twenty years later, it was his time spent filming Babe and playing Farmer Hoggett which caused him to then become vegan. Isn’t that lovely? Can’t you hear swelling violins as you consider this information? Doesn’t it make you want to dash blithely through a meadow with a small piglet friend and coworker of your own, and then just never kill and eat them? Perhaps while “Happy Together” by The Turtles is playing?

Cromwell vibes. Photo: Brett Sayles via Pexels

As well as his civil rights activism, James Cromwell has been wholeheartedly involved in fighting for environmental causes and animal rights. He has been arrested numerous times in the past ten years alone: while protesting the mistreatment of animals; protesting the construction of a natural gas power station; protesting underground gas storage in salt caverns near Seneca Lake; protesting at Seaworld and — as recently as October 2019 — protesting the use of dogs for medical research.

He’s also the tallest actor ever nominated for an Academy Award, which can’t possibly speak to his personal values, but is nonetheless quite endearing.

My next thought was, “thank you, James Cromwell.”

Wanting celebrities to align with, and actively represent your most deeply-held principles will only lead to disappointment — they are merely humans like us, with the difference that their every move is recorded for posterity and scrutinized for eternity. The thing is, I wasn’t seeking this from James Cromwell. Perhaps at any other time, his Wikipedia page wouldn’t have affected me so, and perhaps you will read it and remain unmoved. But when I read it, I felt hopeful and happy in a way that was sincere, not shallow. The light reflecting off my screen was warm as sunshine, and in it, I basked placidly. Experiencing happiness from something unexpected, means that ways to be happy still exist. Which means happiness will become easy again. Easy to find, and easy to feel.

A week later, I was chopping carrots — as unremarkable a task as you can imagine — and I found myself staring at them in wonder, thinking, “surely I never seen anything so purely bright orange in my life” My next thought was, “thank you, James Cromwell.” And the absurdity of being both dazzled by carrots and attributing the receptiveness to beauty in all its abundance to some words written about a tall man who I’ll never meet, made me laugh — and that, like Wikipedia itself, is a solid starting point.