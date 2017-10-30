This Is Us: NBA and MLB Correct Themselves In Wild October Week

Remember that scene in Blow when Fred Jung (played by Ray Liotta) talks money problems with his son?

“Sometimes you’re flush and sometimes you’re bust, and when you’re up, it’s never as good as it seems, and when you’re down, you never think you’ll be up again…”

Yeah, it’s a great scene, and one that is remarkably accurate.

The only problem is that it’s exclusively advice for personal finance and not much else — including sports. You see, with the sports world, only half of the quote rings true.

It wasn’t that long ago that the NBA and MLB were “down” in a few major areas:

— The NBA had a balance-of-power problem which made the regular season irrelevant and unwatchable. Only Cleveland and Golden State were contenders, so it was like, “bring on the NBA Finals already.”

— The MLB was flat-out boring if you weren’t watching your hometown team. They didn’t maximize star-potential, had little in-game action, and lacked a flagship studio show like an Inside The NBA or College Gameday.

By Fred Jung’s curve, both leagues were “bust”, and yes, at the time, it seemed like they would never correct themselves.

Of course, we think this way because we’re all about instant gratification. With time, the scales were bound to tip in the opposite direction regardless of how pessimistic we are.

This past week, over the course of just a few days, the NBA and MLB officially flipped Jung’s fatherly advice on its ear. The leagues are “flush” once again, and contrary to what Blow tells you, it feels amazing!

Sure, it’s taken more than a few days to change things, but the events from this week have driven home the narrative that things are firmly different — sort of the exclamation point to events that started with the greatest off-season in basketball history and the most homer-friendly regular season in baseball.

The NBA season is young, but you’d be a fool to say it’s business as usual. It was hard to totally buy-in until the lowly Detroit Pistons whooped a healthy-Warriors team on their home court and Spencer Dinwiddie, E’Twaun Moore, and Tim Hardaway Jr. all outgunned LeBron James in consecutive fashion.

That really opened my eyes.

Now, maybe it will be a fourth-straight Cavaliers/Warriors meeting this spring — I’m not saying it won’t be — but we’ve got to admit the rest of the league has improved their chances more than any other season since 2014–15. No matter what happens, it’s good for the league, and finally, the regular season is watchable.

Oh yeah. The Orlando Magic and Pistons lead their divisions. I’ll stop piling on, though.

As for the MLB, this year’s World Series is one of the best we’ve ever seen. There is action in almost every inning, highlighted by long home runs, stars with personality, and a pregame show that rivals any group on TV.

Most importantly, no lead is safe. There’s been like eight times that I’ve thought games were over, flipped on Hulu, and found myself with World Series FOMO.

On Wednesday, the two teams combined for eight home runs and 13 runs. On Sunday, seven more homers, but this time with 25 combined runs. Both hit extra-innings and went late into the night, but despite that, people stayed up and watched. Even more surprising is the constant baseball chatter, not solely from analysts but from regular folks. Finally, after years of crumby ratings and inferiority to their pro-sports brethren, baseball has made it back to the watercooler.

Unfortunately, like everything else in Donald Trump`s America, controversy has unfurled its head with the “juiced” ball theory.

Uhh…if they did put new baseballs in play, why aren’t we applauding the MLB brass for showing they finally get it?

THIS HAS HELPED THE GAME.

People are watching. People are talking. You finally make it back to the conversation and you want to see sac-bunts and 6–3’s? Miss me with that.

No one knows or cares who the all-time ERA leader is. They care about strikeouts and dingers. Let’s keep it that way.