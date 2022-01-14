2022 Eaton-Hachigian Fellowship Recipients

The College of Engineering and the Fung Institute for Engineering Leadership are pleased to announce the recipients of the 2021–22 Eaton-Hachigian Fellowships, awarded this year to two students pursuing Master of Engineering degrees at UC Berkeley. Selected by the Dean of the College of Engineering, the Eaton-Hachigian Fellows are engineering graduate students, pursuing studies in energy-efficient electrical and power hardware or software solutions, wireless communications and sensing devices, or specialty materials.

The Eaton-Hachigian Fellowship was established in 2008 by gifts from the Cooper Industries Foundation and from Berkeley alumnus and the former Chairman, President, and CEO of Cooper Industries, Kirk Hachigian, ’82. Cooper Industries became part of Eaton Corporation in 2012, and the name of the fellowship was changed in 2017 from the Cooper Fellowship to the Eaton-Hachigian Fellowship.

This year’s fellows are Scott Ziegler and Celeste Castillo.