2022 Eaton-Hachigian Fellowship Recipients
The College of Engineering and the Fung Institute for Engineering Leadership are pleased to announce the recipients of the 2021–22 Eaton-Hachigian Fellowships, awarded this year to two students pursuing Master of Engineering degrees at UC Berkeley. Selected by the Dean of the College of Engineering, the Eaton-Hachigian Fellows are engineering graduate students, pursuing studies in energy-efficient electrical and power hardware or software solutions, wireless communications and sensing devices, or specialty materials.
The Eaton-Hachigian Fellowship was established in 2008 by gifts from the Cooper Industries Foundation and from Berkeley alumnus and the former Chairman, President, and CEO of Cooper Industries, Kirk Hachigian, ’82. Cooper Industries became part of Eaton Corporation in 2012, and the name of the fellowship was changed in 2017 from the Cooper Fellowship to the Eaton-Hachigian Fellowship.
This year’s fellows are Scott Ziegler and Celeste Castillo.
Scott Ziegler
Candidate for MEng in Mechanical Engineering
- Undergraduate Degree: Mechanical Engineering, Western Michigan University
- Capstone Project: Lunar Kinetic Energy Transmission
This project offers key in-space energy distribution, materials transportation and infrastructure services. We are looking to build the most cost effective, long range, cableless energy and materials distribution system that will power and accelerate lunar and space exploration. As Space Kinetic, a new startup formed by Scott Ziegler and Vu Vuong from the Berkeley Lunar Kinetic capstone team, we aim to be the leading space utility and services provider to propel humanity’s multi-planetary future.
Faculty advisor: Van P. Carey [ME]
Celeste Castillo
Candidate for MEng in Mechanical Engineering
- Undergraduate Degree: Mechanical Engineering, University of California, Davis
- Capstone Project: Heating and Cooling Pad for Therapeutic Treatment
Contrast therapy is a form of treatment where skin on part of the body, or the entire body, is exposed to high (~45C) and low (~15C) temperatures. This procedure is repeated several times, alternating hot and cold. Contrast therapy is effective in increasing blood flow, reducing muscle stiffness, increasing muscle elasticity, and relieving pain. When compared to heat and cold alone, contrast therapy is better at treating delayed onset muscle soreness. When compared to active recovery, contrast therapy offered similar benefits but also reduced ratings of fatigue.
There are many benefits to contrast therapy, but it is difficult and effortful to achieve at home. This project aims at designing a device that allows the user to effortlessly perform contrast therapy in a localized region of the body.
Faculty advisor: Van P. Carey [ME]
Congrats to this year’s fellowship awardees!
Learn more about the Fung Institute at funginstitute.berkeley.edu