Alumni advice: How to maximize your job search

Informational interviews

Once, you’ve narrowed down the industry you’re interested in and made connections with professionals in that area, schedule a few informational interviews.

Set up your interview and prepare the right mindset

Whenever you can, always try to meet with people in-person. If you aren’t able to meet in-person, request a phone call. It’s often much quicker than writing and you get a better feel for their personality. Conduct some pre-research on the person that you are going to talk to: What do they do? Where did they go to school? Tailor your questions to the information you find.

A very important point to note during those encounters is that you are not going there to ask for a job. This is very important. You should refrain from asking for a job at this stage. The goal is to learn more about the individual you are meeting — what they do and where they work. Try not to talk about yourself or show your resume unless they ask for it. However, you should start by giving a quick introduction about yourself so that they can adjust the information they share to be most helpful to you.

Keep an open mind — you never know what might happen. Often, people might invite you to meet them at their headquarters, which is always a fun experience in itself. Once, I drove down all the way from Berkeley, CA to Mountain View, CA just for an informational interview. Even though it did not lead to a job opportunity at the moment, it was still a good experience and practice. The person I met turned out to be a solid contact and mentor.

Prepare your questions in advance

Make sure you have a set of job-related questions prepared, but also team and management-related questions. These will give you a good sense of how it is to work at the interviewee’s company, and will also make you appear as a well-rounded individual.

Here are some of the things I like to ask during informational interviews:

Can you tell me more about your professional and educational journey? This last one is by far the question I’ve enjoyed asking the most and learned the most from. People tend to love sharing about themselves. I guarantee you’ll learn a lot. Follow up questions may include: Is there something you wished you had spent more time on at school? Tell me about your daily routine. What do you like most about your job?

This last one is by far the question I’ve enjoyed asking the most and learned the most from. People tend to love sharing about themselves. I guarantee you’ll learn a lot. Follow up questions may include: Is there something you wished you had spent more time on at school? Tell me about your daily routine. What do you like most about your job? Can you share more about your industry, company, and team? If you are targeting a company, this is your chance to get an insider’s opinion, not just what you can learn from an embellished website. Follow up questions may include: Can you tell me about team dynamics? What is your company culture like? What do you think of your CEO? What constitutes a good candidate in this industry? (I got this one from bootcamp class “Engineer Ethics.” One of the best classes, by the way.)

Try to get specific here. For instance, if the website says that the company fosters a “collaborative environment,” ask about how this environment is ensured and encouraged, and if it actually exists! If the website says “creative environment” or other buzz words, you may ask: How is this creativity fostered? How do you avoid mental sets?

Insight into handling specific situations. I ask questions based on some case studies from bootcamp that cover teaming, ethics, communications to gain an idea of what their approach would be to some situations.

Be attentive and let the conversation flow

Pay attention to red flags — things that go against your values and what you got from your prior research. Sometimes you’ll really feel that you don’t want to work at a company just by talking to some of their employees. Once, I asked something along the lines of “How do you address communication issues?” The interviewee replied that they don’t have communication issues in his team because he only hires people capable of communicating well. To me, that was a huge red flag. There will always be communication problems and the lack of these can also be a sign of a disengaged or toxic team.

Additionally, make sure that you aren’t just going through your list of questions, one after the other. Familiarize yourself with them ahead of time and bring relevant ones up as the conversion flows. Try to make the conversation organic and ask follow-up questions. During the conversation, take good notes. They may come in handy when later you write a cover letter. You’ll get a feel of the values and the work environment of the company in this interview and can then explain how you are a good fit and what you can contribute.

Stay in touch after the interview

Always thank your interviewee for their time and send an email later on to thank them once again and reiterate a point mentioned that you found interesting.

I highly suggest keeping track of companies you are interested in and contacting multiple people who work there for informational interviews. Of course, don’t expect everyone to answer and don’t get offended if they don’t. Make sure you keep in touch with people you were able to talk to and felt a good connection with. This is not to ask for a job, but so you can let them know if something they told you was helpful or if you end up finding a job. This way, they will also keep you in the back of their minds if an opportunity comes up. (Ideally, try to stay in contact with some of them even after you find a job).

Below is an example of how I kept track of my job search on Excel. I use 11 criteria: Company name, Deadline, Location, Job Title, Link, Number of people contacted, Contact (People who I actually spoke to), Applied (Y/N), Date applied, Status (Pending, Phone interview, no answer, rejected, technical interview…).