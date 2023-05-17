Combining superlative AI research with Berkeley’s next unicorn

Can you tell us about Shelton AI? How do these two capstone projects align with the company’s mission?

The two capstone projects that Shelton AI is currently working on are called Saturn and Jupiter. Saturn’s project is focused on expanding the use case of machine learning models that Shelton AI has already developed. This aligns with the company’s goal of leveraging advanced technology and data science to provide its clients with the best possible investment insights and opportunities.

On the other hand, Jupiter’s project aims to solve capital pacing challenges from sovereign funds and pension systems. The purpose of this is to help clients make financial decisions by predicting how much capital drawdown a firm will experience given market conditions and backtesting the model. Similar to the first project, this also aligns with Shelton AI’s vision of empowering institutional investors with advanced tech to make better investment decisions.

How did Shelton AI decide on capstone projects?

We chose capstone projects that would not only benefit our business but also provide valuable learning experiences for the students involved. We selected projects that would leverage machine learning and artificial intelligence to solve real world problems in the financial industry so that students could gain insight into our company’s operations and mission and also simultaneously contribute to its growth.

What inspired your company to become a capstone partner?

Shelton AI became an MEng capstone partner because we are committed to building up students’ skill sets and finding young talent that share our passion and curiosity. Working with the students is not only an opportunity for us to share our expertise and industry knowledge, but it also provides a chance for us to learn from the next generation of leaders in the field of machine learning.

Our founder, myself, and other key members of our team studied at Berkeley and we are all extremely fond of the institution. The capstone program was an amazing opportunity to get involved with the university and its MEng students. We see this as a mutually beneficial partnership that can help students gain real-world experience, develop high level skills, and make valuable connections in the industry, while also providing us with fresh perspectives and innovative ideas.

This year was our first time being a capstone partner and we look forward to continuing our involvement going forward.

What do you see for the next evolution of these projects?

We have been fortunate enough to identify exceptionally talented individuals within our teams who have been instrumental in driving the success of our capstone projects, while simultaneously honing the skills necessary to make significant contributions to our overall business objectives. We have hired a number of these individuals directly and eagerly anticipate their integration into our day-to-today operations upon graduation.

Furthermore, we are thrilled to carry on the capstone projects (or versions of them) into next year. We are excited to sustain our collaboration with the Fung Institute and we look forward to seeing how our continued involvement advances our goal of perpetuating innovation and pushing the limits of what is achievable with AI.