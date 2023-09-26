Ese Asoro awarded the 2023–24 Murray Slater Foundation fellowship

Ese Asoro, MEng ’24 (ME) is the latest recipient of funding from the Murray Slater Foundation, an award he says means “the world” to him. Expressing his gratitude, Ese added while the award came as a surprise, it has enabled him to embark on this journey towards his master’s degree with excitement.

Founded in 2017 on behalf of the late Berkeley civil engineering alumnus Murray Slater, ’44, MS ’48, the Murray Slater Foundation is committed to continuing Mr. Slater’s legacy with the ultimate goal of providing modest financial support for individuals, education, or programming that, in his words, could, “potentially provide benefits to mankind.”

In keeping with the Murray Slater Foundation’s mission and the intent of the late Mr. Slater, the foundation made a gift to Berkeley Engineering this year to fund the tuition and fees for one or two talented Master of Engineering (MEng) students, who would not be able to come to Berkeley without support. This year, Berkeley MEng student Ese Asoro was awarded the gift as he pursues a master’s in engineering with a concentration in mechanical engineering from UC Berkeley.

Funding recipients, and Ese specifically, are chosen for this award because they best represent the mission of the foundation as exceptionally talented aspiring engineers facing financial barriers who want to contribute to a better world. The gift from The Murray Slater Foundation covers Ese’s total tuition for 2023–24 in the MEng program.

Berkeley Engineering is deeply grateful for the foundation’s partnership since 2018 to support graduate students, like Mr. Asoro, and the Girls in Engineering middle-school outreach program.