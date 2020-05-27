Francesco Piccoli wins 2020 Intellectual Leadership Contribution Award

What was your favorite class at Berkeley?

I’m going to give two, which best represent the reasons that brought me to Berkeley. The first one is Applications in Data Analysis taught by Paul Grigas, which gave me the technical background I was looking for in Machine Learning and taught me some of the best practices in the Data Science lifecycle.

The second one is a new MBA class run by Adair Morse and Julia Sze, which taught me math and reasoning of VC funds. In addition to that, it gave me the opportunity to become a Partner of the Haas Impact Fund, a venture fund focused on investing in highly impactful startups.

What was it like living in Berkeley during your time in the program?

I strongly recommend living at the International House. In addition to having the best food on campus, it’s a great place to quickly meet new people and make friends from all over the world. Awesome views of the Bay are included.

What is your advice to future MEng students?

Your time in Berkeley will fly; make sure that at the end of it you’ll look back with no regrets for not doing something. It will be very easy to say no to activities with friends, hackathons, or student associations when you’ll be laying on your bed watching Netflix, but which of the two things will you remember 5–10 years from now?

Berkeley is such a vibrant campus, you can feel the energy when walking through it. Assuming that the coronavirus situation will get better, take advantage of all the opportunities it offers, you’ll never know how things may turn out (I bet none of us was predicting a global pandemic). Even if future classes and meetings may still need to be remote, Berkeley people will come up with things like a fully-built Minecraft campus.

You really get what you put in, be sure to put in as much as you can.”