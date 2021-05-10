Fung Feature: Shreyas Bhayana, MEng ’19 (ME)

Alumnus Shreyas Bhayana on developing his passion for engineering and wanting to make tangible impact

Berkeley Master of Engineering
May 10 · 3 min read

Shreyas graduated from the Berkeley MEng program in 2019 with a Master’s in Mechanical Engineering and concentration in product design. Here, he shares about his journey through the MEng program, his current work, and his advice for future students.

Shreyas stands smiling in front of a city skyline.

Early in my childhood I developed a fascination for cars, especially the good-looking fast kind (yes, Italian ones) which I think I picked up from my father and was later further encouraged by other tinkerers — more commonly known as engineers—that I grew up around.

That fascination grew beyond just cars to other machines and working systems in general as I got older. Somewhere along the way, I developed this knack for understanding complex systems fairly intuitively. It thus seemed like the path of least resistance to me to choose to study engineering as a formal way to learn more about new systems and mechanisms.

Working as an engineer in a large automotive company is an exciting opportunity that comes with its own set of challenges. One of those challenges was the magnitude of contributions any one person can make that is tangibly reflected in the final product. Facing that challenge is what made me decide to change career directions to pursue a broader, product-agnostic, design and engineering education, which would enable me to learn about the core principles of designing anything. That, combined with the motivation to grow more as a leader in the engineering field led me to pursue the Master’s program in Product Design at UC Berkeley and Fung Institute.

I got an opportunity to learn and apply principles of product design and engineering and found my passion for human-centered design — something I hadn’t even heard of before. It equipped me with the right combination of engineering and leadership skills to help me pivot and quickly grow into the product design field.

“One of those challenges was the magnitude of contributions any one person can make that is tangibly reflected in the final product. Facing that challenge is what made me decide to change career directions”

Now that you’re two full years out since graduating, what are you working on now?

I currently work as a Senior Process Engineer for a company that is in the intersection of biotech, art and manufacturing called Mycoworks in Emeryville, CA.

I joined the company to help set up our Pilot Production Facility to scale-up manufacturing of our product Reishi — an alternative option for fine leather made using our patented Fine Mycelium platform, a breakthrough innovation in materials science and biotech. Our material debuted at New York Fashion Week last year and is backed by venture capital and celebrity investors like Natalie Portman and John Legend.

My role primarily involves designing processes and automated systems that are then installed and commissioned in the production facility to help scale up manufacturing and meet the ever-growing demand. We recently launched our first product collaboration, a travel bag — Victoria — with Hermès and are working towards more launches soon.

Shreyas works in a sort of makerspace, cutting a wood-like material in half with a saw.
Shreyas works in a sort of makerspace, cutting a wood-like material in half with a saw.

I’ll say tutoring younger students is an activity that has helped me hone my skills professionally. The challenge of breaking down complex math and science concepts into the simplest terms to explain to someone for the first time helps structure larger issues that come up in a professional setting. It enables me to break down large problems into small actionable ones to understand the root cause and fix it.

Choose a career path that truly matches your aptitude or passion to maximize your effort versus output. Buzzwords are just temporary.

Connect with Shreyas.

Learn more about the Fung Institute at funginstitute.berkeley.edu

Berkeley Master of Engineering

Content hub for UC Berkeley’s Master of Engineering program.

Berkeley Master of Engineering

Berkeley Master of Engineering

Content hub for UC Berkeley’s Master of Engineering Program. Explore the many ways our students, alumni, and faculty are contributing to thier field.

Berkeley Master of Engineering

Written by

Berkeley Master of Engineering

Master of Engineering at UC Berkeley with a focus on leadership. Learn more about the program through our publication.

Berkeley Master of Engineering

Berkeley Master of Engineering

Content hub for UC Berkeley’s Master of Engineering Program. Explore the many ways our students, alumni, and faculty are contributing to thier field.

More From Medium

Simple Steps You Can Take Right Now to Increase Happiness at Work

This Is How You Save Yourself from Corporate Life

Dealing with the Emotion Coming Through Your Headset

How I Learned To Handle The Most Frustrating Client Objections

How To Prepare For (And Ace) A Phone Interview

Being Promoted Into a Job That Makes You Miserable

Why I left NASA

What I Learned About Myself In a C-Suite Job

Learn more.

Medium is an open platform where 170 million readers come to find insightful and dynamic thinking. Here, expert and undiscovered voices alike dive into the heart of any topic and bring new ideas to the surface. Learn more

Make Medium yours.

Follow the writers, publications, and topics that matter to you, and you’ll see them on your homepage and in your inbox. Explore

Share your thinking.

If you have a story to tell, knowledge to share, or a perspective to offer — welcome home. It’s easy and free to post your thinking on any topic. Write on Medium

About

Help

Legal

Get the Medium app

A button that says 'Download on the App Store', and if clicked it will lead you to the iOS App store
A button that says 'Get it on, Google Play', and if clicked it will lead you to the Google Play store