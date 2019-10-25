Fung Feature: Tiffany Tao, MEng ’20 (ME)

On origami, the power of storytelling, and product design.

Berkeley Master of Engineering
Oct 25 · 6 min read

Tiffany is an MEng student studying mechanical engineering with a concentration in product design, and also the Communications Representative for the MEng class of 2020. She is originally from a small town in Indiana near Chicago, and is looking forward to learning more about entrepreneurship and making meaningful relationships during her time at Berkeley. Her current interests are VR/AR technologies and Human-Computer Interaction design. We had the chance to ask Tiffany some questions about her journey to MEng and her goals for the future.

What inspired you to pursue engineering?

For a while, I thought I wanted to be a doctor, but then, I realized I didn’t really like [and wasn’t] interested in biology. My family immigrated from Vietnam to America after the Vietnam War, so they never got to pursue higher education. My dad always wanted to be a mechanic or electrical engineer but didn’t get the opportunity to, so I think that had some small influence.

What are you currently studying?

“I love engineering because it is the toolbox that allows me to make these visions and solutions technically feasible.”

What led you to the MEng program?

What are your hobbies, and do any influence/correlate with your engineering work?

What is your favorite project or research topic that you have worked on?

What is your Capstone project?

What kind of impact do you want to have on the world?

I remember in high school, I wanted to make something of myself, because I didn’t like the fear of failing and especially failing because of having a lack of knowledge of what opportunities there were. For this reason, I am especially curious about how I can make an impact in the education system to help give communities with fewer resources the same education opportunities in other areas. In high school, I organized “STEM Days” with our neighboring middle schools and hosted fun science fair experiments at their respective locations in order to help increase their engagement and curiosity about STEM topics.

“A strong philosophy of mine is that the design and engineering of products should [make sure] those products intuitively overlap into our lives.”

Currently, I’m also thinking about electronic products on a consumer level, since I think it’s interesting how one device or product can make a huge impact on such a large population of people (e.g. computers, phones). I am also interested in how to seamlessly integrate technology into our lives. A strong philosophy of mine is that the design and engineering of products should [make sure] those products intuitively overlap into our lives. One of the products I love is the Nintendo Switch gaming console. It acts as a portable device and in-home entertainment system, and what I love most about it is how easy and intuitive it is to use for people of all ages, genders, and etc.”

