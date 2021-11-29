Berkeley Master of Engineering
Nov 29, 2021

Meet the MEng students behind the Automotive Affinity Group

Jwalant Wadhwa, Parth Kulkarni and Deniz Akyar on their shared interest in the automotive industry, and their paths to the MEng program.

From left to right: Jwalant Wadhwa, Mason Friedberg (MEng alumnus), Parth Kulkarni, Deniz Akyar at their event, TechTalk (Careers in the Automotive Industry) + Meet & Greet
From left to right: Deniz Akyar, Parth Kulkarni, Jwalant Wadhwa at the Arcimoto Auto Show on campus.

Tell us about yourself!

Jwalant: While a challenging combination of internships and projects has helped me explore my passion for mechanical engineering, my research experience has given wings to this ever-increasing passion and, in turn, has motivated me to thrive in an atmosphere of creativity and endless possibilities by pursuing an MEng in Mechanical Engineering at UC Berkeley and thereby making breakthroughs in its diverse applications, particularly in the automotive industry.

What did you study as an undergrad? Did you have work experience before joining the MEng program?

Jwalant: I pursued my undergraduate degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Institute of Infrastructure, Technology, Research And Management (IITRAM) in India. Amongst other involvements, I had 23 weeks of internship experience with various industry giants pertaining to the nuances of mechanical engineering.

What sparked your personal interest in the automotive/transportation sector?

Jwalant: During my undergrad, my ardor for the automotive industry has developed uniquely through numerous vistas. I have had an opportunity to take up two four-week-long projects at Bombardier Transportation, India, wherein I worked on various metro train projects. I also participated in the 5th Formula Imperial — Hybrid Vehicle Challenge, which provided me with an invaluable opportunity to contribute to the design and development of the Powertrain. These experiences, along with the workshop on Automobile Mechanics at IIT Bombay and the professional certificate in Electric Cars offered by TU Delft helped me streamline my fervor to impact the automotive manufacturing industry.

Master of Engineering at UC Berkeley with a focus on leadership. Learn more about the program through our publication.

