Q&A with the capstone winners of 2020 Most Innovative Project

3-minute pitch for Autonomous Vehicle Perception With High-Definition Radars

The Fung Institute’s Most Innovative Project Award is awarded to the Capstone team that most effectively demonstrates the relevance of the problem they are trying to solve, the originality of their proposed solution, and the potential of their project’s impact. In this year’s online showcase, two winners were selected by MEng alumni, based on the teams’ video or print project pitch submissions. The recognition for best video pitch goes to the Developing An Affordable Alternative For Autonomous Vehicle Localization Using High-Definition Radar Images capstone team, who collaborated with the company Zendar.

About Zendar

Based in San Francisco, CA, Zendar works on building the highest resolution automotive radar in the world. The product utilizes the resolution of LiDAR along with the benefits of radar, such as long-range and all-weather operation, to make autonomous driving safe and accessible for everyone.

Project Overview

Localization of autonomous vehicles on the road currently relies on LiDAR (laser) and camera sensors which simultaneously map the environment around the car. The team proposed an algorithm to achieve an equivalent performance with a technology that is cheaper, easier to install, and less susceptible to adverse weather conditions such as rain, fog, and snow: high-definition radar images. This solution, based on the hardware and software suite of Zendar, breaks the traditional reliance on costly LiDARs.

We had a chance to speak with the capstone team members Bowen Wang (ME), Pierre-Louis Blossier (ME), Johan Gerfaux (IEOR), and David Scanlan (IEOR), about their experience.