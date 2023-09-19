UC Berkeley MEng Class of 2024 Full-Time Profile

The Coleman Fung Institute for Engineering Leadership welcomes its class of 448 full-time Master of Engineering students.

Berkeley Master of Engineering
Berkeley Master of Engineering
Published in
2 min readSep 19

--

Photo: Keegan Houser/UC Berkeley Public Affairs

Each year, the UC Berkeley Master of Engineering (MEng) program admits students from around the world who go on to become leaders in their respective fields. With 40 countries represented in the Class of 2024, the Fung Institute welcomes a student body of technical leaders who come from many different backgrounds and perspectives. The class is joined by 7 students in UC Berkeley’s MBA/MEng dual degree program, which allows students with undergraduate technical training to earn both an MBA and an MEng degree in just two years.

As a result of their time spent in the program, Berkeley MEng students are given the tools they need through effective technical training and leadership development skills in order to become the innovators of tomorrow.

MEng Class of 2024 Full-Time Profile

  • Class Size: 448
  • Average Age: 24 (Ages range from 19–45)
  • 68% International by passport
  • 30% Female-identifying

Cohort By Department

Academics

210 undergraduate schools are represented in the Class of 2024 with a sample of majors including: Computer Science, Mechanical Engineering, Physics, Applied Mathematics, and Chemical Engineering. The top five undergraduate universities are:

  • Centrale Supélec
  • University of California, Berkeley
  • University of California, Davis
  • University of California, San Diego
  • University of Toronto

40 countries and regions are represented. Most predominant in the Class of 2024 are:

  • Canada
  • China
  • France
  • India
  • Taiwan
  • United States

Applications for the Class of 2025 open in September and are due on Monday, January 8, 2024. Learn more at funginstitute.berkeley.edu/apply.

Students
Engineering
Graduate Programs
Uc Berkeley
Class Of 2024

--

--

Berkeley Master of Engineering
Berkeley Master of Engineering

Written by Berkeley Master of Engineering

903 Followers
Editor for

Master of Engineering at UC Berkeley with a focus on leadership. Learn more about the program through our publication.

More from Berkeley Master of Engineering and Berkeley Master of Engineering

See all from Berkeley Master of Engineering
See all from Berkeley Master of Engineering

Recommended from Medium

Lists

Casually dressed colleagues discussing feedback in front of colourful paintings
A street side bar in Japan.

Leadership

37 stories113 saves

Leadership upgrades

7 stories28 saves

Stories to Help You Grow as a Software Developer

19 stories413 saves

It's never too late or early to start something

15 stories141 saves
See more recommendations

Help

Status

Writers

Blog

Careers

Privacy

Terms

About

Text to speech

Teams