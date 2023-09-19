UC Berkeley MEng Class of 2024 Full-Time Profile
The Coleman Fung Institute for Engineering Leadership welcomes its class of 448 full-time Master of Engineering students.
Each year, the UC Berkeley Master of Engineering (MEng) program admits students from around the world who go on to become leaders in their respective fields. With 40 countries represented in the Class of 2024, the Fung Institute welcomes a student body of technical leaders who come from many different backgrounds and perspectives. The class is joined by 7 students in UC Berkeley’s MBA/MEng dual degree program, which allows students with undergraduate technical training to earn both an MBA and an MEng degree in just two years.
As a result of their time spent in the program, Berkeley MEng students are given the tools they need through effective technical training and leadership development skills in order to become the innovators of tomorrow.
MEng Class of 2024 Full-Time Profile
- Class Size: 448
- Average Age: 24 (Ages range from 19–45)
- 68% International by passport
- 30% Female-identifying
Cohort By Department
- Bioengineering (BioE) — 57
- Civil & Environmental Engineering (CEE) — 18
- Electrical Engineering & Computer Sciences (EECS) — 72
- Industrial Engineering & Operations Research (IEOR) — 88
- Materials Science & Engineering (MSE) — 35
- Mechanical Engineering (ME) — 158
- Nuclear Engineering (NE) — 20
Academics
210 undergraduate schools are represented in the Class of 2024 with a sample of majors including: Computer Science, Mechanical Engineering, Physics, Applied Mathematics, and Chemical Engineering. The top five undergraduate universities are:
- Centrale Supélec
- University of California, Berkeley
- University of California, Davis
- University of California, San Diego
- University of Toronto
40 countries and regions are represented. Most predominant in the Class of 2024 are:
- Canada
- China
- France
- India
- Taiwan
- United States
Applications for the Class of 2025 open in September and are due on Monday, January 8, 2024. Learn more at funginstitute.berkeley.edu/apply.