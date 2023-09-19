UC Berkeley MEng Class of 2024 Full-Time Profile

Photo: Keegan Houser/UC Berkeley Public Affairs

Each year, the UC Berkeley Master of Engineering (MEng) program admits students from around the world who go on to become leaders in their respective fields. With 40 countries represented in the Class of 2024, the Fung Institute welcomes a student body of technical leaders who come from many different backgrounds and perspectives. The class is joined by 7 students in UC Berkeley’s MBA/MEng dual degree program, which allows students with undergraduate technical training to earn both an MBA and an MEng degree in just two years.

As a result of their time spent in the program, Berkeley MEng students are given the tools they need through effective technical training and leadership development skills in order to become the innovators of tomorrow.