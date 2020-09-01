UC Berkeley team partners in new $20M AI food systems research center

Berkeley Master of Engineering
Sep 1 · 3 min read

On August 26, 2020, the National Science Foundation (NSF) announced it will be funding a new food systems research center in partnership with the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA). The award of $20M over five years will aim to improve US food systems to address issues such as pandemic-driven food system security and safety; improving crop yield, quality and nutrition; decreasing energy and water resource consumption; and increasing production and eliminating food waste.

The USDA-NIFA Institute for Artificial Intelligence for Next-Generation Food Systems (AIFS) brings together researchers from six institutions: UC Davis, UC Berkeley, Cornell University, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, the University of California division of Agricultural and Natural Resources (ANR), and the US Department of Agriculture (USDA). Each of these institutions has a proven track record of excellence across such areas as artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing, food system sciences, and engineering.

Image for post
Image for post
From left to right and top to bottom: Rebecca Abergel, Ana Claudia Arias, Francesco Borrelli, Lee Fleming, Simo Makiharju, Mark Mueller, Khalid Mosalam, Ethan Ligon, Ricardo San Martin, and Tarek Zohdi (team lead)

At UC Berkeley, professor of mechanical engineering Tarek Zohdi (UC Berkeley hub-PI) will lead a team of ten researchers from the UC Berkeley Next Generation Food Systems Center— Rebecca Abergel, Ana Claudia Arias, Francesco Borrelli, Lee Fleming, Simo Makiharju, Mark Mueller, Khalid Mosalam, Ethan Ligon and Ricardo San Martin — with collective expertise in high-performance computing, advanced manufacturing, pathogen propagation, contact tracing, decontamination, autonomous systems, and technology transfer.

When asked about the timing of this effort, Zohdi shared: “Bringing all of the modern high-performance simulation, artificial intelligence and machine learning tools developed in high-tech sectors to the food industry is long overdue. This center is being grounded at the right place and at the right time.”

He continued, “With the ongoing pandemic and fire-destruction, food-security and safety is a top concern in California and the nation.”

Vice Chancellor for Research Randy Katz expressed enthusiasm for UC Berkeley’s role: “Through NSF support and a powerful consortium of intellectual leaders in diverse fields of expertise, we are incredibly excited to bring an engineering-research approach to one of the great societal challenges of the 21st century: a sustainable, safe, and energy efficient food system.” College of Engineering Dean Tsu-Jae King Liu added, “This multi-university collaboration with the USDA will have a transformative impact on food production and distribution systems, to improve health and quality of life for all.”

The center’s objective focuses on the creation of digital replicas of complex food systems, so-called “digital twins,” which can be safely manipulated and optimized in a virtual world and deployed in the physical world afterwards, reducing costs of experiments and accelerating development of new technologies.

The NSF National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Research Institutes program is a joint effort of the National Science Foundation (NSF), US Department of Agriculture (USDA) National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA), US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science & Technology Directorate (S&T), US Department of Transportation (DOT) Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), and US Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), seeking to enable such research through AI Research Institutes.

Learn more and read the full article published by Berkeley Engineering.

Berkeley Master of Engineering

Content hub for UC Berkeley’s Master of Engineering program.

Berkeley Master of Engineering

Written by

Berkeley Master of Engineering

Master of Engineering at UC Berkeley with a focus on leadership. Learn more about the program through our publication.

Berkeley Master of Engineering

Berkeley Master of Engineering

Content hub for UC Berkeley’s Master of Engineering Program. Explore the many ways our students, alumni, and faculty are contributing to thier field.

Berkeley Master of Engineering

Written by

Berkeley Master of Engineering

Master of Engineering at UC Berkeley with a focus on leadership. Learn more about the program through our publication.

Berkeley Master of Engineering

Berkeley Master of Engineering

Content hub for UC Berkeley’s Master of Engineering Program. Explore the many ways our students, alumni, and faculty are contributing to thier field.

More From Medium

5 Ways Small Businesses Can Benefit From the AI Revolution Right Now

The Anatomy of a Chess AI

Dialogs with machines: Enterprise Conversational AI’s Turing Test

Of Brains and Computers:

Raising AI to benefit business and society — close look in the automotive industry

Behind the Eyeballs of AI: How Neural Networks Work

What is a “Just Society?”

What’s the Deal with Biases in AI?

Discover Medium

Welcome to a place where words matter. On Medium, smart voices and original ideas take center stage - with no ads in sight. Watch

Make Medium yours

Follow all the topics you care about, and we’ll deliver the best stories for you to your homepage and inbox. Explore

Become a member

Get unlimited access to the best stories on Medium — and support writers while you’re at it. Just $5/month. Upgrade

About

Help

Legal

Get the Medium app

A button that says 'Download on the App Store', and if clicked it will lead you to the iOS App store
A button that says 'Get it on, Google Play', and if clicked it will lead you to the Google Play store