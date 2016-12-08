A FAREWELL FROM ADVISER DR. PACI-GREEN The Planet’s beloved faculty adviser, Rebekah Paci-Green, says goodbye after four years of incredible dedication.

Dear Planeteers,

The day I took over advising Planet, I was terrified.

I wondered what I, engineer cum anthropologist of disasters, was doing teaching a course in environmental journalism. I suspect that first cohort of students was even more skeptical of my undertaking. Even before the course started, three came en masse to negotiate whether they could be editors for a single quarter, rather than the traditional full year.

It was also a time of fiscal crisis. The college could not replace former Planet adviser and distinguished journalist, Bill Dietrich. The environmental journalism major was put on hiatus.

Those early years, I sometimes wondered if the tacit expectation was that Planet would quietly wither away without a professional in charge. Perhaps I was supposed to preside over its wake.

However, I saw something in Planet too fierce and real to let die.

Planeteers had a passion for telling environmental stories that propelled the magazine forward despite my initial fumbling. Editors poured over drafts into the early morning hours. Writers drove across the state with only the hope of that perfect interview. Photographers slept outdoors, night after night, to capture an elusive species.

Here was a group of students that excelled under high expectations and nearly impossible deadlines. This was a place I could love.

These four years — twelve quarters of late nights, demanding schedules, and the disorienting new issues — have changed me for the better. I have come to understand the importance of a storytelling and insatiable curiosity, and that connection must come before commitment.

From the outside, it would seem that I was teaching the students. Perhaps I did, at times, but I am most grateful for what we learned together. That Planet was recognized as a national leader, not in a fringe environmental beat but in student journalism writ large, is one of my proudest moments as a teacher. Planeteers have made environmental stories, stories for everyone.

I leave Planet so excited to see where the magazine will go now. For what it is worth, here are my last bits of advice:

Dig deep. Challenge your own assumptions and those of your readers. Remember to get the science right; it’s an imperfect truth, but an important one in the murky waters of uncertainty, passion, and high-stakes consequences. But, balance exacting adherence to accuracy with beauty. Environmental stories works best when they first connect with a reader’s passion.

More than anything, continue to bring us stories that matter.

I expect great things,

Rebekah