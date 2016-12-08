ABALONE COMEBACK

Pinto Abalone, Haliotis kamtschatkana, are now under review to be listed as an endangered species in Washington state. These northern mollusks run the risk of extinction due to poaching, habitat degradation, and their own reproductive methods.

Story and photos by Emily Eckroth

Paul Pratt, a graduate student at Western Washington University, is working to research and increase the density of the population. All abalone produce a mother of pearl shell, but it is the adults, reaching 4 to 5.5 inches in length, that are valued for their meat. Abalone meat is considered a delicacy and poachers illegally sell it to restaurants at a high price.

According to a report by the West Australia Fisheries Department, juvenile abalone, which are about the size of a fingernail, will reach adulthood in 4 to 6 years. The abalone spend most of their adolescent time between rocks and crevices in the wild to hide from predators. In this controlled environment, PVC pipes provide a surface to adhere to.

According to a study by NOAA, pinto abalone are found in kelp beds along outer well-exposed coasts from Sitka, Alaska to Point Conception, California. The wild abolone population are researched at The NOAA center in Mulkilteo, Washington.

The abalone reach maturity at 5 to 6 years old but have been thought to live as long as 15 years. The abalone are broadcast spawners, sending their sperm and eggs into the surrounding water. Here, adult males and females are kept in separate to avoid accidental fertilization.

Both adult abalone and algae growth tanks are kept in outdoor greenhouses where temperatures are unregulated to simulate natural environments.

“Abalone are only attached to their shell in one place,” said Paul Pratt, a graduate student at Western Washington University. “This allows them to be surprisingly mobile, yet they don’t travel very far in their lifetime.” This fact also keeps them from moving long distances to reproduce.

Due to poaching, wild abalone populations are decreasing in density. Without other males or females in relative proximity, reproduction cannot occur. Pratt’s research aims to increase the abalone population by releasing abalone fertilized in the lab back into the ecosystem.

Pratt takes samples of the abalone larvae to test for appropriate density in the tanks. With approximately 176,000 larvae per each 80 liter tank, they can house well over one million larvae after fertilization.

Abalone, while valued as a food source, are also poached for the creation of jewelry, saxophone keys, bowls and were once used as currency in trade.

Here an adult male abalone is pictured. According to Pratt, the sex of the abalone can be determined by looking at the color of the fleshy sex organ under the foot, attached to the shell. Here, the flesh will be a tan-orange for males and have a greenish tinge for males.