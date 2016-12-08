CRYING WOLF

Late at night, a range rider patrols the ranch and its livestock, keeping a close eye out for any signs of an old apex predator making a return to the lands it had once inhabited.

In recent years, western gray wolves have been making a comeback in Washington state. However, some residents feel the presence of the wolves encroaches on their way of life and are expressing concern about the threat toward livestock, pets and humans. In 1973, the western gray wolf was classified as an endangered species in the contiguous U.S. states. Starting with their reintroduction in Yellowstone National Park by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in 1994, the gray wolves have slowly begun to regain some of their native territory since they were nearly wiped out in the majority of the U.S.

There were 12 confirmed livestock and dog injuries and nine confirmed mortalities from 2011 to 2013 in Washington state, according to the 2013 Annual Report on Washington Gray Wolf Conservation and Management. Due to the risk the wolves pose to livestock, many residents have opposed the efforts to reestablish wolf populations.

In Spokane County, billboards have been put up by the Washington Residents Against Wolves organization showing the image of a wolf baring its teeth and the message, “Endangered? No. Deadly? Yes. Good for Washington? Absolutely not.” The WRAW website lists three wolf-related human deaths around the world since 2005, though not all cases were caused by the same species of wolf. In comparison, there have been 19 moose-related fatalities in British Columbia alone between the years 1969 and 1997 , according to the Quarterly Digest put out by British Columbia’s Vital Statistics Agency.

While the wolves may not pose significant threat to humans, ranchers are still concerned about the wellbeing of their livestock and are taking action to protect their ranches.

With the number of wolves increasing throughout the Northwest, non-lethal control measures must be available to further aid in that recovery.

According to the Washington State Fish and Wildlife website, depredation control tactics include “assessing where and when” to turn out livestock, the use of hazing and scaring devices and using human presence and guard dogs. Proper usage of penning, fencing and a tactic known as fladry, which entails hanging colored flags on fencing, also serve to deter wolves.

“[Fladry] appears to be proven to be effective at keeping wolves out of your livestock, at for least a period of time,” said David Ware, wolf policy leader for Fish and Wildlife. “I think that period of time most commonly was two to three months.”

Fish and Wildlife has started tracking the wolves through the use of radio collars to provide the ranchers with location data which will allow them to plan accordingly when they see wolves nearby, he said.

If Fish and Wildlife can get radios on enough of the wolf packs, then it will be easier for farmers to prevent an attack using hazing methods or moving animals to a different pasture, he said.

While these are viable solutions, there are many costs associated in setting up these safeguards

“There’s a cost associated with changing the way you do things in order to try to prevent conflict,” Ware said. “We do have agreements that we’ll make with landowners to provide cost share, at least to get them thinking about the use of range riders because human presence is a huge deterrent for wolves. They don’t like to be around humans for the most part.”

Jay Kehne, wolf specialist for Conservation Northwest encourages carcass cleanup as an important aspect of keeping wolves away.

“There’s all kinds of mortalities associated with raising cows,” Kehne said. “The quicker you can get that cleaned up and out of the territory the better, because that creates a pattern for wolves to come into those spots. They’ll come there for years and years and years.”

According to a 2013 report on wolf conservation put together by the federal and state Fish and Wildlife services and the Colville and Spokane tribes, at least 52 wolves reside in the Washington state. The gray wolf is no longer considered an endangered species on the east side of the state but is still protected west of the Cascades.

The same report indicates that lethal measures are used when necessary. For lethal measures to be implemented, wolves must pose a chronic threat and be in the eastern recovery area, which is under Fish and Wildlife’s jurisdiction. If a wolf is attacking livestock in the western recovery area, the state’s Fish and Wildlife Department must get permission from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to use lethal control measures. A compensation program is also in place for cases where livestock have been injured or killed and wolf deterrent attempts had failed.

In 2013, Fish and Wildlife did not kill any wolves nor did they compensate any livestock owners for damage.

The gray wolf is an apex predator and may serve an important role in regulating the populations of prey species such as deer, elk and bison that feed on vegetation.

According to a study by William Ripple and Robert Beschta, the reintroduction of wolves in Yellowstone National Park has been shown to reduce the number of elk, in turn increasing the number of bison and beavers.

Possibly as a result of the decreased competition by elk, many woody plant species such as aspen and cottonwood are allowed to more grow more freely and are increasing in populations. This, in turn, adds to the biodiversity of Yellowstone’s ecosystem and makes it more resilient.

According to Ripple and Beschta’s study, the reintroduction of wolves may be effective in passive restoration.

For now, the return of the wolves remains a controversial topic between ranchers and conservationists. The arrival of the wolves is still new and the ecological benefits could outweigh economic costs.

“Everybody has their belief about wolf recovery or wolves, like them or not, but in the end a little empathy for the other side is going to go a long way toward all of us figuring out solutions,” Kehne said. “People are starting to realize we’re in this together. There’s no good guys and bad guys. There’s people.”