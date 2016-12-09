ELIMINATING INVASIVES

The Nooksack Salmon Enhancement Association tackles invasive species endangering salmon runs by hosting volunteer work parties.

Photographs and story by McKenzie Hezel

Joe Brockman, senior at Western Washington University, transports buckets of invasive species from volunteers at Little Squalicum Creek in Bellingham, Washington on Nov. 14, 2015. Brockman is a restoration intern for the Nooksack Salmon Enhancement Association.

Bins of gloves sit waiting for volunteers at Squalicum Creek Park Saturday Nov. 7, 2015. People of all ages come to remove invasive species such as English ivy, old man’s beard, bindweed, Himalayan blackberry, sycamore maple and poison hemlock.

NSEA, a Bellingham-based nonprofit association, works with volunteers to help restore disrupted salmon habitats by removing invasive species. Invasive species near and on the banks of streams have an effect on salmon life, even if the problem isn’t directly with the water.

Each year over 1,500 volunteers of all ages join the NSEA community work parties, averaging 30–100 people at each Saturday work party. Over the last year, community work party volunteers planted over 10,000 native trees and plants and improved nearly 18 kilometers of salmon habitat.

Emily Eckroth, junior at Western Washington University’s Huxley College of the Environment, is a restoration intern for NSEA who enjoys working with salmon and their ecosystem. Here, she snips away the invasive sycamore maple from around the native tree at Little Squalicum Park. She has been interning with NSEA since October 2015, helping volunteers at work parties every weekend.

At Squalicum Creek Park, English ivy wraps itself around a native cottonwood tree.

“It has an interesting way of growing its way around the tree making it look pretty,” Eckroth says. “But it’s actually choking the native species.”

The invasive ivy is using the tree for nutrients while killing the tree at the same time. The cottonwoods become dead, standing trees. When the wind blows, they are very likely to fall, allowing more sunlight to heat up the river.

Danny Savalza, junior at WWU, volunteers his time to help remove invasives at Squalicum Creek Park. Removing invasive species allows trees to grow to their full potential, providing shade and cooling the stream water. When the invasives are removed the native trees will have a larger root system that helps stabilize the streambank, protecting against erosion and keeping the stream clear.

“Salmon require clean, clear and cool streams to thrive,” says Ben Saari, Restoration Coordinator for NSEA.

Whatcom Creek flows through Bellingham, Washington opening up downtown at Maritime Heritage Park. Here, people wade in the water and cast their lines for salmon. NSEA has worked at the park for many years according to Saari.

“Each work party is an opportunity to build community, learn about how we can all help salmon and to get our hands dirty protecting salmon and our native ecosystems,” Saari said.

According to the Wild Salmon Center, salmon runs function as pumps that push out marine nutrients from the ocean to the headwater of low productivity rivers. At least 137 different species depend on these nutrients that salmon provide.

“Salmon are an important asset to ecosystems,” Eckroth says. She grew up in Alaska, spending much of her time on rivers as a fly-fisherman. “I want my kids and grandkids to be able to enjoy the same thing I do,” she says.