GRAY WOLF, SILVER BUCKSHOT

Since the reintroduction of 15 North American gray wolves in 1995, Yellowstone and its surrounding area are now home to more than 2,000 individual wolves, according to the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks. Historically, wolves were hunted to protect livestock, but now Canis lupus is federally protected, raising tensions between ranchers and the once endangered predator. Incorporating non-lethal methods for predator deterrence may allow coexistence of wolves and humans in the region.

In a 2012 report by the National Agricultural Statistics Service, Wyoming had lost 11 percent of cattle to predators, with 13 percent of that loss caused by wolves.

Between 2012 and 2013, less than one percent of the total sheep and lamb loss in Montana was found linked to wolves. Much of the livestock was lost to other factors, such as severe weather or health issues.

Since the reintroduction of gray wolves in Yellowstone in 1995, the species has established several territories in Washington state. Up 30 percent from last year, Washington is now home to at least 68 wolves in 16 known packs, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Up 30 percent from last year, Washington is now home to at least 68 wolves in 16 known packs, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Lethal action against wolves is only allowed in situations deemed necessary by that state’s department responsible for fish and wildlife. Yet the old “shoot first, ask questions later” method of predator control has its consequences.

The Washington State University Large Carnivore Lab analyzed 25 years of wolf and livestock data. According to a study of theirs, killing wolves made incidents of wolves killing or harming livestock increase.

Killing an alpha wolf or breeding female wolf can impact a pack’s social structure, causing it to split. In these cases, younger wolves leave the pack, creating a “starburst effect.” When the pack splits up, more individual wolves will hunt down stationary livestock to survive, said Carter Niemeyer, wolf recovery coordinator for U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in Idaho.

While lethal action is sometimes necessary to stop a wolf attack, non-lethal methods for wolf deterrence may be a more effective long-term solution.

Up 30 percent from last year, Washington is now home to at least 68 wolves in 16 known packs, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. Local ranchers are trying new methods to allow coexistence while minimizing the risk of depredation.

“There’s no silver bullet,” Niemeyer said. Niemeyer works in the trapping and managing of wolf relocation. Recently he has worked with ranchers to incorporate non-lethal predator management.

“The biggest problem with non-lethal [methods], usually, is it’s voluntary and not mandatory; therefore, you have to get people to buy into it. So initially it’s just getting people to try it,” Niemeyer said.

The most important aspect of non-lethal methodology includes vigilant human presence and attention to livestock, Niemeyer said.

Range riders, or hired cowhands, make a big difference in the field by changing grazing patterns or wedging themselves between cattle and local wolf packs. Riders know the position of wolves wearing radio collars that record their pack’s GPS coordinates. Riders can then strategize and respond accordingly.

Guard dogs are hit-and-miss as an effective solution, as it is difficult for the dogs to coordinate with the livestock shepherd, Niemeyer said.

“The shepherd has to be there to back up the dog because otherwise the dog can get itself killed,” Niemeyer said.

Similar to having guard dogs pose as a potential rival pack presence, a “biofence” can also be applied, according to an article published in the Wildlife Research journal. Wolf scat is spread around an area, taking advantage of scent-marking behavior. Constant application is necessary to be effective.

Electric fencing, known as “turbo fladry,” is a spinoff of an old hunting strategy used to corral and shoot wolves. The brightly colored flags seem to startle the wolves more than other predators, Niemeyer said.

Light and audio methods to frighten or threaten predators have also been used as temporary solutions. Mounting multiple blinking lights around sheep and other livestock enclosures may give distant predators the impression that a human is approaching them, preventing an attack.

Other methods work by notifying ranchers and department specialists of the animal presence.

Using non-lethal methods for predator deterrence is a slowly shifting paradigm, said Suzanne Stone, senior Northwest representative of the Defenders of Wildlife organization. Stone has handled wolf conflicts since the late 1980s and is currently focused on helping ranchers adapt to the dynamics wolves bring to the region.

Sandy Matheson, a cattle and yak rancher from Bellingham, Washington, uses non-lethal methods to protect her livestock from cougars and plans to do the same for wolves as they expand over the Cascade Mountains. Instead of shooting, Matheson frequently walks through her fields to check on the cattle, in order to establish a strong human presence that will deter unwelcome visitors.

“I don’t like to kill predators,” Matheson said. “I know they’re a natural part of the ecosystem and a lot of the issues we’re having are because we’re moving into the territory and they still need something to eat.”

Jack Field, executive vice president for the Washington Cattlemen’s Association, emphasized the need for livestock producers to have access to and utilize a wide variety of tools to minimize conflict.

“In the event of a wolf-livestock conflict, it’s extremely important the Department of Fish and Wildlife has the tools and the system in place to effectively mitigate those conflicts, remove problem wolves when necessary and [recognize] that lethal methods are a viable tool in Eastern Washington where the wolves are federally delisted,” Field said.

The WCA works closely with the state wildlife department by implementing these alternative methods and using data-sharing devices, such as those from wolf tracking collars.

With no consistent or singular solution for predator conflicts with livestock, a “silver buckshot” of wolf deterrence methods may be more realistic than a “silver bullet.”

Stephanie Simek, a wildlife conflict manager for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, observed the case-by-case nature of these conflicts.

“Being proactive is much more important than being reactive,” Simek said. “You still may experience loss, but at the very least you reduce your susceptibility to it.”