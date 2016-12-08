MUSSEL MONITORING IN THE PUGET SOUND

A team of citizen scientists and students gathered to collect mussels, cages and rebar for deployment in five locations along the Whatcom County coast of Washington to monitor the quality of stormwater runoff into the Puget Sound.

Photographs and story by Simon Bakke

On the still, autumn night of Oct. 27, 2015, a team of citizen scientists gather to collect mussels, cages and rebar for deployment in five locations along the Whatcom County coast of Washington to monitor the quality of stormwater runoff into the Puget Sound. A group of students led by Western Washington University Huxley College of the Environment professor Ruth Sofield (far left) cross the rocky shore below Taylor Street to set up a cage in the darkness of low tide.

Volunteers meet at the home of April Markiewicz, Whatcom County Marine Resources Committee lead on the mussel project. They collect supplies, receive instructions and break off to their assigned sites. Their project is one of the first studies with the Regional Stormwater Monitoring Program where citizen scientists are doing the essential work.

The study uses caged bay mussels, native to the Puget Sound, to track water contaminants like PBDE flame retardants, DDT and other pesticides and heavy metals. Mussels are useful indicators of nearshore contamination because they integrate water contaminants over time and can survive high levels of pollution, says Jennifer Lanksbury, biologist at the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. Stormwater flows into Bellingham Bay when it rains, carrying contaminants from cars and roads. Runoff from impervious surfaces in urban areas is a large source of pollutants in the Puget Sound. According to Lanksbury, Bellingham Bay has relatively low contaminant levels compared to much of the Puget Sound. Contaminated sediment from past waterfront industry is still a concern, however, according to the Department of Ecology.

The group ties bags of 12 pre-measured mussels to the cage. Their project is one of the first studies where the mussels are scientifically controlled rather than just harvested from their environment. They were grown in an aquaculture source on Whidbey Island.

Henry Cade, toxicology student at Western Washington University, fixes the cage in place after the bags of mussels are zip-tied inside. The team tries several locations along low tide level before there are few enough rocks to secure the cage.

The team finishes up the installation under the boardwalk south of Boulevard Park after finally finding a suitable location for the cage. Though this is the students’ first time in the field, a national program using mussels to detect runoff chemicals is one of the longest-running marine contaminant monitoring programs in the U.S. This study is modeled after the national program, which sampled naturally occurring mussels rather than caged ones.

Two weeks later, the cage is exactly where it is supposed to be. Seventy-three sites along the Puget Sound will have their mussels recollected in February 2016 for tissue analysis to investigate the stormwater runoff from Washington’s cities. Results from across the Puget Sound will be released in summer 2017.