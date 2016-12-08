STREET VIEW

For some, getting off the streets means finding a home in the woods.

Story by Jennifer Seifried

I stepped off the South Bay trail in the direction of a tent barely visible among the bushes and accidentally kicked over a book in the leaves. In faded letters on a worn cover it read, “The Universe We Live In.” A more accurate representation of the reality of homelessness I couldn’t have found. This camp is a part of the world we live in, yet too few acknowledge it.

I recognize I have no authority to speak for the homeless community. However, to write about homelessness, I needed to spend a night sleeping on the sidewalk of my own city. I needed to walk all day with nowhere to go. What I found was invisibility. It was like I had shielded myself in poverty.

It may appear Bellingham’s homeless community has significantly declined in the past decade. This is because a combination of efforts have rehoused some individuals, but largely moved the homeless community out of their habitual spaces and into less public wooded areas.

There were 553 homeless people in Whatcom County, according to the point-in-time count in 2014, which is conducted every January by the Whatcom Homeless Service Center. That same day in Washington state, 18,442 homeless people were counted by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, a rise of 682 from the year before.

From the perspective of housing services, getting people off the streets is a human rights issue, said Greg Winters, director of the Whatcom Homeless Service Center.

“It’s embarrassing that in our society, all the wealth we have, we have kids living in cars,” Winters said.

The WHSC, part of Opportunity Council, operates on a housing-first model, not requiring sobriety or much personal change until after someone is sheltered. The only rule is that the lease is not violated and the tenant cooperates with a case manager, Winters said.

The WHSC is now within the final phase of the 2012 “A Home For Everyone” plan. The plan, with the goal of ending homelessness in Whatcom County, operates on the principal that housing is a basic human right and it is unacceptable for any resident of our community to be homeless.

However, until homelessness is eradicated, the homeless community will continue to be a costly project for the city. Camp clean-ups used to happen once or twice a year, now Public Works brings together a group of 20 or more people to remove tons of debris every week, said Renee LaCroix, ecology restoration manager to the city of Bellingham.

The Washington Conservation Corps, jail clean-up crews, the Parks Department, the police, the Planning Department and Public Works put in more than 5,000 staff hours last year cleaning up the blankets, sleeping bags, shopping carts and other items collected by the homeless community. When this debris accumulates it damages vegetation and creeks. Litter hinders the foraging habits of marine animals and the ability of plant life to grow in many places, according to a California study published in 2013 that catalogued the effects of homelessness.

Last year more than 100 tons of materials were removed and placed in landfills as city workers cleaned up 217 homeless camps in Bellingham, said LaCroix. If the resource centers collaborate and create a system of accountability, maybe the homeless community would be better stewards of their possessions, she said.

“Well-meaning people are giving them tents and sleeping bags. But from our perspective, we don’t see those items as valued,” LaCroix said.

When a camp is found, an eviction notice is left at the site, usually giving the campers a five-day window to move, LaCroix said. During that time, Public Works alerts social services and tries to reach out to the people who are homeless and get them into a program. Unfortunately, too often the homeless are never reached and the camp is completely abandoned.

Ronalda Tom was homeless last summer before being rehoused through the WHSC.

The first month she was homeless she did not have a tent, then found one abandoned near Roosevelt Park. After a month, she had accumulated too much to carry out when the eviction notice came from the city. Everything was taken, she said.

“All we wanted to do was just lay down, go to sleep, but we didn’t have anywhere to do that,” she said. “Basically, we literally walked until we dropped, slept a couple hours, then got up and did it again.”

Sitting or lying on public sidewalks is prohibited from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., according to Bellingham Municipal Code 10.24.070. No one can be fined without a warning. However, the fines are up to $250 for a first offense and $1000 or imprisonment of up to 90 days for a third offense.

One of the only legal spaces to rest is in a park, but even that is becoming less common.

Maritime Heritage Park has been a place where Bellingham’s homeless community is prominent, but it is now illegal to be in the park after dark. Daytime events will likely further discourage the homeless community from congregating there.

“We are only seeing a handful of people at the park where before we would see literally hundreds, so things have definitely changed,” said Jon Ng, founder of Rising Hope Street Ministry.

Bob George has been living on the streets of Bellingham for nearly a decade and is one of the people Rising Hope is helping. Even though he has been attacked on more than one occasion — seriously enough to go to the hospital — being afraid of the streets is unacceptable. Fear would make surviving the day to day tasks impossible, he said.

He wishes he could put his focus on school or work but a lack of other responsibilities or opportunities has made it difficult to get out of survival mode, George said.

“Each individual out here that is homeless has a different problem, and we all know what each other’s problem is,” George said. “We just don’t have the resources to help fix that problem.”

Comprehensive care has been shown to have lasting impact helping people move from the streets into housing.

A study published in 1997 in the Community Mental Health Journal documented people who were homeless with diagnosed mental disabilities put through comprehensive substance abuse treatment. The program incorporated psychiatric, supportive and rehabilitation services. After an average of 31 months of treatment, 81 percent of participants were in independent housing and off the streets.

“I like to remind people that helping the poor isn’t as difficult or complicated as we make it,” Ng said.

In my own experience, that first night on the street was not so bad. I felt energized. The fear came later from knowing I would need to sleep soon. The endlessness of the cycle was like a ticking clock, counting the minutes until some part of the roughness of street life broke through the hardened skin. I could see it in the faces of other people who lived this way, they did not know where to go. It was as if we were an invasive plague on our own city.

Editors Note: “Street View” was written in Spring 2015 by Jennifer Seifried. While researching the impacts of homelessness in Whatcom County and interviewing people who have experienced it, Seifried wanted to spend a night outside in downtown Bellingham, Washington to understand how it feels to spend the night outside in the cold with nowhere to sleep. While she did this to enhance her own understanding of what homeless people experience, this story was not written by or on behalf of homeless people in Bellingham.

For further coverage on homelessness in Whatcom County, read Seifried’s feature story on Ronalda Tom, who has experienced the effects of homeless first hand and is now on the road to recovery.