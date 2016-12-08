SURVIVING HOMELESSNESS

Now rehoused by the Opportunity Council, Ronalda Tom reflects on her challenges recently being homeless in Bellingham.

Story and photos by Jennifer Seifried

Ronalda Tom, 41, has spent the last two years fighting homelessness. She and her partner in life Jack “Junior” Sharpe lived in this stand of trees hidden off Lincoln Street, a couple blocks down from the Lakeway Fred Meyer. After finding a tent abandoned in Roosevelt Park, the two of them were able to build a camp. After months of collecting blankets, sleeping bags, clothes and a few too many shopping carts, Tom came back to find the Bellingham police had served her and Sharpe an eviction notice. Going to the site now, trash, debris and trampled earth are the only signs this place was once a home.

Opportunity Council’s rehousing program was able to work with Tom and put her and her daughter into a halfway house in Bellingham. Now, working with Lummi housing, Tom has moved into her own apartment on the reservation and is determined to build a stable life for herself and her almost 16-year-old daughter.

“I want to secure what I have,” Tom said. “I don’t ever want to lose my place to live again.”

Being a woman living on the streets is difficult for more reasons than simply finding shelter, because the danger of being attacked is constant and real. Tom was attacked twice while living on the street, the first time while walking alone in Cornwall Park. She was trying to catch up with a friend, Tom said. The two of them had been staying under the bridge by Albertson’s but decided to walk towards town and her friend went ahead. Suddenly a man came up to her and describing her friend, tried to convince Tom that she needed to go with him to meet up with her. When she refused, he grabbed her neck and she screamed.

“I’ve still got his image in my head,” Tom said.

Someone elsewhere in the park heard her screams and called out, “hey!” The yell caused Tom’s attacker to turn his head and she slipped away and ran out of the park.

“I was scared, terrified,” Tom said. “I was shaking. I didn’t know if he was behind me, I didn’t know what was going on.”

Tom ran up to a house and banged on the door, asking to call the police to make a report. The first couple, scared, asked her to go away. The woman in the second house believed her and called the police.

“You have to understand that the life I was living out there, we don’t call the cops,” Tom said. “We avoid the cops as much as possible because we don’t want the cops to know who we are.”

The police who arrived did not respond to the situation as Tom wanted, she was shocked by their disbelief of her story.

“[The officer] turned around and said ‘I know what you are, I know what you’re doing…I know you’re just a drunken prostitute looking for a free ride.’”

It was that moment that Tom says she lost all faith in the police department’s ability to protect her.

“When I was on the street I was constantly drinking,” Tom said. “I was constantly on some alcohol, meth or heroine. Or sometimes both, meth and heroine.”

Now, Tom relies on Suboxone to get her through the day and the medication has been her freedom. After being an opiate user for 15 years, taking a single dose of medication to get through the day without withdrawls or cravings has been lifechanging.

“When you sober up you gotta change your people, places and things,” Tom said. “So we don’t associate downtown very often anymore. We don’t go anywhere, even Maritime Heritage Park… Most of the time, we just stay home. We have a lot of the same movies that we watch over and over but it’s okay because we are inside and we are not tired.”

Family is the world to Tom now, it is her motivation and her foundation. Strengthening the relationship she has with her daughter and being able to provide a stable home is why she worked her way up from living on the streets. The next step, now that they have a home, is to get a job and that means getting an education.

“I want my daughter to know that education is important, no matter your age,” Tom said. “I want to set a good example for my daughter.”

Tom met Jon Ng and Rising Hope Street ministry through her friend Bob George. Tom and George met before either of them became homeless, when they were living on Lummi. Tom says Ng’s willingness to listen helped her through her time being homeless and she feels that he is someone she can trust.

“Jon goes out and talks to each individual homeless person and makes them feel like they’re somebody,” Tom said.

“If you are out there, go to all the resources,” Tom said. “Don’t be prideful. Don’t worry about not wanting people to tell you what to do, they are steering me in the right direction.”

After being homeless, Tom knows that nothing, not even her addiction, will put her back out on the street again because it simply is not worth it. The things taken for granted before become luxuries while homeless. “Your sleep, your cooking…your showers. You have to shower when the Y[MCA] is open unless someone invites you over for a shower. Hygiene is so hard to maintain out there. It’s a struggle.”

The plan is now to go to Northwest Indian College beginning in the fall. Many years ago Tom went to college for a year, and considers dropping out one of the worst mistakes she ever made.

“I love school,” Tom said. “I love education. I love learning.”

After everything she has gone through, Tom wants to use her education to help homeless women.

“I don’t regret what I’ve been through, I take it as a learning experience,” Tom said. “It was a hard lesson learned for me. The only thing I would do different in my whole life is not become an addict, not become so codependent on the drugs that I put myself in that situation.”