Cubs 2017 NLDS Roster Is Set

Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals

#FlyTheW(Photo via Chicago Cubs Twitter)

The roster has been officially announced for the 2017 NLDS versus the Washington Nationals.

Per Chicago Cubs:

Position Players(14)

2-Tommy LaStella, INF

5-Albert Almora, Jr. OF

8-Ian Happ, INF

9-Javier Baez, INF

12-Kyle Schwarber, OF

13-Alex Avila, C

17-Kris Bryant, INF

18-Ben Zobrist, INF

22-Jason Heyward, OF

24-Leonys Martin, OF

27-Addison Russell, INF

30-Jon Jay, OF

40-Willson Contreras, C

44-Anthony Rizzo, INF

Pitchers(11)

6-Carl Edwards, Jr., RHP

28-Kyle Hendricks, RHP

32-Brian Duensing, LHP

34-Jon Lester, LHP

37-Justin Wilson, LHP

38-Mike Montgomery, LHP

41-John Lackey, RHP

46-Pedro Strop, RHP

49-Jake Arrieta, RHP

62-Jose Quintana, LHP

71-Wade Davis, RHP

Doug Preszler is the type of person who can be a Cubs fan and an Iowa fan while living in South Dakota. He is a man who cares not for regional loyalty. He can be found on Twitter here, telling tales of the Dakotan Cubs fan’s existence.