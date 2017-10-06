Cubs 2017 NLDS Roster Is Set
Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals
The roster has been officially announced for the 2017 NLDS versus the Washington Nationals.
Per Chicago Cubs:
Position Players(14)
2-Tommy LaStella, INF
5-Albert Almora, Jr. OF
8-Ian Happ, INF
9-Javier Baez, INF
12-Kyle Schwarber, OF
13-Alex Avila, C
17-Kris Bryant, INF
18-Ben Zobrist, INF
22-Jason Heyward, OF
24-Leonys Martin, OF
27-Addison Russell, INF
30-Jon Jay, OF
40-Willson Contreras, C
44-Anthony Rizzo, INF
Pitchers(11)
6-Carl Edwards, Jr., RHP
28-Kyle Hendricks, RHP
32-Brian Duensing, LHP
34-Jon Lester, LHP
37-Justin Wilson, LHP
38-Mike Montgomery, LHP
41-John Lackey, RHP
46-Pedro Strop, RHP
49-Jake Arrieta, RHP
62-Jose Quintana, LHP
71-Wade Davis, RHP
Doug Preszler is the type of person who can be a Cubs fan and an Iowa fan while living in South Dakota. He is a man who cares not for regional loyalty. He can be found on Twitter here, telling tales of the Dakotan Cubs fan’s existence.