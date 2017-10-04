(Photo Courtesy Lucy Rendler-Kaplan via Flickr)

How the Cubs Changed the World Series

What Took the Cubs to the Series a Year Ago & What Will Take Them Back

Playoff baseball has changed drastically in the past few years. From the power hitters of the Yankees and Red Sox, to the battle of Aces between the Tigers and Giants, to the elite defense and bullpen of the Royals and Indians — each year October would reveal the cutting edge of the baseball elite. Last year the Cubs arrived, some would say a year too soon, to wrap their fingers around victory and pull it from the jaws of defeat that had lasted over a century.

In 2016, the Chicago Cubs would change it yet again. The Cubs unwound a roster of young, fearless athletes who took on the world’s best pitching and came out on top. Young players like Javy Baez, Addison Russel, and Willson Contreras came on the scene, with little to no scouting for opposition pitching. Kyle Scwharber became the postseason legend with his bat in Cleveland, Kris Bryant showed off his MVP caliber, and Ben Zobrist squeezed one more magical postseason series out of his long seasoned and historic career.

The Cubs are World Series Champions, but after an offseason of trades, retirement parties, and swing adjustments, the Cubs came out with a severe case of the championship hangover for the first half of the 2017 season. I ask myself, if Joe Maddon had lost the 7th game of the World Series, and had this abysmal start to the season, would he still be the manager of the Cubs? While the question might be foolish now as we watch the National League Central champions pop Champaign bottles in the St. Louis visiting clubhouse, while trailing the Brewers by 5 at the All-Star break it was a very pertinent question.

The 2016 Cubs were an aberration driven by elite defense and elite pitching, sealed off with the best closer that money could buy on the trade market. However, arguably the best reason the Cubs have for hoisting the Commissioners trophy last November was timely hitting. Javier Baez against the Giants, Miguel Montero against the Dodgers, and the legend of Kyle Schwarber against the Indians put just enough runs on the board to get the Cubs past the elites of the 2016 playoffs.

Joe Maddon did his best to end the Cubs hopes as he overworked the fire-baller Aroldis Chapman, and over-managed an elite starting rotation ad nauseam. It took an act of God and a speech from the biggest bust in recent Cubs trade history to turn the tables in extra innings, and somehow scratch across the winning run.

If we look hard past the Champaign bubbles and ski goggles in the Indians visiting clubhouse last year, we can admit that the team might not be as legendary as we fondly remember it. Objectively the Cubs were a lucky squad who were on the ropes and shut out for games at a time on their trip through the post season. But I only use this harsh realist perspective to say this;

The Cubs are a better built team in 2017 that have a much better shot at getting back to and winning the World Series.

Defense lost Dexter Fowler to the Cardinals, a hit to Cubs fans everywhere for sure — but with loss comes opportunity for the young guys like Ian Happ, Tommy LaStella, and Jon Jay to fill the gap, which they have done in droves. Each player is a super-utility player and can get on base with regularity and make leaping catches to steal home runs. Jay has blossomed into a leadoff hitter that doesn’t necessarily hit bombs in the same frequency as Dex, but gets on base at a higher clip, which is what you want from a leadoff hitter anyway.

David Ross retired from the only team where its collective heart and soul was in its third string catcher. After the world’s crappiest teammate Miguel Montero was handed his walking papers, Caratini filled the gap until Alex Avila and Rene Rivera were brought in to keep Contreras rested. 2 veterans who could not only call a game, but they can hit the ball over the wall every now and then, their combined defensive and offensive ability miles ahead of where Montero was in a Cubs uniform. And on a feel good note, just remember that somewhere in Toronto, an overweight has-been catcher will be watching Jake pitch in the playoffs while muttering Spanish curse words under his breath and clutching his unworn 2016 World Series ring.

More guys who have elite defensive ability in the field behind pitching has been the major factor in the Cubs success. After watching dozens and dozens of errors in the first half, the hangover finally wore off, and the Sports Center top 10 was finally graced once more with Cubs flashing leather and stealing outs. As one tweet heralded after a Javier Baez catch earlier this year, “2/3rds of the earth is covered with water, the rest is covered by Javy Baez.” Good defense makes good pitching look great, and after all the injuries and miscues that the tumultuous early season threw at the Cubs, it was nice to see the Defense step up and win some games down the stretch.

Offense has exceeded expectations in the second half of the 2017 season. After months of frustration watching everyone swing for the fences like they were in a 1980’s baseball movie, the Cubs have settled into a much more defined offensive role of playing small ball and scratching across runs in bunches. It’s an amazing revelation that the Cubs had following zero All-Star Game starters in the mid-summer classic, that by filling the bases with runners, it is easier to score than simply waiting for the solo home run. Guys are stealing bases — base-running so aggressive that it forces perfection from the opposition’s defense.

Runs seem to come in bunches for the Cubs who find themselves shut out or swept before putting up 17 runs in a game and making the box score look like a Chicago Bears recap. Yet with a high run yield or a nail-biting squeeze to win the game, the Cubs manage to stay a run ahead of the opposition, passing 90 wins and into the playoffs. The Cubs aren’t looking for doubles or home runs like they were a year ago, they are looking to drive the ball off the bat. As a long time spectator all I can say is, it’s about damn time.

Pitching is the currency of baseball, and with the best starting rotation in the National League, we knew it would only be a matter of time before the starters locked down and began to pitch with authority. When the defense tightened up after the break, then the offense got going. After the offense started scoring the pitchers loosened up and started commanding their pitches better, which helped take the pressure off the fielding defense. Improvement is cyclical, and it all started when the Cubs took their heads out of their rectums and decided that errors weren’t a part of their defending world champion game plan.

The Chicago Cubs have underperformed for the majority of the season, and that should make other playoff teams very, very nervous.

Then there is Wade Davis. The most feared reliever who already has a World Series ring, and has gone years without giving up a home run. The imperfection in his perfection which has come to define the Cubs understanding that with Wade on the mound, the game might get interesting, but that’s right where “the Machine” wants to be. Davis gives the opposition false hope before extinguishing their hopes and dreams at the end of a cut fastball called for strike three. He shows no emotion on the hill, and will lie and tell people he is human when he is obviously not. Davis is the ace in the hole for Cubs manager Joe Maddon as he cannot be over-managed. He can pitch more than one inning, multiple nights in a row, and still have just as much precision control on the final pitch as he did from the first. Four Seam Fastball, Cut Fastball, and Curve ball — Wade Davis has proven that these three pitches are all a pitcher needs to be unhittable and untouchable on the games’ biggest stage.

Do I expect the Cubs to go all the way again? Any honest Cubs fan will tell you that the hope is there, but I’ll be honest when I say that I won’t be getting my hopes up too high.

Do the Cubs have enough talent to win the Series again? I think that far and away the 2017 version is more talented and better skilled than last year’s Cubs squad. But the 2017 crew has something that last year’s team never had — the knowledge that they have done it before, and they can do it again.

If this Cubs team turns it on, and makes a push while driving on all cylinders, then this is hands down the best team in major league baseball. The question for the entire season has not been, “Are the Cubs good enough,” the talent has been there, and the team has only become more talented as Theo has plugged the hole with spare parts who perfectly fit into who and what this team wants to be. And teams have taken note that the Cubs are back in business.

We are the defending champions of the baseball world, and after ESPN hypes up the Dodgers, or the Yankees, or the Indians for the World Series favorite, we can quietly reassure the doubters that the road to the World Series goes through the North Side, and the Cubs will be waiting.

Big Ben Martin has been a Cubs fan since he was 3 years old, watching Cubs games on WGN in Kansas City after cartoons were over. Since moving to Texas, his Cubs love has grown to heights that make Texans blush. Self appointed Cubs historian and amateur baseball coach. When not playing the role of loving husband or father of three, he might be found screaming at the TV screen as though the umps can hear him, or as his alter ego Big Cynical Ben @bigbenkc on Twitter.