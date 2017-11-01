Remembering Game 7 through my Social Media Memories

By: Alex Patt

November 2nd, 2016. The date in which all Cubs fans, young and old, saw the lowest of the low and the highest of the high. An emotional roller coaster that ended with joy that has never been experience by any Cubs fan in the history of the franchise. The day they won it all.

Everyone who witnessed that game 7 in Cleveland whether at the game, in Wrigleyville, watching it on TV or listening on the radio can tell you exactly what they were doing in those heat-pounding few hours. Everyone’s story is different, and that is what makes the Cubs winning the World Series so special because everyone has their own experience.

This is mine. Through the use of gathering personal social media posts from that day, I can go through that entire day telling the my story through what I posted online. Lets go back one year ago today, and experience again the night the Cubs won the World Series.

The night before, when the Cubs forced game 7 after winning game 6 by a score of 9–3. I reminded myself how far this team had come. When I entered college, the Cubs lost 101 games and the season I graduated, they were one win away from being the champions.

Me with college buddies Rob, Chris and Jon at Wrigley on 10/1/2012.

“Life comes at you fast”, my friend Jeff Falk said in a reply. And it sure does. I had trouble sleeping that night thinking of what could happen the next night. Was it the night we celebrate like we never have before? Or will it be just another year…but all I could do is wait.

The morning came and then the afternoon, game time was getting closer. Here are some of the thoughts I tweeted before the game.

The Dexter Fowler one is interesting. I was hoping it would foreshadow something to come…and it kind of did! But as the game inched closer, my heart sped up and my stomach turned into a nice knot as I went for a pre-game walk around my neighborhood. Cool, misty, but not terrible outside. I came back and stress-ate some Portillos about an hour before game time. I did not think I would have the appetite, but I scarfed it down pretty quick.

Game time. I sat on the couch with my laptop, getting ready to tweet and post about what was to come. Then, Dexter Fowler happened.

A 2–1 pitch from Corey Kluber was sent over the center field fence to give the Cubs a 1–0 lead. The thousands of Cubs fans at Progressive Field were going nuts as I yelled and jumped around. But, a LONG way to go. Over the next inning Kyle Hendricks took the mound and Kyle Schwarber continued to hit.

In the third inning, Carlos Santana tied the game at one with an RBI single, but Hendricks limited the damage.

Then in the top of the fourth, the Cubs offense went back to work, and took the lead back. It would be 3–1 Cubs going to the bottom of the fourth. Hendricks pitched a scoreless inning, and the Cubs scored more in the fifth. Javier Baez made up for an error earlier in the game with a solo shot, then an RBI double for Rizzo. 5–1 Cubs going to the bottom of the fifth. It felt good scoring a few more runs, but again, a long way to go!

Then in the bottom of the 5th, two on and nobody out. Kyle Hendricks “walked” a batter, leading to Maddon pulling him for Jon Lester. Grandpa Rossy was in the game. Then came more base runners and a wild pitch that scored two Indians runs. I was furious, pounding my fist on the floor and yelling as it went from 5–1 to 5–3.

Top of the sixth, still livid about those two runs. David Ross in his final MLB game stepped up to face Andrew Miller. He hit a drive to center field that at first I though was going to be hauled in by Rajai Davis. But, it cleared the wall! 6–3 Cubs.

I was getting so tense. I could not sit still. I felt like vomiting, but I held it in. The pressure got to me so much, that I decided to grab one of my Dad’s old walkman’s and listen to Pat Hughes around the bottom of the sixth and go outside for a bit. I paced around the block and then through the park that was by me as Pat and Ron called the game in my earbuds. Tension grew, but Jon Lester got through the seventh easily and I started counting the outs. After listening to the Cubs bat in the eighth on the park bench, I headed home.

The bottom of the eighth. Two outs, nobody on. Lester done after letting on a base runner. Aroldis Chapman on. We know the story. Tie game 6–6. Rajai Davis circling the bases as Progressive Field goes nuts. Tie….game…

I did not tweet much in the ninth inning. But I was back home in my room watching on my small TV I have in front of my bed. Jason Heyward on third with one out, Baez up. On a 3–2 pitch he bunts foul to strike out. I scream all sorts of obscenities and begin pounding my fist repeatedly on my pillow and bed. Then again when Fowler sends a bouncer up the middle that looks like it will get through for an RBI single and Francisco Lindor cuts it off and sends the game to bottom of the ninth.

CHAPMAN IS OUT THERE STILL!?!? HE HAS NOTHING LEFT!

I decide to turn it off and follow the game on Twitter. After yelling all sorts of words the past 15 minutes, I now have none. I have been flooded with calls and texts from friends watching the game. My friend Danny and I were raging over Facebook messenger about Maddon’s coaching decisions as anger got the best of us. I even got a call from my friend Brad, a White Sox fan, to see if I was okay. I was so down, I just said “If we lose, I am not sure how I can watch baseball next season…”

The Cubs escape the ninth, and I turn the TV back on. Mother Nature decided to make an appearance.

It was a blur what happened to me during that time, but I remember the game resuming. And Schwarber leading off. I was still stunned by what happened, but “We Never Quit!” And with a lead off single, flyout to let pinch-runner Albert Almora tag up, an intentional walk to Rizzo came Ben Zobrist and Miguel Montero to give the Cubs the lead back in extra innings.

The Cubs got two runs, 8–6 lead heading to the bottom of the 10th. I remember saying, “We should have gotten more,” but regardless the Cubs were three outs away from their first title in 108 years.

I took my walkman outside again and sat on the porch to hear the first two outs. Two quick ones, just one more…one more stinking out. I headed back inside to see the final out, and then a walk and Davis hitting an RBI single to make it 8–7.

WHY!? I yelled. Then Maddon made the move to put in Mike Montgomery. Longest commercial break of my life. Paced around the house as my parents, who went to bed after the Indians tied it, woke back up to see the end. Micheal Martinez was the batter, Montgomery the pitcher. On an 0–1 pitch, Monty threw a curve that Martinez swung over the top of and dribbled it to Bryant.

“CRAP! That will be an infield hit!” I though initially. Bryant scooped it up, and with a smile on his face, threw to Anthony Rizzo…

It was a night I will never forget. Right after the final out I ran outside with the W flag and ran down the block. Fireworks were shooting off from all angles which made the night sky look like daytime. The local bar on the next block was filled with people shouting and celebrating alike. My buddy who lives a door down from me came outside celebrating just as I did and he and I ran around celebrating for a good ten minutes. As this is all happening I am getting flooded with texts from family and friends about the Cubs winning. I kept pinching myself, as I have had many dreams of this moment happening, but this time it was real.

I did not care what was going on the next day, I did not sleep that night. I stayed up and soaked it all it. Around 5 AM, I went on my bike and rode around my town for another hour. I listened to “Go Cubs Go”, “Sweet Victory”, “We are the Champions” and “Sweet Home Chicago” while riding.

And so ends my story of that night. A night which I will remember forever and know that everything about being a Cubs fan changed forever on 11/2/16. It is hard to believe it has been a year, but its a memory that will be fresh in our minds for a lifetime.

Alex Patt is a contributor for Wrigley Rapport and other sports publications and podcasts. You can follow him and his work on twitter @chifanpatt1