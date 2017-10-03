#RememberThatCub: Randy Wells

By: Alex Patt

The latest edition to #RememberThatCub features Randy Wells, a guy who had brief success, but still is remembered by many Cub fans. He pitched in the transition era from Hendry to Epstein/Tribune to Ricketts at the end of the 2000s and beginning of the 2010s.

Wells was drafted originally by the New York Mets in 2001, 44th overall, but did not sign. He was then drafted again in 2002 by the Chicago Cubs and spent the next five years in the Cubs farm system. He was then drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in 2007 from the Cubs in the rule 5 draft. In 2008 he made his MLB debut with Toronto at the age of 25 as he pitched a scoreless frame against Boston on April 5th. After just his one inning of work, he was returned to the Cubs on April 16th, 2008. He did get some time in with the Cubs in 2008, but only 4.1 innings. He did not give up any runs or hits in the 5.1 combined innings he worked in 2008.

Wells shined in 2009 as he became a starter in the Cubs rotation. He made his first MLB start on May 8th in Milwaukee. He pitched well, giving up no earned runs in five innings, but Ryan Braun’s game-winning home run spoiled a solid effort and the Cubs lost 3–2. On June 2nd, Wells was pitching in Atlanta and brought a no-hitter into the 7th and had a 5–0 lead. The no-hitter was broken up and the Cubs pen coughed up the lead to lose 6–5 in extras. He was becoming a “hard luck pitcher” as he did not get much run support or blown leads by the bullpen.

Despite the bad luck, Wells finished with a 12–10 record, 3.05 ERA, 1.276 WHIP, 104 strikeouts, 0.76 HR/9, 6.6% walk rate, 3.88 FIP and 3.0 fWAR in 165.1 innings. He was sixth in Rookie of the Year voting that year.

2010 was another solid year for him. He started a career high 32 games and pitched a career high 194.1 innings. While his ERA was just okay at 4.26, he had a FIP of 3.93 and a 2.6 fWAR and a career high 17.1% strikeout rate. His biggest problem was an increase in walks (7.5% BB) and his BABIP against went from .288 in 2009 to .311 in 2010.

He missed some time in the first two months of the 2011 season due to injury and only made two starts in April and May. He was able to come back and make 23 starts that season and unfortunately struggled. He posted a 4.99 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 5.11 FIP with his HR/9 shooting up to 1.53. It would be his last season pitching 135+ innings and 20+ starts.

2012 was his last season in the majors, only making four starts in 12 appearances. In 28.2 innings he had a 5.34 ERA , 5.29 FIP and a 2.06 WHIP. His final MLB start was against the Mets (on Anthony Rizzo’s debut day) on June 26th, 2012 and got a no decision. He was sent to AAA Iowa where he struggled with a 7.89 ERA in 43.1 innings.

He signed with the Texas Rangers organization in the offseason, ending his Cubs tenure. He totaled a 4.09 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 28–32 record, 345 strikeouts and 5.2 fWAR in 528.0 innings as a Cub.

After 23.3 innings pitched with AAA Round Rock, Wells announced his retirement from professional baseball.

Wells retired on April 30th, 2013

Since then Wells has had some coaching gigs and was recently the head coach of the Althoff baseball program. He served 2017 as the pitching coach for the Gateway Grizzlies.

Alex Patt is a contributor for Wrigley Rapport and other sports/news publications. You can follow him on twitter @chifanpatt1.