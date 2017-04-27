Homepage
How Long Can I Listen to The White Stripes Without Losing My Mind?
An intense playlist experiment
Ross Hsu
Apr 27
The Big Strip-Tease
Pain, Privacy and Exploitation in the Work of Sylvia Plath
Sady Doyle
Mar 27
Making Fun of Trump
And the importance of political satire.
Tobias Stone
Mar 30
Immigration: The Failed Social Experiment?
Immigration: The Failed Social Experiment?
In the end, Brexit was mainly about immigration. The UK Independence Party (UKIP) never hid that from us, but the other politicians who led…
Tobias Stone
Apr 24
Can I Borrow Your Oxygen for a Sec?
The Bachelor as Cult
Kathleen Toohill
May 18
When the State gets it wrong, innocent people die — I was almost one of them
The state of Arkansas is hell-bent to go on a killing spree.
Damien Echols
Apr 20
Selling Our Grief
America’s appetite for the traumatized
Dominique Matti
Apr 25
The House Committee on Pseudo-Science
Chairman Lamar Smith has turned the House Science Committee into the staging grounds for his anti-science inquisition.
Jenna Ruddock
May 11
Nikola Tesla and the Conspiracy Against Water-Powered Cars
Could water-powered cars be real? Are electrical outlaws really using Nikola Tesla’s alternative energy theory to defy our laws of physics?
Zaron Burnett III
Mar 21
THE FIREWALL: Cybersecurity For Beginners
EPISODE 2— LEARNING THE DIGITAL BASICS
David Koff
May 11
How Your Brain Decides What You’re Seeing
Your brain makes most of its decisions without bothering to consult with you. Some are trivial: If you had to decide which foot to put down…
Mark Humphries
May 11
How to Expand Your Vocabulary
Throughout the last few years I have invested a significant amount of effort into expanding my vocabulary. I have found some methods to be…
David J Pfeiffer
May 3
Why Having a Niche Business Is the Best Thing for My Mental Health
Why Having a Niche Business Is the Best Thing for My Mental Health
In digital media, bigger isn’t always better
Chelsea Fagan
May 10
Do Databases of Criminal Offenders Help Reduce Crime?
The advent of computers and the internet—and the declining costs of using both—spurred law enforcement to construct massive databases of…
Jennifer Doleac
May 12
Becoming A New Yorker
Becoming A New Yorker
Illustrated by: Vicky Leta
Seth Lyon
Apr 17
Killer Robots and the Many Ways in Which AI Could Go Wrong
On October 19, 2012 an international coalition with the incredibly cool name of, The Campaign to Stop Killer Robots (yes, there are bumper…
Janessa Lantz
May 3
Richard Spencer came to my campus. Here’s what happened.
“Diversity is not a strength,” Sam Dickson deadpanned to a surprised crowd. He was speaking in James E. Foy hall, which houses all of…
Jenna Pruett
Apr 22
The sound of memory
What the hippocampus knows about things you hear
Mark Humphries
Apr 24
I Beg to Differ, Sir
Sometimes, you just have to sue your hero.
Matthew David Brozik
Apr 26
Why most people’s favorite color is blue
Think about your favorite color and try to explain the reasons behind having chosen it. Depending on who you are, you might say that your…
Alex Ioana
Apr 8
I Did SoulCycle And Nothing Will Ever Be The Same Again
The one and only thing I know about SoulCycle prior to this point is that my class (henceforth referred to as a “Soul Session”) is…
Ryan Overhiser
May 4
The Sad Lament of the Neanderthal
Our Dystopian Present: Part 4
John DeVore
May 10
Cheaper, Faster, Better: Logistics in the Era of Autonomous Vehicles
Tangible benefits for business operations and consumers alike
Joshua Lasky
May 9
How to Fall Asleep Quickly and Wake Up Ready to Be Productive
Four science-backed techniques
Melissa Chu
May 5
The New Politics of Transportation and Energy
Rethinking Our Strategic Infrastructure: Part 2
James Poulos
May 8
Tough Questions I Asked Myself When Building a Visual Brand from Scratch
In the business world a good designer should be good at everything — but do we have to be?
Lauren Ver Hage
May 3
Autonomous Vehicles Won’t Just Change the Way You Drive—They’ll Change the Way You Travel
Cars designed to cater to most of your needs en route will have a big impact on the travel and hospitality industries
Joshua Lasky
May 4
When the Cool Kids Won’t Let You in Their Club, Create Your Own
Publishing what we wanted, when we wanted.
Felicia C. Sullivan
May 2
THE FIREWALL: Cybersecurity For Beginners
EPISODE 1 — SECURING THE HOMELAND
David Koff
May 1
Conjuring Creative Permission from Our Tools
The feedback loop between our work and the objects around us
Craig Mod
May 1