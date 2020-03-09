Dogs of War

The line of 250 men filed off the beach and into the twilight world of the jungle. The enemy lay concealed ahead, they could be sure. They followed an unlikely leader: A black and tan Doberman that betrayed no sense of the danger of the situation.

Some of the men bristled at the arrangement.

This was to save them all from enemy fire? The canine was a ruined show dog. To make matters worse, the platoon’s backup was a German shepherd who months before had been roaming the streets of the Bronx with the three boys who owned him. The company commander didn’t like the setup one bit. They had to make it to the junction of the Piva and Numa-Numa Trails as fast as possible, all while chaperoning a cadre of untested dogs into combat.

But the commander had his orders. He motioned for the quiet, red-headed private in charge of the canine scout, PFC Robert E. Lansley from the 1st Marine War Dog Platoon, to take his position on point with the Doberman, named Andy, in the lead. At the rear, PFC Rufus Mayo, an Alabama boy who raised hunting dogs before the war, took the shepherd, named Caesar, on a leash. Since walkie talkies weren’t working well in the dense vegetation and phone lines couldn’t be strung until the area was secure, Caesar would, theoretically, serve as their lifeline, running messages hidden in a little metal pipe secured around his neck to regimental headquarters. That is, if he could find his way back, avoid sniper fire, and keep himself from chasing a wild pig off into the bush.

As they moved up the trail following the Piva River, they heard gunfire and artillery in the distance as the rest of the Second Marine Raider Battalion fought to secure the shores of Empress Augusta Bay. It was the beginning of the assault on Bougainville, a speck of land among the Solomon Islands in the South Pacific. Allied forces needed to capture a safe zone large enough to build an airfield that could handle fighter escorts and light bombers for an eventual attack on the nearby island of New Britain, the final Japanese stronghold in the region. From there, the effort to subdue Rabaul, Japan’s equivalent of Pearl Harbor, would begin in earnest, allowing Allied forces to hop from island to island and get within bombing range of Japan itself.

The campaign in the Pacific depended on the Allies in Bougainville. For the Marines marching blindly into the dense, enemy-occupied jungle, the future depended on dogs who were never supposed to have been part of the war in the first place.

Alene Erlanger could not tolerate a moment of boredom. She filled up most of her anxious moments in the company of animals. The 46-year-old socialite owned Woodside Stud, one of the best thoroughbred racehorse stables in the country, near her estate in Elberon, New Jersey. She kept a custom-built aviary stocked with squawking tropical birds — one of the most extensive private collections around. But her true passion was poodles. As owner of Pillicoc Kennels, she was one of the first people in the United States to breed the then-exotic poodle. In 1937, her black standard poodle, Rumpelstiltskin, won the American Kennel Club’s Best in Show award and took the Sporting Breed title at the Westminster Dog show.

The bombing of Pearl Harbor gripped the country. As the hulks of American battleships still smoldered in waters off Oahu, Erlanger dialed up her friend Roland Kilbon, a journalist who covered the dog world, and invited the veteran news reporter to lunch. “Other countries have used dogs in their armies for years and ours have not,” she told Kilbon over a lavish spread. “They’ve got to do it. Just think what dogs can do guarding forts, munitions plants, and such.”

Kilbon agreed, and the two hatched a plan to approach the Professional Handler’s Association, a well-respected organization in the dog world. They had in mind a new organization: Dogs for Defense.

A who’s who of the dog world immediately joined its ranks. Harry I. Caesar, a banker and head of the American Kennel Club, volunteered to serve as president. Artist Felicien Philippe, former head of the Italian State Game Preserve who fled Mussolini’s fascist regime, came on board and provided insight into how Axis war dogs were trained. Henry Stoecker, Erlanger’s talented trainer at Pillicoc, joined the team and later the military as a dog trainer. Other prominent women in the dog world volunteered for the cause as well, including Charlotte Hayes Blake Hoyt, Erlanger’s poodle-breeding socialite rival, and Dorothy Long, a student who rebelled against Vassar College’s no-dogs-on-campus rule by bringing her border collie, Puck, to classes with her daily. Their goal was to show the chops of the average American dog by training them up en masse to serve the war effort.

They were promptly stonewalled. At the outset of World War II, the United States Army had just a handful of sled dogs used to patrol remote stretches of Alaska. Otherwise, the Army wanted nothing to do with dogs or animals of any sort. The Quartermaster’s office was only too happy to put the menagerie of war animals it once cared for behind it. Jeeps replaced horses, trucks took the place of pack mules, and radios made carrier pigeons obsolete. Even the beloved casualty dogs, which brought medical supplies to men wounded in the field and stayed by their side until a medic arrived during World War I, were considered quaint in the era of Sherman tanks.

But that wasn’t a sentiment shared by everyone. At the outbreak of World War II, the Germans had an estimated 200,000 highly trained dogs trotting at the heels of their armies. They even sent 25,000 trained sentries to the Japanese military. The usefulness of the German K-9 units had quickly convinced the British and French to establish their own war dog programs in the early 1940s. Uncle Sam was the holdout.

The position of the nation’s military commanders was at odds with a growing national pastime: the U.S. was in the midst of a dog-obedience craze. Before the 1930s, show dogs were judged purely on physical traits like bone structure and coat sheen. But by the outbreak of World War II, 402 obedience training clubs, one in any city of respectable size, had popped up around the country, with thousands of pet owners drilling their dogs in sitting and staying, jumping, retrieving, leaping through hoops, running across balance beams, and performing all sorts of choreographed routines. In a sense, the dogs were being put through boot camp.

In modern obedience, dogs were often commanded using silent hand signals. They could be directed to retrieve specific items, and they could discriminate between the scent of their handler and strangers. With a little imagination, dog fanciers around the country could be seen as drill sergeants grooming a new kind of warrior for a new war.

Erlanger was passionate, but opportunities came slowly at first. Then, in June 1942, in misty fog along the coast of Long Island, four German saboteurs beached their rubber raft and came ashore carrying high explosives, detonators, and timers, along with wallets full of U.S. dollars. Around the same time, a German U-boat surfaced off the coast of Florida and four more would-be saboteurs rowed ashore.