Oz Forever

Millions would mourn the loss of the dying man, but as far as he was concerned, death was one twist in a much longer journey. Lyman Frank Baum — Frank to friends and L. Frank Baum to fans of his fourteen published books about Dorothy and the land of Oz — shrugged off most of the Protestant traditions with which he grew up in upstate New York. He and his wife Maud had been loyal members of a spiritualist society. They believed people lived multiple times through reincarnation, and that they had known each other across existences.

Frank Baum’s death would come as no surprise by this point, certainly not to Maud nor to Frank himself, as the sixty-two year had been bedridden for months. He had come full circle from being an oft-sickly boy who took refuge in fantastic stories to now being a fantastic storyteller reduced one last time to fragile health. The bushy walrus mustache that gave him the look of a hearty jungle explorer now dwarfed a gaunt face. Even in such a weak state, he still tried to write a new Oz story, though not with anything like the speed with which he had first completed The Wonderful Wizard of Oz twenty years earlier. Back then, the words seemed to arrive from outside himself and the best he could do was grab for any scrap of paper, even envelopes, on which to transcribe them.

Now he mostly slept, watched over by family in the mansion he and Maud had built in Hollywood, California.

Maud, by contrast, was the picture of sturdiness, standing over her husband with her square shoulders and jawline. She reassured Frank at every turn that she would stay strong after he was gone. One evening, he stirred awake.

“Can I get you something?” Maud asked.

“No, dear,” he replied, “I just wanted to tell you that I’m going to slip away in a few hours. I feel this is my last farewell.”

Baum was correct that he did not have much time left, although he would offer one final mysterious statement the next morning. At first his lips moved without emitting any words that could be understood.

“What is it, Frank?” Maud urged.

The nurse insisted Frank was not strong enough to speak anymore. But Maud knew if Frank had something to say, he would find a way. If these were her final moments with him, he could offer clues about the afterlife. She continued to listen carefully.

Finally Frank said: “Now we cross the Shifting Sands.” Then he died. It was May 6, 1919.

In Baum’s books, the Shifting Sands referred to one area of a vast desert that separated the land of Oz from the “ordinary” part of the world. Maud shared her husband’s spiritualist tendencies, but his proclamation would have thrown her for a curve. It was as though Baum was projecting himself with his last drop of energy toward the fantastical terrain he had spent so many years mapping and constructing with his powerful imagination. But the particular landscape he specified crossing was hardly peaceful — a desert that could be deadly. Did Frank see a chance finally to leave Oz behind, or to reach it? Had Frank given her that much-needed clue about how to find him beyond death? A sign, according to his Oz books, cautioned in Dantesque terms against trying to enter the locale:

ALL PERSONS ARE WARNED NOT TO VENTURE UPON THIS DESERT

For the Deadly Sands Will Turn Any Living Flesh to Dust in an Instant.

Beyond This Barrier is the

LAND OF OZ

But no one can Reach that Beautiful Country because of these Destroying Sands.

“No one” except maybe L. Frank Baum.

A few weeks later, more than two thousand miles away from Hollywood, amid the hurry and hustle at South Carolina College, two students stood out from the hundreds overrunning the campus, if for no other reason than one was in seventh grade and the other was in fourth grade.

Virginia, 14, and Bob, 9, lived in a three-story house smack in the middle of the more-than-a-century old tree-lined campus known as the Horseshoe. Their father, George Wauchope, 57, was a prominent English professor at the college. Their mother, Bess, 47, was a dark-haired woman with glowing skin and big dark eyes. She had attended the University of Iowa before marrying George, and had become a quiet fixture around the SCC campus.

This community still grasped for a sense of normalcy after the turbulent war years. Ongoing military training for freshmen and sophomores angered many as being “inconsistent with the traditions of the University.” In the shadow of world war, a fear crept in that the nation’s youth would be militarized from now on.

The war had also depleted the college’s student population and financial resources, deepening fault lines that already existed and leading to an attempt to oust the university’s president. Though Virginia and Bob could not grasp the nuances, they could understand this college, the only home they ever knew, teetered.

If South Carolina College faced decline, another college in the region clawed its way back from oblivion. Anderson College, an all-girls school, had previously shuttered after its own bevvy of problems. Then Anderson’s trustees lured Dr. John Ellington White from Atlanta to become pastor and president of the resurrected Baptist college. The stocky, former rugby player, the son of a prominent officer in the so-called Hampton’s Legion of the Confederate Army, Dr. White arrived at the college with a mandate to straighten out its finances and operations. He was seen as a “savior” for the institution. Dr. White sought to spread his influence and the reputation of Anderson College by delivering sermons throughout the state on Christian morality and behavior. Anderson College represented a challenger to SCC in the fight for the state’s financial resources, turning Dr. White into a thorn in SCC’s side.

As the academic year wound down, South Carolina’s college campuses turned lazy and humid. So the Wauchope family performed an annual tradition of draping their furniture with sheets and headed for the mountains of North Carolina. A pair of trains brought the family up one of the steepest railroad climbs in the country (some say the steepest) to the town of Saluda. Their summer house was rustic and quaint, with vast clouds filling the sky during the day and brilliant starscapes at night. Many decades later, Virginia’s son, Robert Bass, would write about his memories during his own childhood of staying at this house, which had hardly changed from Virginia and Bob’s youths: “At breakfast in a screened back porch, a stream of men and women passed by, selling their berries, melons, and even fish… We kept such things, along with milk and butter, cold by lowering them down in buckets into a deep well behind the house.”

Bob, a strapping boy with dark wavy hair, didn’t always want to do what his big sister wanted to, but facts were facts; at the ripe age of fourteen, the petite Virginia, with her striking eyes and light curly hair, was in charge of their itinerary.

Storms were ferocious, with flooding across the state submerging roads and washing out bridges. News spread of lightning strikes leaving barns and wagons in flames. The strange weather had arrived with a vengeance, seemingly out of nowhere, putting everyone on edge. The storms could not fail to strike even the professorial patriarch of the family as ominous. The brewing conflicts back on campus would remain on George’s mind. For Bess’s part, the feeling of being pent in and buffeted by external forces had become all too familiar. She was active in various women’s clubs and societies. But Bess was in the position of being embedded in the South Carolina College community without having any official voice in its direction, particularly in the long fight for coeducation.

For the children, the stormy summer forced them into indoor activities. One activity was to sit with a talking board, also known as a moving board, planchette or ouija (in this era there were many types, styles, and manufacturers). Nobody recalled where their particular board had come from, or if anyone recalled it, nobody ever recorded it.

Variations of such boards had been around from time immemorial, but had grown particularly popular in America during World War I, when practitioners sought to communicate with the spirits of lost loved ones and swore the devices could work in the right hands. Virginia and Bob did not have any such grand ambitions, but they were intrigued by the belief that the board could reach an unseen world around them.

The practice was supposed to work best at night. Virginia and Bob rested their hands lightly on a heart-shaped pointer, which then, in theory, could be moved by spiritual forces to letters in the alphabet that might signify a greeting or simple message — yes or no, for example — or even spell out part of an answer to a question.

This time, as their hands rested on it, the pointer circled the board to four letters in a row.

L

O

S

T

Lost. Was someone or something out there lost? Then the pointer glided over to other letters in a rapid, smooth motion. The siblings had used the board before, and nothing like this had happened. Bob was sure his sister was playing a prank and moving the pointer herself. She said she was not — “I know I was not,” she’d insist later — and so they kept at it. It wasn’t just a jumble of letters or even random words. “Suddenly,” Virginia recounted in a radio interview years later, “it started to tell a story.”

Maud Baum had a decision to make whether to remain in Hollywood, this place that had in many ways matched her late husband’s dreamlike imagination. But Hollywood proved to be far more focused on business and money than suited Frank, who preferred a purer immersion in his writing and his spiritual philosophies. She had faced forks in the road of life brought on by honoring Frank’s choices in years past. After attending college at Cornell, she had received an offer to attend Columbia Law School, but decided instead to follow Frank in support of his early, largely unsuccessful professional pursuits.

Maud had encouraged him to write his first Oz story. “I heard you make up stories for years now,” she had said, “but that one about the cyclone sounded really interesting.” After that, he never removed his mind from Oz, even when he wished he could.

Maud ultimately decided to remain in the house at the corner of Cahuenga and Yucca streets and, with Frank gone, she poured energies into maintaining Oz’s legacy. Young readers around the world mourned The Wonderful Wizard of Oz mastermind — the event bringing “sorrow to child hearts everywhere,” as the Los Angeles Times had reported. Some headlines blared “The Wizard Is Dead” — which would have struck Maud as outright cruel. Children knew better that the characters and stories and imaginary places they loved lived on forever, as would Neverland and Wonderland. Countless children expressed the inspiration they received from Baum’s stories and from the bravery of the characters who faced a world that was unpredictable and often irrational. No, children would never give up on Oz, any more than Maud would give up on finding that hint of contact from Baum from beyond the grave.

In their family cottage nestled in the mountains of North Carolina, Virginia couldn’t believe her eyes as she and her brother stared at the talking board’s pointer. She paused to write down words after the first few, trying to decipher what it was trying to tell them. The talking board’s references included a cry of distress, stolen books, and a magic room. The pointer “flew along very fast,” Virginia later recounted in a letter. This made it even more challenging to comprehend. “I had to stop after every sentence to write it down.” The work was tedious and Bob had trouble sitting still.

Clues began to emerge about what the story was about, and even about where it could be coming from. One clue was: Princess Dorothy. Then another: the Wizard. This wasn’t just any story, it was a story about the Land of Oz. Virginia had read all 14 Oz books Baum wrote, and Bob had read many, though Baum’s death meant they would never again have the thrill of finding a new chapter of Oz waiting in a Christmas stocking.

They tried to make sense of this shocking reveal: A story about Dorothy and the Wizard and Oz was being told by a talking board shortly after Baum died. They could only come to one conclusion, and admittedly it sounded pretty outlandish. Was what they were thinking was happening really possible?

There began, as Virginia later reflected, “one of the most unusual experiences of my life.” For her part, Virginia did not know much about magic, if that was the category into which this fell. Sure, she collected trinkets and charms here and there that she thought were lucky, such as white stones. She set aside certain lucky pencils for school, too. She needed these more than ever as she was scribbling down the words from the talking board in as organized a fashion as possible. But it was a slow process as she tried her best to make sure she did not miss anything.

The routine continued to challenge Bob’s attention. The nine-year-old boy, who always had a smile playing on his face, liked to run and dig and explore outside, and here he was, stuck in place. “It was hard for him to sit still for very long at a time,” Virginia later wrote to a correspondent. But the talking board only appeared to respond with both siblings present, and for some reason — their faith in Baum and Oz, maybe, and their faith in the transcendent power of literature passed on by their English professor father — it seemed they had been chosen for this. On a more basic level, Virginia was in suspense about what would happen next in the dramatic story, and soon Bob was on the edge of his seat, too, which overcame his restlessness.

In the story, Dorothy, the irrepressible young girl around Virginia’s age who had come from Kansas and now lived full time in Oz, discovers that magic books belonging to Glinda, the good sorceress, have been stolen. The only book in Glinda’s palace library left behind is the Book of Records, because it is chained to a desk. This isn’t just any book. It’s an enchanted book that spontaneously fills its own pages with the history of Oz as it happens. Those pages begin to reveal the identity of the culprit who has stolen the other books: a tyrannical ruler in Munchkin country named Kuik Blackbab. In Kuik’s greedy hands, the magic powers could lead to the destruction of Oz. Dorothy must form a search party along with the Scarecrow and the Wizard, while the brave ruler of Oz, Princess Ozma, scrambles to help.

The process of “transcribing” this tale from the talking board letter-by-letter, word-by-word and sentence-by-sentence necessitated months of work. However their parents might have felt about them occasionally fooling with the board to kill time, the unusual nature of their current experience counseled keeping it hidden from the family. Besides, talking board sessions were said to require complete privacy to properly invite in spiritual energy.

With the waning days of summer, the Wauchopes headed back to the campus in Columbia. The stifling South Carolina heat now gave way to pleasant sunshine-filled days and temperate evenings on campus, as the usual buzz of young men, faculty, and football games revived. The faculty house where Virginia and Bob lived provided a refuge readymade for childhood, separated by an iron fence from the rest of the campus. The siblings had cows and chickens on which to dote. They had wooden swings hanging on ropes from giant tree branches, though a fourteen year old would try to convince everyone she had outgrown these, and a nine-year-boy would try to convince himself that he had. The vacant two-story brick building behind the house — used for storage of odds and ends — gave them more spaces to explore, with a history that stretched long before the Civil War. Porches encircled the house, as did a wide selection of rockers in both chair and glider varieties, encouraging a leisurely, rocking rhythm that often let down children looking for excitement.