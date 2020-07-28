Paranormal Club

It started off as the home of its enduring namesake, Virgil Hickox, a wealthy businessman remembered as a friend both of Abraham Lincoln and his rival Stephen Douglas, but really much closer to the latter. After his death in 1880, Hickox’s home spent over two decades as a club for well-heeled gentlemen in the community, then, a much shorter time as a funeral parlor. Other businesses had shorter stints until a popular local tavern set up shop for the majority of the 20th century.

When I had learned earlier that the house had once been a funeral parlor, I felt excited to find some sort of basis for its haunted reputation, but Dave disagreed. While he said he had once heard a banging then a dragging from upstairs, that sounded, he thought, like a coffin being pulled across the floor, he didn’t imagine a funeral parlor as being the place a person would linger after death. Seemed more likely to him people might return to it if they had been members of the men’s club, staying in the place they had been happiest. Which made sense. Why would the dead be any less likely to chase happiness than the living?

Twilight comes as a hard blue sheen, replacing the day’s gray. Patches of packed snow mottle the sidewalks, remnants of a recent storm.

I take a couple pictures of the building’s exterior before my phone suddenly freezes up. It crashes and won’t restart. I’m forced to do a factory reset and pray it doesn’t happen again. I can’t afford to not get any pictures.

With time to kill waiting for Dave and the students, I go into the restaurant and take a seat at the bar. Dave had warned me that the restaurant’s proprietor, who leased the space from the building’s owner, resented the paranormal investigations and any talk of hauntings.

“He said he was going to get a priest out to have it blessed,” Dave told me earlier. “And that he doesn’t believe in any of that stuff. That he’s a Christian.”

“Why have it blessed if he doesn’t believe in it?” I asked.

Dave laughed.

“I hadn’t thought of that.”

Sucking up a plate of half-frozen oysters, I make tentative conversation with the waitress.

One night, the story goes, one of the wait staff had been closing up when she felt someone tug her ear. Spinning around, she found no one else in the room.

As I think about the story, I look to the other side of the restaurant where a mom sits across from her young son, sharing a basket of fried clams. I haven’t been away from home twenty-four hours yet, but I feel myself missing my own sons with a surprising intensity. The feeling seems like a misplaced unease only now coming on at the prospect of going through the house. I’d mentioned the assignment to a friend before leaving. He asked if I’d really go through with it and I scoffed.

“Of course.”

“I’d probably chicken out,” he said.

It hadn’t occurred to me that anyone could be scared. I never believed in ghosts, which is objectively odd since I believe in an afterlife that is, for the majority of people, incomprehensibly horrific.

Around the time I finish the oysters and walk back outside, the sun has set and the temperature bottoms out. Dave arrives, along with his girlfriend, Jody.

As I follow them up the porch steps, he pats the pockets of his coat for the key, which the owner has given him for tours. He apologizes for the dozenth time about the state of the interior. The owner, he grouses, is a bit of a hoarder.

Sure enough, a large table on its side leaves only a skinny gap to squeeze through. Dressers, boxes, lamps, books twisted from damp climb the walls and create mazes through the high-ceilinged rooms. I push the door shut behind us and reflexively flip a light switch, but nothing happens. “Only the little room in the back has electricity,” Dave explains, and Jody and I contort ourselves through the piles, following him towards it.

The room, like all the others, contains stunning vestiges of its former glory. Behind the Casio keyboards and dot-matrix printers, gold embossed wallpaper fills the gaps between carved oak panels. A fireplace mantle holds up the detailed model of a three-masted schooner, and a kerosene lamp opaque from dust.

As Dave clears off a metal workbench to lay out the case full of equipment, a knock comes on the front door. Jody heads off to open it, but calls back that it’s locked.

Dave and I make our way over, as he insists that she’s wrong. There’s no latch, you have to use the key to lock or unlock it from either side, and I’d been the one to push it shut. But when Dave tries to budge it open, it turns out that it is indeed locked. He fishes the key back out of his pocket and works the lock free. The whole thing leaves me perplexed, but Dave seems too unsurprised to bother questioning it.

The next kid to arrive after Caroline has tufts of adolescent hair like shadows on his cheeks and upper lip. Twitchy eyes, headphones around his neck, and a bright orange paranormal club hoodie, the same that Dave is wearing.

If Caroline seemed somehow out of place, he has stepped straight out of central casting. I ask his name.

“Damian.”

Of course it is.

Like Caroline, he’s had personal encounters, and most that he describes seem to have taken place in his bedroom, “playing games or watching YouTube.” Though when he mentions gaming he sheepishly adds “I’m trying my best to cut back on them.”

“I was in my room. I’m not sure what time of day it was. Out of the corner of my right eye I saw a white mist come straight down … I was like, what the heck? What is that? I mentioned it to my mom and my dad. My mom said that was my grandpa … my grandpa passed away.”

As I’d done with Caroline, I asked Damian how he felt about it.

He answered that he liked the idea of the old man “looking down from somewhere and just … thinking how proud he is. I just had that weird feeling that he’s always, like, watching me or guiding me in the right direction. Somewhat …”

The group gathers in a semi-circle around the work table, Dave’s equipment laid out over it like a surgical tray in an operating room. He encourages everyone to grab one of the devices and head upstairs.

David Ridenour, the building’s owner, slinks in with a proud smile that suggests he considers himself the patron of the event. In spite of Dave’s repeated grousing over Ridenour’s hoarding, he’s quick to ask if he can buy one of the lamps that caught his eye. Ridenour hems and puts him off and Dave tries to get everyone upstairs.

“Can I tell them all my paranormal anecdotes?” Ridenour asks, not even bothering to wait for a response before starting in. “Several years ago, I was sitting up on the staircase at the turn in the stairs and my painter was on the foyer on a ladder. And I saw a brief … just a little glimpse of shadow move between two openings — ”

Damian excitedly interrupts:

“I … I saw that … happen to me. I was sitting on the couch across from one doorway, I saw a shadow figure — ”

“Yeah, a shadow!” Ridenour concurs. They talk over each other a few moments before Damian yields the floor.

“It was just a fraction of a second,” Ridenour concludes, “and I said to my painter I’m not sure, but I think I might have just had my first paranormal experience and you know what he said? Oh really? I thought it was just me!”

Ridenour beams as the group laughs approvingly. The students follow up with their own animated recountings of experiences in the house as Dave once more tries to get everyone on task.

A student named Ian approaches me and introduces himself.

Like Damian, he speaks haltingly and his eyes dart down anytime you catch them. I try asking him something but he beats me to it.

“You’re from New York? What’s that like? How long are you in Illinois for?”

“Just today.”

“You have to go to Alton. Most haunted town in Illinois, I’ve even got the shirt.”

He pulls his jacket open to reveal a t-shirt with a cartoon of a creepy Victorian mansion under the words Alton’s Most Haunted McPike Mansion.

“How far away is it?”

Ian squints and cocks his head as he runs numbers in his head.

“About four hours. You got a favorite band?”

“Favorite band? I think it would probably be something really lame like Coldplay.”

“I’ve got several favorite bands.”

“I probably haven’t heard of them.”

He taps his phone screen to pull up an album cover and holds it over for me to see. “Greta Van Fleet?” I read.

“They’re a modern band but they do classic rock, which is why I love them so much. Have you ever been to any Civil War sites?”

The group has mostly gathered up their equipment and followed Dave toward the winding staircase that leads to the upper level. I start after them.

“I’ve been to Gettysburg,” I say.

“I’ve been to Gettysburg, Shiloh, Corinth, Pilot Knob…”

We congregate in an upstairs bedroom that still almost looks the part. A brass-framed bed is in the center, though chairs are piled on it, not unlike the lamps crowded onto a corner bureau. The walls, at least, are uncluttered, a wood rail dissecting them into wallpaper above — a print of pale intertwined fleurs-de-lis — and dark blue paint below. Paintings hang from the walls, of Christ, waves crashing on a rocky beach, a patch of trees exploding into neon orange in autumn.