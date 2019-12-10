The Berwyn Incident

Andy Roberts, who was enjoying a rising reputation in UFO circles as a professional irritant, was making great progress on the case. Among his findings, he had discovered that, in 1997, in the nearby county of Staffordshire, a tent with a hunting lamp inside had been mistaken for a UFO, a perfect example of how misperception could re-frame an unidentified but prosaic visual source as something otherworldly. Had Pat, the nurse, similarly been looking at a hunters’ lamp? He and others exchanged their views on a website, Ufology in UK. Many of them were disparaging of Margaret Fry, and when a young gentleman called Scott Felton, a newcomer to UFO research, started asking them questions about the Berwyn case, they were quick to disregard Margaret’s research as “just the rantings of an old woman,” as Scott recalls. Scott felt they seemed all too eager to dismiss the story, so he contacted Margaret to see for himself.

When Margaret read Scott’s polite letter expressing an interest in her work, worries about her age, mistakes, and critics dissipated; she felt like Dana Scully once more, hot on the heels of truth. She invited Scott to visit her bungalow in Abergele, a market town pressed in between the popular beach resorts of Rhyl and Colwyn Bay, to go through her research notes. Scott was a marksman and gamekeeper, trained to breed and protect animals for conservation and sport-hunting purposes. He was some thirty years younger than Margaret and respectfully deferential; a quiet but fervent believer in aliens. Feeling in charge, Margaret appraised him and decided he had the physical fitness and driver’s license that the Berwyn case required.

Sitting on her couch, Scott told Margaret that he had seen a UFO back in the eighties, although none so dramatic as hers. It was dawn, he said, and he was overlooking the Mersey estuary in Liverpool, where he regularly went duck-shooting. As he approached the ducks’ feeding spot, he called his gundog, Lucy, to heel — but she ignored him. He called again. Lucy was pointing at something, front paw raised, tail rigid, eyes unblinking. In the faintest traces of dawn, Scott could make out the outlines of oyster catchers and curlews as they skittered along the shoreline. To the left, the reflection of a vast oil refinery glimmered on the water. Then, suddenly, in the direction of Lucy’s inquisitive nose, a light snapped on. It was no more than 10 feet from them, and it hovered above the ground, illuminating the shingle below it. Lucy stood transfixed. Eventually, the object moved away to the water’s edge, where a flock of birds erupted in a cloud of flapping wings and alarm calls. For Scott, the object was unidentified, and it was flying, so it was, in the purest sense, an unidentified flying object.

Ever since he had become interested in the Berwyn area, Scott had wondered whether government intelligence agents were watching him. He had recently been arrested for shooting and dismembering a cow — a crime he did not commit and was able to produce an alibi for. Could this have been an attempt to warn him off the case? Margaret said yes, this was possible. She made him a cup of tea, arranged a few biscuits on a china plate, and produced a mountain of documents for him to browse through: folders, scribbled-on paper scraps and notebooks, all brimming with a bewildering array of information relating to the Berwyn case.

Scott was struck by the unexpected openness and trust from this elderly woman, who was at once childishly naïve and determinedly cynical. He was new to ufology but felt convinced that what they needed was not more information but less — they needed to sift out and discard everything questionable, including all anonymous testimonies, and focus on facts. Scott was flattered by Margaret’s willingness to collaborate, and Margaret by Scott’s interest. She knew instinctively that his intrepidness and systematic approach would complement her curiosity, physical shortcomings, and fear of heights, and she agreed, despite his lack of experience, to collaborate on the case. They made an improbable duo — a plump Miss Marple and a gun-toting gamekeeper — but both felt energized by their meeting.

Scott drove up the mountain to retrace the nurse’s steps for himself. Alone on the desolate moorland, buffeted by wind, his curiosity deepened. Virtually none of the so-called ufologists writing about crash landings and alien bases in North Wales had bothered to stand out here and consider the feasibility of their claims. It was ridiculous to think that a UFO had crashed here and that government agencies had somehow removed the debris without there being witnesses to it. The access was dreadful; to remove any trace of the impact would have taken weeks. Scott realized with a jolt what was missing: of all the researchers, not one had truly got to know the terrain, walked the land, and watched how the light up here behaved. There was no way that what Pat had seen was actually a tent lit up by torchlight, as Andy Roberts now claimed.

Scott wandered around on that shelf for over two hours, slowly discounting 90 percent of the theories that existed on the internet. All of the research and information to date had focused on Cadair Bronwen, the mountain closest to the village of Llandrillo, but the nurse had clearly been looking at Cadair Berwyn, which no one could have seen from the village. His curiosity was later tinged with anger as he thought how hoaxers, lazy researchers, and people with fixed agendas buried the facts. As a youngster, Scott was into Star Trek, not Star Wars; science fiction, not fantasy. He didn’t believe aliens walk among us, because how could they if they had evolved on a different planet with a different atmosphere? But he did believe that our infinitesimally large universe teems with extra-terrestrial life, that on rare occasions certain species visit Planet Earth, and that the elite few who really run the world, the shadowy figures pulling the strings on their puppets in parliament, were well aware of this.

UFO research turned out to be compelling work and, with Margaret’s guidance, Scott returned every few weeks to the Berwyn Mountains to continue what he had started. He hiked up the passes that had been inaccessible to Margaret, and searched for signs of disturbed earth, finding nothing. He even tramped through heather for miles to the spot Pat had been looking at and moved around with a headlamp powered by a car battery until it was dark, while a friend videoed his experiment from where Pat had been standing. The headlamp was just a speck on the horizon and could never, no matter what the weather conditions, be described as a huge pulsating orb. When rival Andy Roberts published his version of events in a book, The UFOs That Never Were, Scott was incensed. Roberts wrote that, on the evidence available, “it is certain that the nurse saw the poachers with their lamping lights at the point they met and talked to the police.” But the hunting party — or “poachers” — weren’t even on the mountain then! Scott wanted to scream.

Roberts’ book was a blow. Suddenly, it felt like even Pat’s testimony, the most incontrovertible account of a UFO, was being disregarded as bunk. If Margaret and Scott couldn’t find another witness willing to put their name into the public fray, they feared Roswelsh would go down as Roswasn’t in the annals of history. They went back to Margaret’s reams of notes. Multiple people, not just the nurse, had claimed to see a huge, glowing circle hovering on the mountain that night, but they were all either dead or uncontactable. Scott felt certain that nothing had crashed on the mountain — there was simply no evidence for it. But nor was there much evidence for anything else. The absence of official documents relating to the incident was remarkable and, Scott felt, reason to suspect a cover-up. Scott wrote multiple times to the British Geological Survey requesting information on the incident but was told they had nothing. He wrote to the police and Royal Air Force. The police told him that they had destroyed their records of the night, in line with policy, and the Royal Air Force claimed to have no reports of UFOs that night. It would not be the first time a UFO event had been covered up by authorities in Britain. Prime Minster Winston Churchill had taken the issue so seriously that he commissioned weekly reports during the 1950s, the dawning of the space age, and insisted UFO-sightings be kept secret to prevent mass panic. Scott worried it may have already been too late to obtain documentary evidence.

When he heard that Roberts had acquired a copy of the police log as well as other documents relating to that night thanks to some sort of preferential access to the British Geological Survey, Scott was livid. He filed a freedom of information request immediately, but received a response saying the documents didn’t exist. This compounded his feeling that everyone was conspiring to conceal the truth.

A television producer contacted him to say she was filming a series about paranormal activity called Britain’s Closest Encounters, and that one episode focused on the Berwyn incident. Could she interview him? Instinct told him not to get involved. While it was a chance to set the record straight, it also posed a risk. Too often, the mainstream media made heroes of the debunkers and portrayed serious ufologists as nutty conspiracists. But the television producer was persistent, and Scott eventually agreed to an interview. He explained that the UFO had been on an entirely different mountain to the one everyone had searched. He said the nurse couldn’t possibly have been looking at the hunting party or the policemen, as Andy Roberts claimed, and shared his own theory.

“It wasn’t a crash,” he told the researcher. “It was a landing.” Something came down onto the mountain that night, he said.

The day the documentary was due to air, Scott received a phone call from the director.

“The good news is that the program is on tonight. The bad news is that you’re not in it.”

Scott watched the film with rising anger. Roberts was the star of the show. He explained how a meteor shower and an earthquake had morphed over the years into an alien craft crash-landing on the mountain. “Fantastic stories, wonderful mythology, but there’s no evidence,” Roberts said.

“It’s the bloody Andy Roberts show!” Scott roared.

Soon after this, Margaret suffered a stinging defeat. A different television producer was interested in her work, and she shared what she knew about the five “professionals” who claimed to have seen aliens landing. This television producer was able to verify they had invented the story as an amusing ruse over copious pints of ale. She thought about the old map that had convinced her so easily to believe in them, and how they must have faked it. It was difficult to face the fact that she had spent years as the butt of a mean-spirited prank. The principle that guided her, to believe those she had reason to trust, had failed her.

Margaret was in her late-eighties by now — the case had dragged her from the precipice of old age into its challenging center — but still returned periodically to the Berwyn Mountains area to tease out new witnesses. Nevertheless, her energy was waning. She had recently lost her eldest son to a heart attack, followed by her husband, followed closely by her sister and eldest daughter. She blocked out the deaths of her children, filing them away in the same dark recesses of her mind where she kept the memories of India and civil war. After she lost her husband, she was struck with the knowledge that she would never again be the most important person in someone’s life. Scott would still call often, but the Berwyn story had gone quiet. Margaret drafted a lonely-hearts advert for the local paper: “Artist/writer seeks 80’s car driving good-natured, non religious man. Interests: History, Art, Politics, UFOs and Travel.” No suitors came of it. She lost interest in finding a publisher for the two books she had written and self-published about her lifetime of UFO research, Link to the Stars and Who are They?, and accepted that her glory days were past. Not owning a computer shielded her from the increasingly outlandish, unprofessional and back-stabbing world of ufology.

Scott did not have that luxury. It felt as if Roberts the denier was always at his heels, galling him by continuing to roll out the same claims that Scott had refuted. Taking one last pass through Margaret’s notes, he spotted a record of a phone call with Mike Saville back in 1996, shortly after Margaret had interviewed the nurse. Margaret remembered the interview and the fact that Saville had been living in the South of England at the time. Could they try again to contact him, Scott asked? If genuine, he could be a very significant witness, and one that she had overlooked at the time. Margaret no longer considered herself an active investigator. She was in excellent shape for someone approaching their nineties, but she’d given away many of her books, she tired more easily, and her memories were becoming softer with time. Where she found the strength to say, yes, let’s do it, I’ll help you, she doesn’t know — perhaps her parents’ work ethic, her own enduring curiosity, or her desire to give Scott what he wanted. Margaret thought Saville had been living with his mother in Bournemouth back in the nineties so, with no telephone number or address for him, Scott looked up every Saville in the Bournemouth area and handed Margaret a list. By chance, the first person she called was Saville’s mother, who said her son had moved back to Wales. In the summer of 2014, Margaret and Scott met Saville at the farm where he’d been living back in 1974, and he told the story in person.

Their white-washed slate cottage was perched on a steep incline above the village of Llandderfel, where the nurse lived, and it had a clear view of the mountaintops. Saville and his wife were reading when the slate-walled house had started to tremble and shake. Saville stepped out of the front door, where he spotted a bright, circular light in front of him. It was orange and had a defined edge, like the falling sun. The couple, whose baby was asleep upstairs, were terrified. They bundled the baby into a carrier and rushed to their neighbor’s farm, which had a telephone line, to hear reports of mayhem in the village. They then walked back up to Saville’s house and, at 9.10pm, they stood gazing at this curious ball of light as it hung on the horizon. The thing had been so huge they thought the world was coming to an end. At 9.20pm, the object sunk down below the horizon and disappeared.

Hearing Saville describe this for the first time, Scott could scarcely believe his ears and hurriedly unfolded his Ordinance Survey maps of the area. He bracketed Saville’s and Pat’s possible sight-lines on the map, and then checked the elevation of the hills where they intersected. Sure enough, in between Saville and Cadair Berwyn, there was a smaller hill. The mountainside behind it would have been visible to Pat, but not to Saville. He could therefore say with some certainty that the object must have dipped down out of Saville’s view, but remained on the mountainside at least until 10pm when Pat saw it. The timelines and sightlines dovetailed perfectly.

They drove to the spot where the nurse and her daughters had stopped, a spot Scott now knew well. It was overcast, but the peaks were clearly visible. Scott peered through the telescopic sights of his rifle then studied his Ordinance Survey map again.

“Within a couple of hundred square yards, that is the point where the UFO sat,” he said, looking up and tapping the map with satisfaction.

Simple geometry suggested that, based on the light cast by the object, it was spherical, and huge by human standards, as much as 22 meters in diameter. Scott later went on foot to inspect the location and search for signs of disturbed land. Some forty years had gone by, he reminded himself, trying to quell the foolish hope that these visitors had left behind some clue. Sure enough, he found nothing but grass, gorse, and sheep and fox poo.

He was nevertheless eminently pleased. Saville’s interview represented a major breakthrough in the case. Independently corroborated reports of simultaneous sightings like this were unusual and something the debunkers would struggle to ignore. At the end of their interview with Saville, Scott looked fondly at Margaret, his partner, friend, and mentor. “This is in the bag,” he said to her with a wry smile. Margaret maintained her composure. She had become sage in her old age and was so comfortable with her beliefs that she no longer sought the validation of major breakthroughs. What Saville had told them was just more of what she had already known.

Old age was starting to rob her of memories, but it would never take away her passion or convictions. She realized just then that her fear of heights had subsided for the first time since her youth in the Himalayas. Neither she nor Scott had considered it as they drove up the narrow mountain road that day.

Post-Script

Having compiled all of the available evidence, Scott believes today that a UFO had been landing and taking off repeatedly in the days and weeks leading up to the night of January 1974. Not wishing to generate widespread panic, government intelligence operatives chose the night of the meteor shower to conduct a covert operation to shoo it off, using the meteorites as cover. “I know it sounds daft,” he concedes with a smile, cradling a cup of tea in a quaint tourist’s tearoom in his hometown of Llangollen. He recognizes that the jigsaw puzzle will likely never be complete.

Margaret has spent over sixty years trying to make the public see that the universe is more fantastical than we could ever imagine. Her desire to spread the truth about UFOs has not wavered once, despite the fact that public opinion has swung against her in her lifetime. In the UK, belief in UFOs is declining, but history shows that humans have long since projected their hopes and fears onto species from other planets; from the 1940s space brothers who could deliver us from the Cold War threat of nuclear annihilation, to the evil aliens of the 1970s whom our leaders conspired to conceal from us. Today, the future of humanity is becoming ever less certain. Not a day goes by without a large-scale cyber-attack, devastating news of widespread ecosystem collapse, extreme weather, or the ongoing threat of nuclear warfare. If UFOs are an expression of cultural mass hysteria, what place is there for them today?

The great-grandmother of British ufology, Margaret doesn’t mind that UFO sightings are routinely derided. She believes they pose a threat to our anthropocentric global order. The world of ufology has changed vastly during her time; researchers who were once part of her fellowship have moved on or died, and the discipline has been transformed by digital technology. Ufology no longer provides the regular sense of meaning and community that Margaret needs; what matters to her most is family. For four generations, no blood relative had shown the slightest interest in her UFO work, dismissing it as harmless bunk. To her surprise, her teenage great-grandson, an electro-funk DJ, recently started asking questions about ufology and expressed a genuine interest in her work. It was the first time anyone in her family had wanted to understand it. Now, when he visits her in Wales, they speak at length about UFOs and other strange phenomena. A sense of ease has settled over her.

No one has managed to adequately explain what Pat saw that night. Pat herself, now in her eighties, remains mystified by it. As science continues to unpack the universe’s blueprints, Margaret’s half-century of research may become a valuable resource, a window onto one of the planet’s most enduring mysteries and one of the greatest sagas of our age.

Jessica Hatcher-Moore is a British journalist and author living on a hillside in North Wales, where she writes about improbable things.

