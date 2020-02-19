As Harvey navigated the maze of the legal system, a world of opportunity was open for white boxers with similar ambitions, with fellow-Texan Reagan “Buddy” Turman a prime example. Born in the East Texas hamlet of Noonday in 1933, the same year of the birth of segregated boxing in Texas, Turman was a 6’1” young heavyweight with great promise.

He began chopping wood on the family farm when he was six, and not long after his family gathered around the radio to listen to the fights of one of their favorite boxers, black phenom Joe Louis.

After a stint in the Navy, Turman came home, worked the oil fields and began his amateur boxing career. While building a record of 20–5–1, he developed what would be his most dangerous punch: the left hook.

Turman became Texas’ amateur light-heavyweight champion. He had one goal, just like Sporty Harvey, and he wouldn’t let anyone stand in his way to reach it: world heavyweight champion.

On January 26, 1954, Maverick, Harvey and team walked into Judge Jack Roberts’ 126th District Court seeking an order directing M. B. Morgan, the State Boxing Commissioner, to allow Harvey to fight any professional fighter, no matter his ethnicity. They also sought a ruling on the constitutionality of the segregated boxing law.

Testifying for the state, Morgan, 63, argued that banning the professional boxing contests between blacks and whites prevented hostility and race riots and that the law should stand as a bulwark against those threats.

Morgan claimed “the people of Texas, from the conversation I have had with folks, are of the opinion that the customs and habits and traditions of the citizens of Texas are satisfied with our present law and think it would be best to keep the law on our books.”

Contradicting Morgan’s position, Maverick’s witnesses included longtime Texas sportswriters who had attended countless mixed-race sporting events, including amateur boxing matches, without observing racial tension, much less violence, rising from the competition.

Then came the star of the proceeding. Wearing a dark, double-breasted suit and thick black-rimmed eyeglasses, Harvey said he would never have the chance in Texas to win a championship because of his race.

“The guys I want to fight I can’t fight because I’m a Negro,” Harvey testified, even though he worked out with white boxers and that had never had any problems because of his race. He was treated well by the boxing community in San Antonio but had to drive a truck and handle freight to support his family. Harvey’s household included his wife Hazel Lee, whom he met when she was at nursing school, and a growing brood eventually including four children.

Harvey couldn’t get enough fights to make a living as a boxer because of the limitations placed on him.

“It helps to have an economic deprivation which, of course, we had here,” wrote Maverick. “If Sporty could box he would make more money, thus, because he was black he was being denied an equal opportunity to make a living.” Maverick could attack an unconstitutional law by arguing that it denied Harvey grocery money to take care of his family.

Not much food landed on the table from his meager boxing earnings, unless it was food he caught with his hands. Once, he and some other fighters from San Antonio drove to Beeville for a four-fight card in a tent. The eight fighters were supposed to get a share of the gate. But the gate total was $11 to be divided between the fighters and a promoter. Having fought for $1.22 purses, Harvey and Tony Castillo, a San Antonio bantamweight, left the tent disgusted and hungry. They saw two turkeys wandering around. In their most vigorous workout of the day, Harvey and Castillo chased the turkeys around the tent until they each caught one to take home.

None of this would change until Harvey and other black fighters could fight those who held championships and drew bigger gates and paydays: white fighters. Harvey now sat in court because he couldn’t just wait around for that day to arrive.

There were two instances when Maverick feared Harvey’s testimony would hurt his cause.

Wanting to show the absurdity that Harvey couldn’t fight a white man in Laredo, Texas but could go across the border five miles in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico to fight the same white man — which Harvey had done — Maverick asked him, “Sporty, isn’t it true that you boxed a white man in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico?”

The courtroom was silent and Maverick grew more uncomfortable with Harvey’s silence. They’d rehearsed this but now Harvey appeared confused.

“Naw,” he finally answered. “I didn’t fight no white man — “

Maverick, not believing his ears, thought they’d get thrown out of court but Harvey continued, “ — I boxed a Spaniard.”

Laughter spilled out over the courtroom.

Under cross-examination, the assistant attorney general of Texas took notice of Harvey’s thick eyeglasses and Maverick panicked again, worried that the glasses would allow the state to say that they were turning Sporty down because of his bad vision and not his race.

“Mr. Harvey,” asked the assistant attorney general. “Because of those glasses, you can’t see well, can you?”

Harvey answered, “I have perfect vision. I wear these eyeglasses for sport. That’s why they call me Sporty.”

He smiled and the courtroom laughed again.

“Sporty could play the fool,” Maverick would say. “But the next minute break your heart.”

The state used Harvey’s subpar record as a fighter against him. Asked what his record was, Harvey said he was only “guessing” but that he’d won 18 out of 21 professional fights. The state countered, saying he had only seven wins in 17 fights and that his lack of talent was the barrier to his fighting for a championship.

Harvey was the only black man in a courtroom filled with white men who were lawyers, judges, politicians, and journalists; men practicing their crafts and making a living in the professions they chose and wanted. All were gathered because the lone black man in their presence was fighting for the right to do what they did, a right they took for granted: the opportunity to practice his craft and make a living in the profession of his choice.

Yet here he sat listening to these officials of the state in which he was born and raised talk publicly about how bad they thought he was at his craft; so bad, they claimed, that he should be denied the opportunity to see how far he could go. He was mocked for lacking skills and techniques by the very people denying him the opportunities to hone his skills and techniques.

Just two weeks earlier, two members of Harvey’s legal team, Carlos Cadena and Gus Garcia, had argued a case that would make them the first Latino attorneys to win before the United States Supreme Court. The landmark Hernandez v. Texas ended the exclusion of Mexican-Americans from jury pools based on the Fourteenth Amendment’s protections for all nationalities, not just white and black. Cadena now argued that Harvey’s talent wasn’t the issue, that in fact he was being denied the opportunity solely because of his race.

During the day’s testimony, Judge Roberts consistently ruled with Harvey and against the state on objections about evidence. Signs pointed toward a victory. But on February 3 came heartbreaking news. Roberts ruled against Harvey and upheld the law, citing Harvey’s losing record. His decision may have been swayed by electoral concerns.

A state district judge such as Roberts depended on the ballot for his position, in contrast to a federal judge appointed for life. Years later, when Roberts was a federal judge, he ran into Maverick and told him, “If I had been a federal judge when you brought the Harvey case before me, I would have held with that nigger boxer.”

While Harvey was facing a major setback, Buddy Turman, nicknamed “The Golden Boy from Noonday,” got a boost in his quest for boxing glory. This came in the form of a man named Bobby Joe Manziel. The boxing promoter and wealthy oilman was impressed with what he saw in the anvil-of-a-hook on the Tyler product. Small and lithe, Manziel wore a signature fedora. Underneath was an angular face with thick eyebrows, mischievous eyes and tight smile, features that would be shared by his great-grandson, future Heisman Trophy winner, Johnny Manziel.

“You come with me and you’ll become the heavyweight champion of the world,” Manziel told Turman the first time they met (according to Joe Garner Turman, brother and biographer of Buddy). “You can train on my farm, and I’ll set up a ring and everything else you need. I’ll get you the best trainer available. Listen, I know a lot of people in the boxing world. I can get you the fights you need to move you toward becoming a top contender.”

Brash, aggressive, and calculating, Manziel looked for the angles which would most quickly elevate him to the top of every endeavor. Manziel had originally moved to East Texas to wildcat oil wells. It was a $400 loan from boxing legend Jack Dempsey that allowed him to strike oil on the grounds of a black Baptist church that showered both men in riches. Settling in Tyler, Manziel would own hotels, banks, other real estate, newspapers, fighting roosters and pilot his own plane after taking off from a runway on his farm. He was also a promoter who lost his license after accusations of fixing a professional wrestling match.

Turman signed a contract with Manziel on a chilly fall day. To bring Turman to the next level, Manziel hired a black trainer named Robert “Cornbread” Smith, who fought in the 1930s and who’d worked the corners of world champions like Fritzie Zivic and Lew Jenkins. He now trained young fighters in a gym he owned above a liquor store in South Dallas.

Turman ended his last amateur fight with a first round knockout, and picked up right where he left off in his professional debut, on September 27, 1954, when he knocked Bobby Babcock off his feet three times en route to a unanimous decision. The referee for the fight was Manziel ally Jack Dempsey.

What Manziel couldn’t bestow on Turman was patience. Just like the young boxer, Manziel was driven to reach the top rung fast.

In Turman’s second fight against Max Baird, repeated left hooks knocked out the overmatched Baird in the second round and sent him to a hospital for observation. Then, in just his third professional fight, Manziel pitted Turman against Birmingham battler Oscar Pharo for the Southern Heavyweight Championship. Raising the ante, Manziel said that after Turman beat Pharo, he’d try to arrange a fight against the formidable Rocky Marciano. Turman lost to Pharo on points, and suddenly his way forward became unclear.

Though losing in Judge Roberts’ court had been a crushing blow to Harvey’s case, Maverick and his team felt that Roberts, consciously or not, set up Harvey for appeal. But Maverick had yet to receive the $500 promised by the state NAACP to cover state costs. He hurried out a letter to Thurgood Marshall, executive director of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and future Supreme Court Justice, and within 72 hours had received the funds to help keep the case moving.

Harvey’s appeal reached the Third Court of Civil Appeals on Oct. 13, 1954. In the interim, on May 17, 1954, the U. S. Supreme Court’s decision in Brown v. Board of Education ruled that racial segregation in public schools violated the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment.

Against this backdrop of upheaval, Maverick asked the appeals court to consider sociological as well as legal reasons for overturning the ban on interracial prizefights.

“We have this nation holding itself up as a democracy to the colored peoples of the world,” said Maverick, a gifted orator. “And yet we have this law here where a Negro man can’t even have a professional fight with a white man.

On October 27, the Third Court of Appeals ruled in Harvey’s favor by reversing the state district court’s decision and sending it back to retrial. The court did not invalidate the 1933 law, supposedly because doing so also would have nullified the necessary parts of the law, such as requiring strict physical examinations for fighters and the licensing of fighters and managers.

The court dismissed the state’s argument that mixed-race matches would lead to race riots, saying that, “Even if riotous conditions did result from mixed boxing exhibitions we doubt if this statute would be sustained by the Federal Supreme Court in view of language which we find in some of its opinions.” The first of those opinions it cited was Brown v. Board of Education.

The thrust of the court’s decision called for regulations so that mixed-race bouts would no longer be prohibited. On January 19, 1955, the Texas Supreme Court sustained the judgment of the appeals court, making it official: Sporty Harvey had just beaten the state of Texas.

After the decision, a jubilant Harvey said, “I’m going to really get started good in boxing now that I’m going to get my big chance.”

Just minutes into a Buddy Turman fight at the Dallas Sportatorium on February 10, 1955, Turman’s vicious left hook staggered Bobby Babcock and left him covering up and clinching until the bell ended the round.

This fight suddenly had new stakes. It was announced that the winner would go on to challenge Sporty Harvey — now known far and wide as a trailblazer in the courts — in two weeks. In the last few months since Turman had stumbled against the hulking Oscar Pharo, he had put on ten pounds and cut a more dangerous figure than ever. This fight with Babcock could be a stepping-stone to Turman’s redemption and his biggest spotlight yet.

Just 55 seconds into the second round, another Turman left hook drove Babcock into the ropes as a follow-up right to his jaw knocked him out. Ringside, Turman was swarmed by a crowd of more than 200. Babcock lay on the mat with only his doctor and trainer, and a few concerned friends. It would be fifteen minutes before Babcock got to his feet.

During Harvey’s battle with the state, Turman, who’d idolized Joe Louis, sparred with black fighters and had his black trainer in his corner, voiced his support for Harvey’s case and offered to fight him if it would help. He told his guru Manziel, “Since I’m a white Texan, I’ll volunteer to fight Sporty. This will force the issue with the Texas State Legislature.”

But Manziel, the savvy promoter and businessman, wanted Buddy to fight Harvey for a more practical reason. “He knew the fight would generate a lot of publicity for Buddy, and he would make boxing history in Texas,” recalls Joe Garner Turman. “This would move Buddy along in the boxing world.”

Sporty Harvey had scored a chance to follow his dream, and now had drawn Buddy Turman, a human threshing machine.

Turman was fast, with astonishing power in both hands, and a bob and weave later admired by Rocky Marciano, the heavyweight champion of the world. Many experts saw in Turman the potential to become the future champion. Dempsey said Turman was “the best young prospect I’ve seen in the last twenty years.”

He had movie star looks and newspapers called him Handsome Buddy Turman or Handsome Heavyweight Buddy Turman, as if that were his given name. (In stories and headlines, Harvey’s name was often preceded or followed by “Negro” as in “Negro Sporty Harvey…” or “…Harvey, a San Antonio Negro boxer…”)

The irony was that Harvey took on the state of Texas for the right to fight white boxers so that he might have a chance to contend for titles. Now the manager of a white boxer wanted to fight Harvey to expedite his star fighter’s title chances. Harvey looked to be a sacrificial lamb to a white fighter, a killer in the ring whose opponents had to peel themselves off the canvas.

The week of the fight, Sporty, true to his nickname and reputation, arrived in Dallas wearing a light tan coat, brown pants, a pink shirt, purple tie, robin’s egg blue hat and brown suede shoes.

In less than two weeks after the Harvey-Turman fight, Elvis Presley would perform there for the first time. But on the night of February 24, 1955 Sporty Harvey was the headliner for the first time in his career. Walking from his dressing room to the ring and the biggest spotlight of his life, a sweeping glance of the arena would have informed him that half of the audience, if not more, were black.

Extra security was on hand, just in case the defense made at trial by M. D. Morgan and the state of Texas for segregated boxing came true in the form of a riot.

Years later, Turman would tell the Dallas Morning News, “Oh, sure, people were saying this or that might happen at the fight but it didn’t seem like any big deal to me. I’d sparred a lot with black fighters. I was just thinking about trying to win. That whole thing about not allowing blacks and whites to fight seemed stupid. But it was that way all over the South.”

The chasm in talent between Turman and Harvey was seen by some as so wide as to render the fight absurd. San Antonio Express sports editor Dick Peebles, who’d testified on Harvey’s behalf in court, wrote that the idea that Harvey could make a good fight of it was like thinking “a horse that draws a milk wagon is going to win the Kentucky Derby.” He thought that Harvey’s presence was merely a sign of the promoters “trying to capitalize on the novelty of a white fighting a Negro.”

Attached to Turman’s future as a fighter were adjectives like “promising” and “up and coming” which had never been used to describe Harvey. Fighting is what Turman did for a living. Fighting is what Harvey did when he could.

Turman, with the backing of a multi-millionaire manager who believed he’d win the world title, had trained daily by running four miles, chopping wood and sparring 12 rounds. All the more intimidating, the immortal Jack Dempsey was said to own a “piece” of Turman’s burgeoning career and future.

Harvey, when not driving or handling freight, trained by running or going to a gym, of which the most iconic was the San Fernando Street Gym, on the western edge of San Antonio. There, he’d work the heavy and speed bags and spar under the eye of well-regarded but relatively obscure trainer, Jimmy Scarmozi. Harvey continued his workout regimen the day before the big fight.

Harvey had boxed only three times during his court fight with the state and had lost twice. At 29-years of age, Harvey weighed in at a “ponderous” 196 pounds, heavier than he’d ever been. Turman salivated for an easy match. According to a story the day before the fight on WBAP-TV of Fort Worth, Turman “says he is in good condition and can take the Negro without trouble.”

At the opening bell, Harvey moved towards a 21-year-old, 177-pound dynamo who in two of his last three fights had sent one man to the hospital and left another unable to get up for a quarter of an hour.

The first two rounds were uneventful as Harvey and Turman felt each other out but in the third, Turman’s advantage became clear as he snapped jabs, bobbing and weaving while trying to set Harvey up for a knockout punch. With less than ten seconds remaining in the round, he decked Harvey with the notorious sledgehammer of a left hook. The hit on Harvey was called “thunderous” by one beat reporter.

A former opponent had said of Turman’s power, “When he hits you, you get so weak you can’t stand up.”

At the count of eight, a weakened Harvey, struggling to get up, was saved by the bell ending the round. One minute later, when the bell rang for the fourth, Harvey was rising to his feet, ready to brawl. “[Harvey] appeared confident in the face of all odds at all times,” reporter Mark Batterson had marveled, “and you finally had to get around to admiring him very much for this quality.” Harvey ended up against the ropes, “eyes glazed and knees sagging,” as the bell gave him yet another chance.

Knowing that Turman was best while fighting long range where he could jab and plant his feet for his power punches — especially that murderous left hook — Harvey stayed close, smothering him and pounding blows to the body.

This confused the younger fighter who was inexperienced in handling the pressure of infighting.

In the fifth round — already a dramatically longer match than many had predicted — Harvey continued carrying the fight to Turman, forcing him against the ropes, smothering him and belting him with hard body shots; fighting not as someone who didn’t want to lose but who believed he could win. Desperation circled Turman. Twice in the fifth round, Turman was nabbed for hitting after the ref called a break. In the sixth, Harvey dominated, sending Turman “coasting and retreating” away from him, as described by Turman’s hometown paper. Each man had to catch his breath in the seventh.

But a Turman combo in the eighth signaled the end. Turman dug a left into Harvey’s gut before driving a right cross to the head, sending Harvey crashing hard to the mat.

“One! Two!”

In making this a fight for eight rounds, Harvey had surprised almost everybody at ringside.

“Three! Four! Five!”

He’d given the customers their money’s worth, a chance to see history and a good fight.

“Six! Seven! Eight!”

Eight. This was the eighth round and two remained. If a man is going to headline his first ten-round fight, he should finish it.

That’s when the Sportatorium shook. Because Sporty stood up.

Buddy Turman went on the assault, intent on ending the fight in a knockout. He left his opponents crumpled up in a corner, and this showboat wasn’t going to go the distance with him. Hell no, Turman wasn’t going to let that happen. He ripped a left hook into Harvey’s face that banged him to the canvas for the third time.

Then the roof might as well have come off the place: Harvey stood up again.

As the round ended, Harvey pressured Turman, hammering punches and trying to pummel his way to an upset win. Maybe the world was just using him, like others had said, but he’d show the world.

Harvey kept charging into the ninth, shocking Turman with powerful combos to the head, leaving the favored fighter drained. In the tenth round, Turman flicked jabs and crosses, wanting to unload another left hook as he “tried for the kill.” But it didn’t happen.

The final bell rang, and Harvey was standing, face-to-face, toe-to-toe with his opponent.

On a 1978 visit to San Antonio 22 years later, Sporty Harvey, now 52 with a face lined with more wrinkles but his still-unmistakable smile flashing, sat down with reporter Dan Cook. He recalled segregated life in San Antonio during the 1950s, perhaps throwing in some hyperbole.

“Sitting in the back of the bus was just a pride thing and black people got used to so it wasn’t any big deal. It wasn’t, that is, unless the back of the room was crowded. The real problem, in those days, was finding downtown public toilets and getting something to eat out of a restaurant’s rear back door. After I got everything changed, me and Maury Maverick Jr., I caught a city bus and plopped right in the first seat.”

When Harvey returned to San Antonio over the years to visit his mother and friends, you’d never know what he’d be driving. One time it was a camper. Another year it was a baby blue Cadillac.

Harvey told Cook he was going to see Maury Maverick while in town. “He might need me to help bust down some more color lines.”

As for the fears, looking back to 1955, about what his groundbreaking boxing match between a black man and white man would stir up? The race riots these pugilists would ignite for practicing their craft? Police had reported only one disturbance in the stands. A fight between two white men.

Harvey could look back at his big fight with pride and some lingering bitterness. After the last bell rang, Turman won a unanimous decision by wide margins on the scorecards of the referee and two judges. But the amazing fact was that Sporty Harvey was still on his feet. What had knocked him down again and again was not as powerful as what lifted him up. And what lifted him up, leaving him standing, was a strength scorecards could never gauge.

The older Harvey believed his technical loss in the ring was payback for taking on and beating the state in court. “They got back at me and gave the decision to Buddy.”

“The only thing I know is that I did my best,” he had told his wife Hazel after the fight. “I thought I put up a good fight.”

Harvey and Turman would meet in the ring again. In a June 1955 rematch in Tyler, Turman knocked Harvey down two more times before winning on another unanimous decision. After his two fights with Turman, Harvey would fight ten more times, losing eight of them. Harvey never fought for the Texas state title. The closest he’d come to the world heavyweight championship was sparring with Sonny Liston and Joe Frazier. He settled into a career working for the Jones Tire Company in Los Angeles.

As for Buddy Turman, he would later reflect on the fight. “I was delighted to have an opportunity to demonstrate my attitude toward integration. I felt, and still do, that sports is a field where each man is proven by his feats and not by his social or ethnic background.”

Late summer of 1955, in his tenth fight, Turman outpointed “Red” Worley for the Texas heavyweight title. Turman also would never fight for the world heavyweight title but in November of 1960 and March of 1961 he fought light-heavyweight champion, Archie Moore, losing both fights on unanimous decisions. Their first fight, in Dallas, was close enough that Turman thought he’d won. He wasn’t the only one. In his dressing room, afterwards, Turman was visited by a young heavyweight who’d recently won his first professional fight.

“You beat that old man,” said 18-year-old Cassius Clay to Turman.

Turman primarily would be remembered in Texas boxing circles as Sporty Harvey’s partner in history. No footage or photographs of their groundbreaking bout have surfaced.

In the summer of 1997, Maury Maverick called me to ask a favor. I was a columnist and reporter for the San Antonio Express-News, thanks to Maverick bringing me to the attention of some editors. At that paper, I would become the first African-American on the editorial board of any San Antonio daily, as well as the first metro columnist.

“Kiddo,” he said, his nickname for anyone younger than him. “Do you think you could drive me to Sporty Harvey’s funeral on Thursday?”

Harvey had died in Los Angeles from heart disease on June 5, 1997 at the age of 71. His wife, Hazel, had promised his mother that when he died she’d bring him home to San Antonio.

After a long career as a civil rights attorney, including a 3–0 record arguing before the U.S. Supreme Court, Maverick, now 76, was penning a regular Sunday column for the Express-News.

Maverick was one of the few white people in the predominantly black church we entered. Hard of hearing, throughout the service, he’d turn to me and ask, “Huh? What did he say?” or “What did she say?”

Inside the funeral program, a picture of Harvey in boxing gear sat above the Samuel Ellsworth Kiser poem, “The Fighter” which ends with the lines:

My victories are small and few,

It matters not how hard I strive,

Each day the fight begins anew,

But fighting keeps my hopes alive.

Not long after the trailblazing fight of 1955, Charley Eskew in the Austin-American Statesman had already begun to mark Harvey’s legacy not as a boxer, but as a fighter. He made the case that despite his middling record overall, Harvey would be voted into a hypothetical Texas sports hall of fame “for making his greatest stand outside the ring and, as a result, bringing life again to Texas boxing.”

“He took it upon himself,” says Dr. Francine Romero. “There are so many people who no one hears about who challenge big things. Because of them, we can say, ‘hey, it’s starting to crumble a little bit. You can see it happening.’”

Harvey v. Morgan was cited when a similar law forbidding mixed-race boxing matches in Louisiana was overturned by a federal court in 1958. “You don’t know how many people it effected,” writes Romero of Harvey. Sporty Harvey’s breakthroughs joined a slew of events still brewing — such as the campaigns of 1960s Birmingham and Selma — that helped dismantle segregation and establish political and economic justice through smaller, specific, and achievable remedies.

Harvey and his family were proud of what he’d done. The children wrote school reports about how their father had “knocked out” Jim Crow.

“I think he did a great thing at that time of his life and with what was going on in this world,” says Lymont Harvey of his father. “I’m very proud of him and glad he stood up and spoke his mind and that people listened and agreed and he won. By the time the (Turman) fight started, he’d won and opened the doors for other people.”

After the funeral’s minister eulogized Harvey for his courage in challenging a racist law, he asked if anyone wanted to come up and say a few words. Without hesitating, Maverick rose from the seat, excusing himself as he eased past others in the pew to get to the aisle. As he approached the pulpit, some in the church recognized him and smiled or pointed toward him.

“I’m Maury Maverick Jr. and I had the honor of representing Sporty in his lawsuit against the state of Texas,” he said as people nodded in appreciation.

He recounted the summer day they met, when Harvey strolled into his office with a smile and a mission. As Maverick spoke, his rumbling drawl picked up pace and volume as it rolled over a growing chorus of “Amens!” “Tell it!” and “Preach!”

“I had two college degrees,” Maverick thundered. “But that black man…” he pointed to Harvey’s gray casket, “with a sixth grade education taught me more than I taught him!”

When he finished, there was applause, more “Amens!” and shouts of “Yes! Yes!” As the lawyer walked past the casket, many in the congregation were doing what Sporty Harvey did against the state of Texas and Buddy Turman.

They stood up.

CARY CLACK, born and raised in San Antonio, is an editor and columnist for the San Antonio Express-News. He has been inducted into the Texas Institute of Letters.

