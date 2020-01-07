The Dognapping of the Century

Elizabeth needed a plan. She knew what she was not going to do. “I am not,” Elizabeth wrote to Robert Browning, “going to leave Flush at their mercy.” Robert swore to Elizabeth that he would “give all I ever am to be worth in this world to get back your Flush for you,” writing to her to describe the showdown that would take place if he met Taylor. He would refuse to pay the ransom and if Flush’s head were cut off for it — Robert said — then he would cut off Taylor’s head as payback. “Be as sure as I stand here and tell you,” Robert fantasized telling the bandits, “I will spend my whole life in putting you down, the nuisance you declare yourself — and by every imaginable means I will be the death of you and as many of your accomplices as I can discover.”

Gallant Robert, as it happened, was sick and bedridden that week. The poet wasn’t about to take the battle to the streets of London. Unintentionally, he motivated Elizabeth’s plans by praising her passivity. He promised that Flush would be rescued without her having to “recover him directly.” “I ‘shall not recover him directly’, you think!” she wrote back. “But, dearest, I am sure that I shall. I am learned in the ways of the Philistines. I knew from the beginning where to apply & how to persuade.”

Robert’s suggestion of Flush’s passivity also riled up Elizabeth. He suggested that Flush was not fazed by his abduction and imprisonment; he was “no better than the rest of us,” he wrote, likely giving “blandness and waggings of the tail” to the dognappers.

“Never think it!” Elizabeth exclaimed, taking the idea personally. After all, her dog was brave and spirited. This was a dog who had triumphed over his early fears of the city and intimidatingly large hounds. “If he could have bitten, he would have bitten — if he could have yelled, he would have yelled.” With the days passing, the time they had left to spend on planning their elopement was dwindling. If Flush’s fate remained unknown, it was impossible to imagine Elizabeth leaving the country, and if Flush were killed, who knew if she would recover emotionally.

Elizabeth challenged Robert’s aggressive sense of justice, his chivalric fantasy of trouncing them, and applied his logic to their love and to their plan to escape to Italy. “You would bear, you say, to receive his head in a parcel — it would satisfy you to cut off Taylor’s in return.”

“Do you mean to say,” she continued, “that if the banditti came down on us in Italy and carried me off to the mountains and, sending to you one of my ears to show you my probable fate if you did not let them have… how much may I venture to say I am worth?… five or six scudi — (is that reasonable at all?)… would your answer be ‘not so many crazie’; and would you wait, poised upon abstract principles, for the other ear, and the catastrophe?… would you dearest?”

“What would I do if you were to be the victim?” Robert replied. “Sacrifice myself… all that belongs to me — but there are some interests which I belong to — I have no right, no more than inclination, in such a case, to think of myself if your safety is concerned, and as I could cut off a limb to save my head, so my head should fall most willingly to redeem yours.”

Elizabeth was thrilled and excited by his response. “I am your Flush,” she explained to Robert. He needed to understand this. “And he is mine.”

When Elizabeth’s brother Henry did not follow her instructions to find Taylor, she fumed. “If people won’t do as I choose,” she decided, “I shall go down tomorrow morning myself and bring Flush back with me.” The men in her life failed her, stunning her with their braggadocio and inaction. She had to take matters into her own hands. Elizabeth wrote a hasty note to Robert. “Flush has not come,” she wrote, choosing rather prophetic words: “I am going on a voyage of discovery myself.”

Despite Taylor’s protestations, Elizabeth saw the shoemaker clearly as the “archfiend,” the “captain of the banditti,” the architect of her misery. In order to save Flush, she would need to outsmart him. She would travel to Whitechapel. There she could gather information about Taylor just as the shoemaker had collected intelligence on her for years.

For a well-heeled Londoner, it was a daunting journey, and for a woman of Elizabeth’s class status, it was rather unprecedented. Henry warned that she could “be robbed and murdered.” Elizabeth mentioned her brother’s concern to Robert, and added with gallows humor, “in which case remember that it is not my fault that I do not go with you to Pisa.”

In Ainsworth’s portrayal of Taylor, which he bolstered by researching testimony given to the House of Commons about the dog stealing trade, the character boasts about the ease of his crimes. “It’s a good business,” Ainsworth’s Taylor, speaking in dialect, tells a fellow rogue, “but it requires a edication… we gets a high price sometimes for restorin’ a favourite, especially vin ve’ve a soft-hearted lady to deal vith… threatenin’ to send first an ear, and then a paw, or a tail, and so on.” He considers himself untouchable. As Taylor’s companion comments with envy, “The law seems made for dog-fanciers.”

Embarking on her journey, Elizabeth brought along a companion: her anxious confidante and maid, Elizabeth Wilson, who was far from thrilled at the prospect of the trip. Whitechapel, which was located directly across the city from Wimpole Street (as if in a mirror image), was, to quote the cockney servant Sam Weller in Charles Dickens’s The Pickwick Papers, “not a wery [sic] nice neighborhood.” It was the centralmost area in London’s East End, but more than simply being a working-class neighborhood, it was a riverside slum lined with boarding houses, taverns, brothels, shops, small theaters and music halls, and shacks selling oysters. It was, and would be for the rest of the nineteenth century, home to London’s largest immigrant population, who had arrived seeking inexpensive housing and labor opportunities. By 1840, the vicinity was principally inhabited by Irish immigrants, but was also home to London’s Eastern European Jewish population. Due to grave and widespread impoverishment, as well as low literacy rates, the district would become known for prostitution, beggary, and petty thievery, including pickpocketing — often carried out by children. Whitechapel would later become synonymous with the most terrifying crime spree of the era, the Jack the Ripper murders.

The streets were narrow and lined with busy, dilapidated storefronts. Whitechapel had a garbage problem, and the curbs would have been heaped with oyster shells and other rubbish. In 1835, William Augustus Miles called Whitechapel denizens “burglars, swell-mob ben, common pilferers, and passers of bad coin, who support themselves, and save money for the winter, by thieving and gambling.” Thirty years later, Whitechapel’s reputation had not changed; the journalist George Augustus Sala wrote about a stroll he took through the district in 1879: “Beggars, by dozens. Slatternly, frowsy, drabs of women, wrangling with wrinkled crones, and bating down the price of a bunch of carrots fiercely. Blackguard boys, with painted faces, tumbling head over heels in the mud. The yelling, screeching, howling, swearing, laughing, fighting saturnalia; the combination of commerce, fun, frolic, cheating, almsgiving, thieving, and devilry; the Geneva-laden, tobacco-charged atmosphere! The thieves, now pursuing their vocation, by boldly snatching joints of meat from the hooks, or articles from the stalls… the short pipes, the thick sticks the mildewed umbrellas, the dirty faces, the ragged coats!”

Elizabeth’s cabman, confounded by the packed, winding streets, had to pull over and run into a pub to double-check that he was going the right way. Elizabeth had directed him to go to Taylor’s cobbler shop on Manning Street, but it was one of the more “obscure streets.” A few men advanced on the carriage. Inside the cab, Wilson bristled in terror. A tiny crowd gathered in front of Elizabeth’s window. “Oh, you want to find Mr. Taylor, I dare say!” they commented. They asked Elizabeth to get out of the cab so that they might better assist her.

Wilson begged Elizabeth not to leave the vehicle. She was certain that Elizabeth would be killed, but the poet was steely. She remained inside, but suspected from the throng that had emerged to greet the cab that she was very close to the object of her search. After all, neither she nor the cabman had mentioned Taylor’s name, and no one revealed that they were searching for a dog. Yet the locals behaved as though she had. The men, who assured her they “lived to oblige” her, then asked if she’d like to speak to Mrs. Taylor.

Before Elizabeth could answer, a woman approached the carriage. She was, as Elizabeth uncharitably described her later, “an immense feminine bandit.” She intuited that this woman, too, was involved in the dog-stealing racket. She introduced herself to Elizabeth as the wife of the cobbler, and said that her husband was out.

“Wouldn’t you like to get out and wait?” she asked, saying that Taylor might be back in either a few minutes or several hours. Inside the cab, Wilson yanked on Elizabeth’s gown in terror.

Elizabeth refused to bow to fear. Holding her ground against Mrs. Taylor, she again declined. “It is not necessary that I should get out,” she said, “but it was, that Mr. Taylor should keep his promise about the restoration of a dog which he had agreed to restore.” Elizabeth made clear she expected Taylor to bring the dog to Wimpole Street by the end of the day “and not defer it any longer.”

It was as though Elizabeth had finally channeled, in this single moment, the lifetime’s worth of strength that had already allowed her to transcend a suffocating home life to make a name for herself among the most celebrated authors in the English-speaking world.

In her memoirs many years later, writing about her teenage years, Elizabeth discussed the myth of Phaeton, who transported the sun in his chariot and ended up losing control and dying. Looking back, she considered the precariousness she felt as a girl discovering her own extreme passions, sensibilities that she knew were unwelcome in many social spaces. She wrote that she was afraid she would give into her emotional nature, resulting in outbursts that would cause her to be “hurled with Phaeton far from every human thing.” If her hailed carriage on September 6, 1846 was the chariot she had imagined in her youth, her conduct empowered her rather than threw her asunder.

Parked in the vehicle along the dingy Whitechapel road, Elizabeth stated her terms coolly and defiantly. Her unique passions had brought her to this new place — had motivated her to take matters into her own hands.

Mrs. Taylor tilted her head to the right and left as she stared down Elizabeth through the window. Having shown herself to be undaunted, Elizabeth directed the driver away, as Wilson gasped that they “had escaped with [their] lives barely.” But Elizabeth knew that with her unexpected visit into Taylor’s neighborhood, she had finally made her point: the return of her dog was not up for further negotiation, and she would not sit idly until it happened.

Not long after she and Wilson returned to her family, Taylor arrived at the house on Wimpole Street. He asked for six guineas, promising to return with the dog. Elizabeth, maintaining her power over the situation, had the money brought down to him. But as Taylor was preparing to leave, Elizabeth’s hot-tempered brother Alfred spotted him and swiftly lost his temper, calling the visitor “a swindler, and a liar and thief.”

Elizabeth, who had in that single day made more headway with the bandits than anyone had so far, couldn’t stop Alfred from his tirade. Taylor shouted back that “as he hoped to be saved,” they would never see their dog again, and stormed out.

Virginia Woolf later envisioned Flush’s despair as a bleak prelude to a solitary death. “Then again evening darkened the room; the candle was stuck in its saucer; the coarse light flared outside; hordes of sinister men with bags on their backs, of garish women with painted faces, began to shuffle in at the door and to fling themselves down on the broken beds and tables. Another night had folded its blackness over Whitechapel. And the rain dripped steadily through a hole in the roof and drummed into a pail that had been stood to catch it. Miss Barrett had not come.”

What did Flush experience as he watched other dogs taken away? Woolf imagined terror and dread: “The red setter who had been whining all night beside Flush on the floor was hauled off by a ruffian in a moleskin vest — to what fate? Was it better to be killed or to stay here? Which was worse — this life or that death?”

After the dustup between Alfred and Taylor ended with Taylor’s quick exit, Elizabeth hurried downstairs, ready to return to Whitechapel to “save the victim” and make sure Taylor wasn’t going to revenge himself on Flush. Darkness was falling outside. She was undaunted even as her family called her “quite mad” — causing her to complain later, “I was called as many names as Mr. Taylor.” No one would let her leave.

Only her brother Septimus, a barrister sixteen years younger than Elizabeth, calmed her down by promising to go instead. She agreed to send him as long as he followed her directions to the letter. Shortly after, at eight o’clock, he returned, carrying Flush, “bewildered and frightened” in his arms.

The little dog, dirty and underweight, drank three cups of water from a purple cup and whimpered all night. But he was home safe. Resting, Flush lay on the sofa, as Elizabeth wrote that night, “with one paw & both ears hanging over the edge of it.”

Dramatization of the elopement of Elizabeth Barrett & Robert Browning

Flush’s harrowing disappearance provided all the more motivation to flee from England. “When we shall be at Pisa,” she longingly wrote to Robert the day Flush went missing, “we shall be away from the London dog-stealers.” Elopement meant that she would be away from her father, too, though this was much more complicated and heartbreaking than escaping the clutches of the dognapper. Earlier in January, she wrote to Robert about Moulton-Barrett’s desire for control, having overheard her father speaking about the subject in front of her sister Henrietta’s suitor. Moulton-Barrett expected “passive obedience, & particularly in respect to marriage,” to which the suitor had blithely asked “if children were to be considered slaves.” A family friend suggested to Elizabeth that Moulton-Barrett had “monomania.”

Elizabeth believed her father loved her, even though she spent her life confounded by his authoritarian rule. But there was no way to convince her father that marriage was acceptable even if Robert were a true gentleman, which he decidedly was not, born to working-class parents.

Robert and Elizabeth secretly married on September 12, 1846, a week after Flush’s recovery — that recovery turned out to be a dress rehearsal for this even more rebellious adventure. Elizabeth snuck out of the house and met Robert at Marylebone Church. After the ceremony, she returned home. They couldn’t alert her father at risk of triggering his fury. Robert offered to take care of all the paperwork they’d need: travel documents, tickets, and so on. But he was so thrilled, he itched to submit a wedding announcement to The Times, causing Elizabeth, incredulous, to wave him off. He also fumbled their travel schedules, not realizing that there was more than one railroad company, and that they didn’t share the same departure times. Elizabeth began to worry that his excitement would expose them, writing to him that if anything went wrong, “[I] shall be killed — it will be so infinitely worse than you can have any idea.” Just as she had taken control over Flush’s rescue, she had to take control of her own escape.

She remained home for a week, going about business as usual. On September 19, Elizabeth, Wilson, and Flush left the house at Wimpole Street just as the whole family was gathered in the dining room for the evening meal. Elizabeth had arranged to take her dinner in her room, as she often did, so she had a large window of time before her family would notice she had gone. They met Robert at Hodgson’s Bookshop, and then all went on to the Vauxhall railway station, bound, eventually, for Italy. Elizabeth never returned.

When Edward Moulton-Barrett eventually found out about their elopement, he never spoke to his daughter again, dispossessing her of her inheritance and refusing to open her letters. He also disinherited two other children (Henrietta and Alfred) who married during his lifetime. Soon after they settled into life in Italy, Elizabeth gave birth to a son, Robert, whom they called Pen. In Italy, Elizabeth produced some of her greatest works, including her masterpiece Aurora Leigh. Shortly after leaving London, she affirmed her decision to abscond: “I do consider that in consulting my own happiness I have committed an injury against no one.”

Flush lived happily with the Brownings until he passed away peacefully in Florence on June 16, 1854 at age thirteen. Pen, then five years old, found him the morning he died, and the family cried together. “It has been quite a shock to me & a sadness,” Elizabeth wrote to Arabel. “My head aches so I can scarcely see,” she told a friend. When her son had stopped weeping, he assured his mother that in a year, Flush would be reborn. “He never doubts the prolonged existence of the dog-soul,” wrote Elizabeth to Robert’s sister, adding wistfully, “And he may be right.”

Olivia Rutigliano is a writer whose essays have been published in or are forthcoming from Vanity Fair, Lapham’s Quarterly, Public Books, The Baffler, Lit Hub, CrimeReads, Politics/Letters, and elsewhere, and whose film work has appeared in The Toast and on PBS Television. She is a PhD candidate and fellow in the departments of English/Comparative Literature and Theatre at Columbia University.

