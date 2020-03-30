The Source: An American outbreak of death and panic

Five hundred employees, including Anna Taggart and others who had practically grown up in the Bellevue, would be out of work without severance. Tears filled Anna’s eyes as she reiterated her opinion to the media after the announcement that the legionnaires did this to themselves, and that the hotel had nothing to do with it.

The following Monday, a scientific symposium hosted by the American Lung Association was one of the last events held in the Bellevue function rooms. Attendees discussed progress in the study of Legionnaires’ Disease.

By the time the Bellevue took her dying breath in November, the CDC investigation had ground to a standstill. And to add insult to injury, yet another bout of bad press plagued its laboratories and administrators.

A New York Congressman named John Murphy, who had been vocally critical of the investigation for months, hauled in investigation officials, including Fraser, to answer questions about the lack of progress on the Legionnaires’ Disease outbreak. One of the first to testify in the two-day hearing was George Chiavetta, the legionnaire who had spotted the suspicious man in the royal blue leisure suit. Sitting next to his lawyer, Chiavetta described a man dressed in unusual fashion, with something in his pocket.

“I told my wife that the man might be some sort of a nut or something,” Chiavetta elaborated. He went on to explain that he had reported it to the police, but he didn’t think the police officer ever received a reply from the health department.

Chiavetta’s testimony didn’t entirely have the effect he had hoped. In response, another legionnaire explained to the media that a lot of unusual people hung around the hotel during the conference. “I even got accosted by a couple of old ladies,” the second legionnaire told a reporter. “I don’t think it had anything to do with the illness.”

Later in the hearing, Secretary Bachman testified, as did other Pennsylvania officials involved in the investigation, but the panel of CDC officials was the main event. When their turn came, Fraser and another CDC representative flanked Dr. David Sencer, the head of the CDC at the time.

With his usual exacting care, Fraser had prepared remarks for Sencer to deliver. The speech attentively and precisely represented the state of the science, which remained inconclusive as to the exact cause of Legionnaires’ Disease, despite bringing to bear the largest number of people and resources ever committed to a CDC investigation. The statement also eloquently expressed compassion for the victims and their families and then acknowledged medical science as imperfect; some diseases just could not be understood with current science and technology.

The Congressional subcommittee shot back. Rep. Murphy opened his remarks with a sideways comment that, yes, the panel understood well enough the fallibility of the CDC. “To be charitable,” the Representative said at one point during the hearing, “they botched it up.”

The Representative once again bemoaned the agency’s failure to consider toxic substances sooner, limiting the testing that could be done. He invoked the nickel carbonyl hypothesis, although at that point even Altman had stopped reporting on it after the lack of definitive evidence rendered it a dead end.

A Congressional report widely covered in the press read: “It is totally unacceptable that in a country of 220 million people… supposedly with the most advanced technology in the world, we find ourselves in a position of not knowing what happened in Philadelphia and even worse, not being in a position to prevent it from happening again.”

Later in November, Fraser and his assigned EIS officer, Ted Tsai, completed their report on the epidemiology of the Philadelphia outbreak. It was a 71-page behemoth called an “EPI-2” in CDC lingo, a comprehensive review of the data compiled during the field investigation. (The name is in contrast to an “EPI-1,” a brief initial outline of the problem prepared at the beginning of the investigation.)

In an effort to inject new life into the still-ongoing lab research, they distributed it widely. They needed people to keep thinking.

A copy of the EPI-2 landed on researcher McDade’s desk in the leprosy and rickettsia lab. He admired the report’s thoroughness, not thinking he could add to the science. Nonetheless, he would periodically ponder the investigation — now poised to be CDC’s most conspicuous failure to solve an outbreak — through the fall and winter.

By Christmas, public frustration remained, though in muted form. In an interview he gave in December, Health Secretary Bachman refused to give up hope on the five-month investigation. “As people we are not acclimated to failure,” he admitted. “But we should keep in mind that God, in all his omnipotence, has not yet deemed it appropriate to share all the secrets of the universe with us.”

At the end of December, Dr. McDade was at a Christmas party with his wife in their neighborhood when a stranger started talking to him about the investigation. McDade relates that the man became a little aggressive over the subject. In McDade’s account, the stranger said something along the lines of, “Everybody knows all you scientists at CDC are kind of…” Here, McDade pauses, and raises his expressive eyebrows. “Weird.”

“But you know,” the man continued, “we count on you to figure these things out. There’s something out there that’s killing people, and it could do it again, and we don’t know what’s causing it. That’s really scary.”

McDade took the man’s comments to heart. But what could he do to allay his neighbor’s fears? As a lab scientist he had done what he could to contribute to the investigation.

A week or so later, as was his habit of years, he took the opportunity of the quiet week between Christmas and New Year’s Eve to clean out his lab.

“I remember going into the back lab where the microscope was,” he described later for an audience at the CDC. “There was a wooden slide box that had the slides from the guinea pig tissues, and I thought, well, you know, I should probably take one more look at these before I file them away. So I started looking.”

He was frustrated by the tiny, pink rod-shaped bacteria he saw scattered over his slides, the ones he had previously dismissed as contaminants. He was a methodical, detail-oriented scientist, and not knowing what they were was driving him a little crazy.

He later described searching for the tiny pink rods as akin to, “looking for a contact lens on a basketball court with your eyes four inches above the ground.”

And then, in a far corner of a single slide, something stood out. Not a single bacterium, unlikely to be significant, but a small cluster.

“[That] said to me,” he remarked, “this is something which is actually growing there. I don’t think that this is something that I can overlook. So I’m hooked, I have to do something about it.”

He thought back through the rickettsia protocol and considered ways to get this organism to grow so that he could identify it.

The protocol called for giving the egg cultures a little dose of an antibiotic to kill contaminants. But maybe if he skipped the antibiotic dose, these tiny pink bacteria might grow, and he could find out what they were. If he identified a common contaminant then he could be satisfied that this pink bug was not the cause of the epidemic. So he settled on a strategy: He would implement a variant of the protocol without the antibiotic, inoculating the yolks with the guinea pig serum to observe what grew.

Several days later, he looked again at samples from the yolk cultures. This time they teemed with long, pink-stained, rod-shaped bacteria — bacteria he didn’t recognize as any familiar contaminant and that hadn’t shown up in any other cultures in any lab in Atlanta or Harrisburg.

In addition to McDade’s doggedness, the discovery involved a strong measure of chance. Scientists who didn’t work with rickettsiae didn’t use the pink dye that McDade employed in his work. Most bacteria were identified with different stains, stains that these bacteria, which were bright fuchsia on McDade’s slide, apparently didn’t pick up; it would have been almost impossible to see them on these more common slides. The bacteria also didn’t thrive on petri dishes that used conventional nutrients that made most bacteria grow; but they grew in guinea pig lungs, and they grew in the egg yolks that McDade used for his rickettsial research.

The scientist rushed to tell Shep, his boss, who ran the finding up the chain and got permission to use precious autopsy samples for more experiments. McDade got to work. He devised an experiment that would show whether or not the Legionnaires’ Disease patients had antibodies to the observed bacteria in their blood when they died.

A few days into the new year, he and his lab technician finished the experiment. If the right antibodies were there, they should see a fluorescent green glow under a UV microscope. If they were not, the slides would look dark.

They glowed apple green.

Over the next two weeks, McDade and his laboratory staff ran confirmatory tests. On Friday, January 14, 1977, they went to report their findings to David Sencer, the head of the CDC. As they sat in Sencer’s office, McDade and Shepard hesitated for a few moments before they spoke. They knew what they had, but could hardly believe that their lab had solved this seemingly unsolvable problem. Then they came out with it: they had isolated the organism responsible for the Legionnaires’ Disease outbreak.