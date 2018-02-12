You Win, Photography Loses: Awards, Competitions and the Outsourcing of Responsibility We need to begin asking, what are the mechanisms that have defined ‘good work’?

Looking through my own CV, I find the following, in no particular order: Sony World Photography Awards (1st Place, twice); PDN Photo Annual (won quite a few of these too), LEAD Awards in Germany (at least I didn’t have to enter, they awarded me); POYi; World Report Award (Grand Prize, no less); National Magazine Awards (also served on the jury); AltPick (I won an iPod); American Photo Magazine; Prix Pictet, Flash Forward; Society of Newspaper Design, the list goes on.

World Press Photo, the leading photographic prize in documentary and photojournalism, promises to “reward the best single exposure pictures,” while Foam Talent “marks you as an emerging artist with great promise and gives you the means to jumpstart your career.” These are just two of the more popular and prestigious competitions out there, but there are dozens, if not hundreds, of similar prizes all offering the same thing.

Often a competition’s desire is to discover or reward ‘good work,’ but a byproduct of that desire often leads institutions to seek legitimacy, indoctrinating a profession to their dominant values. We need to be wary. At what point does external approval override your own moral consciousness? When does judgement by others preclude your own sensibility for ‘good work?’

Who doesn’t want to be ‘The Best,’ Number One, First Prize? It is in our natural human psyche to want recognition from others, to be seen as outperforming those around you, and to be recognized for our supposed ‘good work.’ In photography, as in many other professions, the sport of recognition in the past few years has grown exponentially. A flurry of contests, prizes, awards, grants, trophies, accolades and honours have all sprouted like mushrooms, each uniquely positioning themselves as the ultimate arbiter of photographic success: exposure and recognition.

This is just an inkling of what is on offer to a professional today. It is critical we see awards not just in the sporting context of winners and losers, but as a whole and their total affect on the domain. There are sub-categories of categories, such as nominated competitions like Prix Pictet and Deutsche Börse, talent compendiums like Foam, Flash Forward and Steenberg, prizes which reward social engagement like Alexia Foundation and the W. Eugene Smith Fund. Each of these have validity and all strive to provide some semblance of excellence and integrity in photography, for either an industry audience or for external viewing. But do they?

We need to begin asking, what are the mechanisms that have defined ‘good work?’ Are all these competitions really necessary? Can annual competitions address visual success and challenge norms and conventions of contemporary photography? Is banality and mediocrity in photography truly abolished through a system of competition? I hardly think so.

At its base, competition is an egocentric desire to be acknowledged by others, and gives us cause or reason to share our newfound prestige with the world. Look at many of the posts of our friends and colleagues on social media, and note the uses of “I am humbled…,” “I am honored…,” “I am flattered…,” etc. No longer does personal agency define ‘good work,’ but rather, a system of external authorities and their codified behaviors determines ‘good’ from ‘bad.’ Your career depends on this ever-growing (and ability to sustain) accumulation of recognition. Success is measured in acquisition, be it economic, exposure or any other form.

Ideally, a competition is able to discover ‘good work’ by supporting the fulfillment of individual mandates while simultaneously contributing to the harmonious growth of individuals and the professional domain. Creative competition should not be couched in sporting terms of best or winner, but rather, what are the conditions that competition can provide to enable practitioners to freely pursue their craft skillfully and honorably? How can competition regain public trust in key institutions?

The cultural prize is nothing new nor is it particular to any one category of creativity. Artists, writers, musicians, poets, actors, architects, communication design and advertising, all have their annual showcases of ‘good work.’

Author James English calls this the “cultural economy of prestige.” English goes on to lament the intersection of sport into art, where competition determines quality through the act of winning and losing. It is a result of deeply ingratiating ourselves into a consumer, neo-liberal economy that values acquisition above all else. Consumerism has dictated our thirst for recognition. “Prizes, from this vantage point, are not a celebration but a contamination of the most precious aspects of art.”

The infamous 2017 Academy Award Best Picture mishap: ‘La La Land’ was announced as a winner instead of ‘Moonlight’ due to the mistake made by Price Waterhouse Coopers.

There are umpteen examples of photographers who conduct their work expertly, but irresponsibly. They have been recognized by leading awards and prizes. What we should seek are those who are thoughtful about their responsibilities and the implications of their work: good work.

‘Good work’ is easy to define. Harvard psychology professor Howard Gardner states: “Doing things in a new way is easy; we call this novelty. What’s challenging is to do things in a new way that eventually gets accepted by others; we call this creativity. What’s even more challenging is to do something in a new way that is ethical and advances the human condition; we call this ‘good work.’” In essence, it’s about excellence, social responsibility, and ethics. ‘Good work’ aims to be meaningful for the individual practitioner, but also contribute to the overall well-being of a society, be it through professional responsibility or the well-being contribution to citizenry. Competition, as the effluvium of capitalism, will never be able to recognize ‘good work’; it prides itself as the ne plus ultra of winners and losers, where their very legitimacy and authority is dependent upon the accrual of capital, be it economic or cultural.

It is not easy today to be a photographer and seek ‘good work’ amongst dramatic economic uncertainty and a profession wracked by confusion and doubt. Multiple threats align themselves to challenge even the hardiest of photographers. Media is consolidated under a few global corporations that are beholden to shareholder value and profit, galleries trade economically off exclusivity; the bottom line is the only line that matters. ‘Good work’ is but a distant dream.

In these tumultuous times, photographers are relegated to any means necessary to generate business and sustain themselves within the marketplace. Competition has come to be viewed as our saving grace. In lieu of little to no financial compensation, professional competition instead offers currency paid out in promises of recognition and exposure. The promise, as advertised by a professional establishment of gatekeepers and award organizations, is a burnished reputation, with prospects of future income only securely tied to newly acquired prestige, status and recognition. It’s a simple, transactional, economic ouroboro: awards equals business, creating a completely co-dependent relationship, where their need for legitimacy and authority is established by our need to seek approval and recognition. With this recognition, both sides are then able to acquire a hotly contested commodity: cultural capital. The more you acquire, the higher up the food chain you progress within the domain and your ability to maintain placement within the photographic system, securing a (temporary) seat in the photographic marketplace, either on the side of the arbiter (gatekeeper) or the creator (photographer).

A common link between all these professional prizes, beyond their promise of fame and riches, is their self-preservation as institutional forces lead by a code of ethics or behaviors. A profession is ideally determined by some form of self-governing codes placed at the disposal of the practitioner, yet securely above the marketplace. A leading example of codes governing good work is the bioethical Hippocratic Oath. However, when codes of behavior become enmeshed with the marketplace, it can lead to compromised interests, such as in medieval times when communication was controlled by ecclesiastical or secular elites for their own self-interest, or journalistic standards pushed aside for profit, overwhelming the possibility of quality work through corrupted behavior.