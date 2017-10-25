World Series Game 2 Prediction: Houston Astros vs Los Angeles Dodgers, 10–25–2017

Free World Series Prediction by Documented Handicappers

Houston Astros vs Los Angeles Dodgers

World Series Game 2 Prediction

Wednesday, October 25th 8:00 pm EST

Line: LAD -115, 7.5

Game 2 of the 2017 Wolrd Series featuring the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Los Angles Dodgers will look to take a commanding 2–0 series lead and protect their home field advantage. Houston will send Justin Verlander to the mound in Game 2 and the Dodgers will counter with Rich Hill.

Justin Verlander was a shot in the arm for the Astros as the veteran right hander has gone (4–0) with a 1.46 ERA during this postseason. Verlander faced the Dodgers in August as a member of the Tigers and was outstanding, conceding only one run in eight innings. He has now allowed six runs in 14 innings with a 2–0 record in two career starts against the Dodgers.

Houston has struggled on the road during the playoffs and they are now 1–5 in their six playoff road games, with their last road win coming in Boston back in the ALDS.

Rich Hill will get the call for the third time of the Postseason and make his first World Series appearance. Hill was outstanding in his start against the Cubs in the NLCS on October 15th, limiting them to one run in five innings to go with eight strikeouts. It’s hard to imagine that just a couple of years ago, Rich Hill was pitching in the Independent League. He features solid numbers in his career against the Astros, posting a 3–1 record with a 2.68 ERA.

Houston is 8–0 in Verlander’s last 8 starts and 21–8 in their last 29 games overall while the over is 7–1 in their last 8 games against a left-handed starter. With exception to Clayton Kershaw in Game 1, Houston hit seven homers against left-handers in the ALDS and ALCS. It’s hard to pass on Verlander at plus money and look for his exceptional run to continue and even this series at one game a piece.

Astros vs Dodgers FREE Pick: Astros +105