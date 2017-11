Astros vs Dodgers Game 7 World Series Drinking Game

The Dodgers and Astros face each other in what promises to be a fantastic seventh game to a fantastic World Series. It’s been so good, in fact, that it has done nearly the impossible: made me want to watch baseball. And, since I’ll be watching baseball, you can bet your Dodger Dog that I’ll be having a couple cold ones while doing so. So, why not play along with the official WTH Dodgers VS Astros Game Seven drinking game?