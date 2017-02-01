Homepage
Felicia C. Sullivan
in
The Coffeelicious
4 days ago
Beware the sharp edges
When the weekend alone with your stepmother doesn’t go as planned.
Read more…
44
6 responses
Christopher May
in
Fit Yourself Club
5 days ago
so you’re a werewolf. now what?
human offline / monstrous online
(black buttons +mist )
Read more…
25
1 response
Jamie Snow
in
cambyo
Jan 24
Still Struggling Strong
Our friend, and Toronto fitness leader, Jamie Snow talks about her battles…
Read more…
141
4 responses
Brent Underwood
in
The Mission
5 days ago
Behind the Scam: What Does It Take to Be a ‘Best-Selling Author’? $3 and 5 Minutes.
Read more…
906
107 responses
Jessica Pelland
in
Extra Newsfeed
Jan 25
Scientists Need to Stop “Othering” the General Public
Read more…
269
46 responses
Farhad Ebrahimi
in
Chorus Foundation
Jan 30
Beyond Rogue One: What Science Fiction Can Tell Us About Resisting Trump and Supporting Social Movements
Read more…
190
25 responses
Margaret Corvid
in
The Establishment
5 days ago
Crossed Eyes, Full Hearts, Can’t Lose
My eye may not look straight ahead, but I can still see right…
Read more…
15
Michelle Dean
in
The Ringer
Jan 27
The Myth of Zelda Fitzgerald
On the enduring — and misinformed — appeal of a literary icon
Read more…
121
7 responses
Ryan Fox Squire
in
SafeGraph
Jan 27
Inauguration Attendees Make Significantly Less Money than Women’s March Attendees
Comparing the crowds
…
Read more…
65
7 responses
Tracy Moore
in
MEL Magazine
5 days ago
How to Choose a Personality for Your Sex Robot
The next gen of RealDolls won’t just fuck you—they also…
Read more…
48
4 responses
