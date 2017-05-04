Inheritance in JavaScript
JavaScript does not have classes like other languages. It uses the concept of prototypes and prototype chaining for inheritance. In this post, we will discuss how we can achieve inheritance in JavaScript using Prototypes.
I recommend reading this article to have a thorough understanding of Prototypes in JavaScript.
Prototype Chaining
Prototype chaining means an object’s dunder proto or proto property will point to another object instead of pointing to the constructor function
prototype. If the other object’s dunder proto or proto property points to another object it will result in the chain. This is called Prototype Chaining.
As shown in the below image,
SubType object’s
prototype property points to
SuperType object.
SuperType object’s
prototype property points to the
SuperSuperType object. This is called prototype chaining
Let’s implement prototype chaining
Above code defines two
constructor functions,
SuperType and
SubType. By default,
SubType.prototype has a
constructor function which points to the
constructor function itself and
proto property which inherits the default object properties.
//Inherit the properties from SuperType
SubType.prototype = new SuperType();
Above line rewrites the default prototype or the dunder proto property of the
SubType constructor function and makes
SubType.prototype to point to an object of
SuperType constructor function.
This means that all the properties and methods that exist on an instance of
SuperType will now exist on
SubType.prototype also. This means that now,
SubType function has access to all the
SuperType properties and methods.
//Add new property to SubType prototype
SubType.prototype.getSubAge = function(){
return this.age;
}
After the default prototype of
SubType constructor function has been overwritten, by using the above line of code we add a new method
getSubAge() on top of what was inherited from
SuperType, to the prototype object of
SubType constructor function.
Note: New methods must be added to the
SubType after the inheritance because inheritance overwrites the existing prototype of SubType
Console output
Note:
getSuperName() method remains on the
SuperType.prototype object, but name property ends up on
SubType.prototype. That’s because
getSuperName() is a prototype method, and the property is an instance property.
SubType.prototype is now an instance of
SuperType, so the property is stored there. Also note that
SubType.prototype.constructor points to
SuperType, because the constructor property on the
SubType.prototype was overwritten.
Problems with prototype chaining
As all the properties of the super type prototype are shared among the child objects, if one child modifies the property of the super type prototype, other children also get affected. This issue has been explained in great details here
To fix this issue, we use the constructor to inherit the instance properties and prototype chaining to inherit methods and share properties
Let’s try to understand the code, we have defined a
SuperType constructor function with
firstName,
lastName, and
friends as instance properties, then we have defined a
superName property on the prototype of
SuperType.
Now, let’s look at how we have defined the SubType constructor function
Here, we define a
SubType constructor function. Inside the
SubType constructor function, we call the
SuperType constructor function with
call. Call executes the
SuperType constructor function in the context of the object being created using the
SubType constructor function. After inheriting the instance properties of the
SuperType, we add one
age property to the
SubType constructor function
//Inherit methods and shared properties
SubType.prototype = new SuperType();
So far we have just inherited all the instance properties of the
SuperType constructor function, but the shared properties and methods of the
SuperType constructor function is still not inherited. We inherit them using the above lines of code.
Once the above lines of code are executed, we have inherited all the properties of the
SuperType constructor function
When we execute the above line of code, all the three parameters (Virat, Kohli and 26) are passed to the
SubType constructor function.
SubType constructor function then calls
SuperType constructor function using call
SuperType.call(this, firstname, lastName) this here represent the
subTypeObj1
SuperType constructor function is executed in the context of
subTypeObj1 and add properties
firstName, lastName, friends to the
subTypeObj1 object After the return of
SuperType.call(this, firstname, lastName),
SubType constructor function adds a
age property to
subTypeObj1 object.
Thus as of now, there are properties with the
subTypeObj1 object (firstName, lastName, and age). Currently,
SubType constructor function has the following methods and shared properties in its prototype property:
getSuperName()
getSubAge
subTypeObj1 inherits all these properties from
SubType constructor function.
