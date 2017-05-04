Rupesh Mishra

Inheritance in JavaScript

May 4, 2017

Detailed walk thorough of inheritance in JavaScript

JavaScript does not have classes like other languages. It uses the concept of prototypes and prototype chaining for inheritance. In this post, we will discuss how we can achieve inheritance in JavaScript using Prototypes.

Prototype Chaining

Prototype chaining means an object’s dunder proto or proto property will point to another object instead of pointing to the constructor function . If the other object’s dunder proto or proto property points to another object it will result in the chain. This is called Prototype Chaining.

As shown in the below image, object’s property points to object. object’s property points to the object. This is called prototype chaining

Let’s implement prototype chaining

Above code defines two functions, and . By default, has a function which points to the function itself and property which inherits the default object properties.

//Inherit the properties from SuperType
SubType.prototype = new SuperType();

Above line rewrites the default prototype or the dunder proto property of the constructor function and makes to point to an object of constructor function.

This means that all the properties and methods that exist on an instance of will now exist on also. This means that now, function has access to all the properties and methods.

//Add new property to SubType prototype
SubType.prototype.getSubAge = function(){
	return this.age;
}

After the default prototype of constructor function has been overwritten, by using the above line of code we add a new method on top of what was inherited from , to the prototype object of constructor function.

Note: New methods must be added to the after the inheritance because inheritance overwrites the existing prototype of SubType

Console output

Note: method remains on the object, but name property ends up on . That’s because is a prototype method, and the property is an instance property. is now an instance of , so the property is stored there. Also note that points to , because the constructor property on the was overwritten.

Problems with prototype chaining

As all the properties of the super type prototype are shared among the child objects, if one child modifies the property of the super type prototype, other children also get affected. This issue has been explained in great details here

To fix this issue, we use the constructor to inherit the instance properties and prototype chaining to inherit methods and share properties

Let’s try to understand the code, we have defined a constructor function with , , and as instance properties, then we have defined a property on the prototype of .

Now, let’s look at how we have defined the SubType constructor function

Here, we define a constructor function. Inside the constructor function, we call the constructor function with . Call executes the constructor function in the context of the object being created using the constructor function. After inheriting the instance properties of the , we add one property to the constructor function

//Inherit methods and shared properties
SubType.prototype = new SuperType();

So far we have just inherited all the instance properties of the constructor function, but the shared properties and methods of the constructor function is still not inherited. We inherit them using the above lines of code.

Once the above lines of code are executed, we have inherited all the properties of the constructor function

When we execute the above line of code, all the three parameters (Virat, Kohli and 26) are passed to the constructor function. constructor function then calls constructor function using call this here represent the

constructor function is executed in the context of and add properties to the object After the return of , constructor function adds a property to object.

Thus as of now, there are properties with the object (firstName, lastName, and age). Currently, constructor function has the following methods and shared properties in its prototype property:

inherits all these properties from constructor function.

