Joel , 53 An Interior Department Whistleblower Jarrod , 36 An Army Vet Exploited by a For-Profit School Phil , 61 A Mining Union Rep Who’s Skeptical of Trump’s Plan to Save Coal Jim , 42 Ditching Journalism for the CBD Bandwagon Katherine , 55 A Nonviolent Offender With a Reduced Sentence Seth , 42 A Writing Professor Turned Russiagate Researcher Ivan , 13 A Migrant Child in Limbo Vincent , 38 On the Front Lines With Antifa Sam , 37 A Former Campaign Adviser Picking Up the Pieces Bonnee , 58 A Philadelphia Teacher Worried About the Court’s Anti-Union Ruling Stella , 61 Left to Worry That Her Groundwater Is Contaminated With Toxic Ash Clark , 54 The Guy Suing to Make Bump Stocks Legal Belén , 25 A Dreamer Working for a Presidential Campaign Mikaela , 36 Down the Rabbit Hole With QAnon Samantha , 12 A Tween Green Warrior Ashley , 47 An Immigration Judge Chasing a Quota Don , 61 A Private Jet Salesman Whose Business Is Soaring Philip , 51 The Professor Who Sued Trump for Blocking Him on Twitter Beth , 47 A Hurricane Maria Survivor Denied FEMA Funding Caitlin , 23 An Inmate’s Wife Struggling to Afford Calls to Prison Sarah , 48 Treating Trump-Related Trauma, One Client at a Time Tay , 29 A Survivor of the Charlottesville Attacks Anita , 49 A Health Clinic Worker in Arkansas — Where Thousands of Medicaid Recipients Have Lost Coverage Kim , 50 A Pediatrician Activist Turned Lawmaker Patricia , 59 An HIV Counselor Waiting for a Windfall Bernadette , 43 Fighting Drilling in the Arctic National Wildife Refuge B , 40 A Transgender USAF Astronautical Engineer Fred , 70 A Landowner Caught in the Border Wall’s Crosshairs Joy , 28 A Recording Artist Hops the Trump Train Rebecca* , 20 Raped on Campus and Still Seeking Justice Unnamed Kurdish Militia Official , Age Unknown Uncertainty Over America's Commitment to Fighting ISIS Seana , 30 A War Widow Who Lost Her Husband Twice Collin , 46 A Casualty of the Trade War Mohamed , 47 An ICE Detainee for 17 Months and Counting Chet , 39 A Silicon Valley Entrepreneur in Exile Crystal , 33 Feeding Puerto Rico After the Storm N’jaila , "Thirties" A Struggling Sex Worker Greg , 45 A Professional Pilgrim to Israel David , 49 A Union Rep in Trump's Crosshairs Jay , 60 An Anti-Poverty Advocate Fighting Payday Lenders Maya , 32 An Abortion Provider Stepping Out of the Closet Khizr , 69 A Gold Star Father and Accidental Activist Kelley , 38 A Parent Whose Civil Rights Case Was Dropped by Trump’s Education Department Scott , 48 A Whiskey Distiller Facing Down Tariffs George , 57 A Harley Dealer Who Lost Business After Trump’s Tweets Joel , 53 An Interior Department Whistleblower Jarrod , 36 An Army Vet Exploited by a For-Profit School Phil , 61 A Mining Union Rep Who’s Skeptical of Trump’s Plan to Save Coal Jim , 42 Ditching Journalism for the CBD Bandwagon Katherine , 55 A Nonviolent Offender With a Reduced Sentence Seth , 42 A Writing Professor Turned Russiagate Researcher Ivan , 13 A Migrant Child in Limbo Vincent , 38 On the Front Lines With Antifa Sam , 37 A Former Campaign Adviser Picking Up the Pieces Bonnee , 58 A Philadelphia Teacher Worried About the Court’s Anti-Union Ruling Stella , 61 Left to Worry That Her Groundwater Is Contaminated With Toxic Ash Clark , 54 The Guy Suing to Make Bump Stocks Legal Belén , 25 A Dreamer Working for a Presidential Campaign Mikaela , 36 Down the Rabbit Hole With QAnon Samantha , 12 A Tween Green Warrior Ashley , 47 An Immigration Judge Chasing a Quota Don , 61 A Private Jet Salesman Whose Business Is Soaring Philip , 51 The Professor Who Sued Trump for Blocking Him on Twitter Beth , 47 A Hurricane Maria Survivor Denied FEMA Funding Caitlin , 23 An Inmate’s Wife Struggling to Afford Calls to Prison Sarah , 48 Treating Trump-Related Trauma, One Client at a Time Tay , 29 A Survivor of the Charlottesville Attacks Anita , 49 A Health Clinic Worker in Arkansas — Where Thousands of Medicaid Recipients Have Lost Coverage Kim , 50 A Pediatrician Activist Turned Lawmaker Patricia , 59 An HIV Counselor Waiting for a Windfall Bernadette , 43 Fighting Drilling in the Arctic National Wildife Refuge B , 40 A Transgender USAF Astronautical Engineer Fred , 70 A Landowner Caught in the Border Wall’s Crosshairs Joy , 28 A Recording Artist Hops the Trump Train Rebecca* , 20 Raped on Campus and Still Seeking Justice Unnamed Kurdish Militia Official , Age Unknown Uncertainty Over America's Commitment to Fighting ISIS Seana , 30 A War Widow Who Lost Her Husband Twice Collin , 46 A Casualty of the Trade War Mohamed , 47 An ICE Detainee for 17 Months and Counting Chet , 39 A Silicon Valley Entrepreneur in Exile Crystal , 33 Feeding Puerto Rico After the Storm N’jaila , "Thirties" A Struggling Sex Worker Greg , 45 A Professional Pilgrim to Israel David , 49 A Union Rep in Trump's Crosshairs Jay , 60 An Anti-Poverty Advocate Fighting Payday Lenders Maya , 32 An Abortion Provider Stepping Out of the Closet Khizr , 69 A Gold Star Father and Accidental Activist Kelley , 38 A Parent Whose Civil Rights Case Was Dropped by Trump’s Education Department Scott , 48 A Whiskey Distiller Facing Down Tariffs George , 57 A Harley Dealer Who Lost Business After Trump’s Tweets

Scott , 48 A Whiskey Distiller Facing Down Tariffs Kelley , 38 A Parent Whose Civil Rights Case Was Dropped by Trump’s Education Department George , 57 A Harley Dealer Who Lost Business After Trump’s Tweets Don , 61 A Private Jet Salesman Whose Business Is Soaring Philip , 51 The Professor Who Sued Trump for Blocking Him on Twitter Fred , 70 A Landowner Caught in the Border Wall’s Crosshairs Patricia , 59 An HIV Counselor Waiting for a Windfall Chet , 39 A Silicon Valley Entrepreneur in Exile Greg , 45 A Professional Pilgrim to Israel Jarrod , 36 An Army Vet Exploited by a For-Profit School Sam , 37 A Former Campaign Adviser Picking Up the Pieces Anita , 49 A Health Clinic Worker in Arkansas — Where Thousands of Medicaid Recipients Have Lost Coverage N’jaila , "Thirties" A Struggling Sex Worker Bonnee , 58 A Philadelphia Teacher Worried About the Court’s Anti-Union Ruling Mohamed , 47 An ICE Detainee for 17 Months and Counting David , 49 A Union Rep in Trump's Crosshairs Jay , 60 An Anti-Poverty Advocate Fighting Payday Lenders Ashley , 47 An Immigration Judge Chasing a Quota Ivan , 13 A Migrant Child in Limbo Vincent , 38 On the Front Lines With Antifa Kim , 50 A Pediatrician Activist Turned Lawmaker Bernadette , 43 Fighting Drilling in the Arctic National Wildife Refuge Stella , 61 Left to Worry That Her Groundwater Is Contaminated With Toxic Ash Caitlin , 23 An Inmate’s Wife Struggling to Afford Calls to Prison Samantha , 12 A Tween Green Warrior Tay , 29 A Survivor of the Charlottesville Attacks Khizr , 69 A Gold Star Father and Accidental Activist Phil , 61 A Mining Union Rep Who’s Skeptical of Trump’s Plan to Save Coal Jim , 42 Ditching Journalism for the CBD Bandwagon Rebecca* , 20 Raped on Campus and Still Seeking Justice Katherine , 55 A Nonviolent Offender With a Reduced Sentence Joy , 28 A Recording Artist Hops the Trump Train Joel , 53 An Interior Department Whistleblower Beth , 47 A Hurricane Maria Survivor Denied FEMA Funding Clark , 54 The Guy Suing to Make Bump Stocks Legal Unnamed Kurdish Militia Official , Age Unknown Uncertainty Over America's Commitment to Fighting ISIS Collin , 46 A Casualty of the Trade War Seth , 42 A Writing Professor Turned Russiagate Researcher Mikaela , 36 Down the Rabbit Hole With QAnon Belén , 25 A Dreamer Working for a Presidential Campaign B , 40 A Transgender USAF Astronautical Engineer Crystal , 33 Feeding Puerto Rico After the Storm Sarah , 48 Treating Trump-Related Trauma, One Client at a Time Seana , 30 A War Widow Who Lost Her Husband Twice Maya , 32 An Abortion Provider Stepping Out of the Closet Scott , 48 A Whiskey Distiller Facing Down Tariffs Kelley , 38 A Parent Whose Civil Rights Case Was Dropped by Trump’s Education Department George , 57 A Harley Dealer Who Lost Business After Trump’s Tweets Don , 61 A Private Jet Salesman Whose Business Is Soaring Philip , 51 The Professor Who Sued Trump for Blocking Him on Twitter Fred , 70 A Landowner Caught in the Border Wall’s Crosshairs Patricia , 59 An HIV Counselor Waiting for a Windfall Chet , 39 A Silicon Valley Entrepreneur in Exile Greg , 45 A Professional Pilgrim to Israel Jarrod , 36 An Army Vet Exploited by a For-Profit School Sam , 37 A Former Campaign Adviser Picking Up the Pieces Anita , 49 A Health Clinic Worker in Arkansas — Where Thousands of Medicaid Recipients Have Lost Coverage N’jaila , "Thirties" A Struggling Sex Worker Bonnee , 58 A Philadelphia Teacher Worried About the Court’s Anti-Union Ruling Mohamed , 47 An ICE Detainee for 17 Months and Counting David , 49 A Union Rep in Trump's Crosshairs Jay , 60 An Anti-Poverty Advocate Fighting Payday Lenders Ashley , 47 An Immigration Judge Chasing a Quota Ivan , 13 A Migrant Child in Limbo Vincent , 38 On the Front Lines With Antifa Kim , 50 A Pediatrician Activist Turned Lawmaker Bernadette , 43 Fighting Drilling in the Arctic National Wildife Refuge Stella , 61 Left to Worry That Her Groundwater Is Contaminated With Toxic Ash Caitlin , 23 An Inmate’s Wife Struggling to Afford Calls to Prison Samantha , 12 A Tween Green Warrior Tay , 29 A Survivor of the Charlottesville Attacks Khizr , 69 A Gold Star Father and Accidental Activist Phil , 61 A Mining Union Rep Who’s Skeptical of Trump’s Plan to Save Coal Jim , 42 Ditching Journalism for the CBD Bandwagon Rebecca* , 20 Raped on Campus and Still Seeking Justice Katherine , 55 A Nonviolent Offender With a Reduced Sentence Joy , 28 A Recording Artist Hops the Trump Train Joel , 53 An Interior Department Whistleblower Beth , 47 A Hurricane Maria Survivor Denied FEMA Funding Clark , 54 The Guy Suing to Make Bump Stocks Legal Unnamed Kurdish Militia Official , Age Unknown Uncertainty Over America's Commitment to Fighting ISIS Collin , 46 A Casualty of the Trade War Seth , 42 A Writing Professor Turned Russiagate Researcher Mikaela , 36 Down the Rabbit Hole With QAnon Belén , 25 A Dreamer Working for a Presidential Campaign B , 40 A Transgender USAF Astronautical Engineer Crystal , 33 Feeding Puerto Rico After the Storm Sarah , 48 Treating Trump-Related Trauma, One Client at a Time Seana , 30 A War Widow Who Lost Her Husband Twice Maya , 32 An Abortion Provider Stepping Out of the Closet

Vincent , 38 On the Front Lines With Antifa David , 49 A Union Rep in Trump's Crosshairs Belén , 25 A Dreamer Working for a Presidential Campaign Maya , 32 An Abortion Provider Stepping Out of the Closet Caitlin , 23 An Inmate’s Wife Struggling to Afford Calls to Prison Fred , 70 A Landowner Caught in the Border Wall’s Crosshairs Chet , 39 A Silicon Valley Entrepreneur in Exile Sam , 37 A Former Campaign Adviser Picking Up the Pieces Ashley , 47 An Immigration Judge Chasing a Quota Joy , 28 A Recording Artist Hops the Trump Train Mikaela , 36 Down the Rabbit Hole With QAnon B , 40 A Transgender USAF Astronautical Engineer Philip , 51 The Professor Who Sued Trump for Blocking Him on Twitter Kelley , 38 A Parent Whose Civil Rights Case Was Dropped by Trump’s Education Department Collin , 46 A Casualty of the Trade War Don , 61 A Private Jet Salesman Whose Business Is Soaring Mohamed , 47 An ICE Detainee for 17 Months and Counting Khizr , 69 A Gold Star Father and Accidental Activist Rebecca* , 20 Raped on Campus and Still Seeking Justice Patricia , 59 An HIV Counselor Waiting for a Windfall Crystal , 33 Feeding Puerto Rico After the Storm Jay , 60 An Anti-Poverty Advocate Fighting Payday Lenders Phil , 61 A Mining Union Rep Who’s Skeptical of Trump’s Plan to Save Coal N’jaila , "Thirties" A Struggling Sex Worker Sarah , 48 Treating Trump-Related Trauma, One Client at a Time Unnamed Kurdish Militia Official , Age Unknown Uncertainty Over America's Commitment to Fighting ISIS Katherine , 55 A Nonviolent Offender With a Reduced Sentence Jarrod , 36 An Army Vet Exploited by a For-Profit School Samantha , 12 A Tween Green Warrior Jim , 42 Ditching Journalism for the CBD Bandwagon Stella , 61 Left to Worry That Her Groundwater Is Contaminated With Toxic Ash Seana , 30 A War Widow Who Lost Her Husband Twice Clark , 54 The Guy Suing to Make Bump Stocks Legal Anita , 49 A Health Clinic Worker in Arkansas — Where Thousands of Medicaid Recipients Have Lost Coverage Joel , 53 An Interior Department Whistleblower Greg , 45 A Professional Pilgrim to Israel Kim , 50 A Pediatrician Activist Turned Lawmaker Seth , 42 A Writing Professor Turned Russiagate Researcher Beth , 47 A Hurricane Maria Survivor Denied FEMA Funding Bernadette , 43 Fighting Drilling in the Arctic National Wildife Refuge Bonnee , 58 A Philadelphia Teacher Worried About the Court’s Anti-Union Ruling George , 57 A Harley Dealer Who Lost Business After Trump’s Tweets Ivan , 13 A Migrant Child in Limbo Tay , 29 A Survivor of the Charlottesville Attacks Scott , 48 A Whiskey Distiller Facing Down Tariffs Vincent , 38 On the Front Lines With Antifa David , 49 A Union Rep in Trump's Crosshairs Belén , 25 A Dreamer Working for a Presidential Campaign Maya , 32 An Abortion Provider Stepping Out of the Closet Caitlin , 23 An Inmate’s Wife Struggling to Afford Calls to Prison Fred , 70 A Landowner Caught in the Border Wall’s Crosshairs Chet , 39 A Silicon Valley Entrepreneur in Exile Sam , 37 A Former Campaign Adviser Picking Up the Pieces Ashley , 47 An Immigration Judge Chasing a Quota Joy , 28 A Recording Artist Hops the Trump Train Mikaela , 36 Down the Rabbit Hole With QAnon B , 40 A Transgender USAF Astronautical Engineer Philip , 51 The Professor Who Sued Trump for Blocking Him on Twitter Kelley , 38 A Parent Whose Civil Rights Case Was Dropped by Trump’s Education Department Collin , 46 A Casualty of the Trade War Don , 61 A Private Jet Salesman Whose Business Is Soaring Mohamed , 47 An ICE Detainee for 17 Months and Counting Khizr , 69 A Gold Star Father and Accidental Activist Rebecca* , 20 Raped on Campus and Still Seeking Justice Patricia , 59 An HIV Counselor Waiting for a Windfall Crystal , 33 Feeding Puerto Rico After the Storm Jay , 60 An Anti-Poverty Advocate Fighting Payday Lenders Phil , 61 A Mining Union Rep Who’s Skeptical of Trump’s Plan to Save Coal N’jaila , "Thirties" A Struggling Sex Worker Sarah , 48 Treating Trump-Related Trauma, One Client at a Time Unnamed Kurdish Militia Official , Age Unknown Uncertainty Over America's Commitment to Fighting ISIS Katherine , 55 A Nonviolent Offender With a Reduced Sentence Jarrod , 36 An Army Vet Exploited by a For-Profit School Samantha , 12 A Tween Green Warrior Jim , 42 Ditching Journalism for the CBD Bandwagon Stella , 61 Left to Worry That Her Groundwater Is Contaminated With Toxic Ash Seana , 30 A War Widow Who Lost Her Husband Twice Clark , 54 The Guy Suing to Make Bump Stocks Legal Anita , 49 A Health Clinic Worker in Arkansas — Where Thousands of Medicaid Recipients Have Lost Coverage Joel , 53 An Interior Department Whistleblower Greg , 45 A Professional Pilgrim to Israel Kim , 50 A Pediatrician Activist Turned Lawmaker Seth , 42 A Writing Professor Turned Russiagate Researcher Beth , 47 A Hurricane Maria Survivor Denied FEMA Funding Bernadette , 43 Fighting Drilling in the Arctic National Wildife Refuge Bonnee , 58 A Philadelphia Teacher Worried About the Court’s Anti-Union Ruling George , 57 A Harley Dealer Who Lost Business After Trump’s Tweets Ivan , 13 A Migrant Child in Limbo Tay , 29 A Survivor of the Charlottesville Attacks Scott , 48 A Whiskey Distiller Facing Down Tariffs

Seth , 42 A Writing Professor Turned Russiagate Researcher Philip , 51 The Professor Who Sued Trump for Blocking Him on Twitter Jarrod , 36 An Army Vet Exploited by a For-Profit School Khizr , 69 A Gold Star Father and Accidental Activist Rebecca* , 20 Raped on Campus and Still Seeking Justice Phil , 61 A Mining Union Rep Who’s Skeptical of Trump’s Plan to Save Coal Joel , 53 An Interior Department Whistleblower Kelley , 38 A Parent Whose Civil Rights Case Was Dropped by Trump’s Education Department Beth , 47 A Hurricane Maria Survivor Denied FEMA Funding Vincent , 38 On the Front Lines With Antifa Samantha , 12 A Tween Green Warrior Sam , 37 A Former Campaign Adviser Picking Up the Pieces Bonnee , 58 A Philadelphia Teacher Worried About the Court’s Anti-Union Ruling N’jaila , "Thirties" A Struggling Sex Worker Kim , 50 A Pediatrician Activist Turned Lawmaker Joy , 28 A Recording Artist Hops the Trump Train Caitlin , 23 An Inmate’s Wife Struggling to Afford Calls to Prison Tay , 29 A Survivor of the Charlottesville Attacks Scott , 48 A Whiskey Distiller Facing Down Tariffs Crystal , 33 Feeding Puerto Rico After the Storm B , 40 A Transgender USAF Astronautical Engineer Mohamed , 47 An ICE Detainee for 17 Months and Counting Ivan , 13 A Migrant Child in Limbo Mikaela , 36 Down the Rabbit Hole With QAnon Bernadette , 43 Fighting Drilling in the Arctic National Wildife Refuge Fred , 70 A Landowner Caught in the Border Wall’s Crosshairs Unnamed Kurdish Militia Official , Age Unknown Uncertainty Over America's Commitment to Fighting ISIS Chet , 39 A Silicon Valley Entrepreneur in Exile George , 57 A Harley Dealer Who Lost Business After Trump’s Tweets Katherine , 55 A Nonviolent Offender With a Reduced Sentence David , 49 A Union Rep in Trump's Crosshairs Belén , 25 A Dreamer Working for a Presidential Campaign Anita , 49 A Health Clinic Worker in Arkansas — Where Thousands of Medicaid Recipients Have Lost Coverage Jay , 60 An Anti-Poverty Advocate Fighting Payday Lenders Ashley , 47 An Immigration Judge Chasing a Quota Collin , 46 A Casualty of the Trade War Stella , 61 Left to Worry That Her Groundwater Is Contaminated With Toxic Ash Seana , 30 A War Widow Who Lost Her Husband Twice Sarah , 48 Treating Trump-Related Trauma, One Client at a Time Greg , 45 A Professional Pilgrim to Israel Maya , 32 An Abortion Provider Stepping Out of the Closet Patricia , 59 An HIV Counselor Waiting for a Windfall Clark , 54 The Guy Suing to Make Bump Stocks Legal Don , 61 A Private Jet Salesman Whose Business Is Soaring Jim , 42 Ditching Journalism for the CBD Bandwagon Seth , 42 A Writing Professor Turned Russiagate Researcher Philip , 51 The Professor Who Sued Trump for Blocking Him on Twitter Jarrod , 36 An Army Vet Exploited by a For-Profit School Khizr , 69 A Gold Star Father and Accidental Activist Rebecca* , 20 Raped on Campus and Still Seeking Justice Phil , 61 A Mining Union Rep Who’s Skeptical of Trump’s Plan to Save Coal Joel , 53 An Interior Department Whistleblower Kelley , 38 A Parent Whose Civil Rights Case Was Dropped by Trump’s Education Department Beth , 47 A Hurricane Maria Survivor Denied FEMA Funding Vincent , 38 On the Front Lines With Antifa Samantha , 12 A Tween Green Warrior Sam , 37 A Former Campaign Adviser Picking Up the Pieces Bonnee , 58 A Philadelphia Teacher Worried About the Court’s Anti-Union Ruling N’jaila , "Thirties" A Struggling Sex Worker Kim , 50 A Pediatrician Activist Turned Lawmaker Joy , 28 A Recording Artist Hops the Trump Train Caitlin , 23 An Inmate’s Wife Struggling to Afford Calls to Prison Tay , 29 A Survivor of the Charlottesville Attacks Scott , 48 A Whiskey Distiller Facing Down Tariffs Crystal , 33 Feeding Puerto Rico After the Storm B , 40 A Transgender USAF Astronautical Engineer Mohamed , 47 An ICE Detainee for 17 Months and Counting Ivan , 13 A Migrant Child in Limbo Mikaela , 36 Down the Rabbit Hole With QAnon Bernadette , 43 Fighting Drilling in the Arctic National Wildife Refuge Fred , 70 A Landowner Caught in the Border Wall’s Crosshairs Unnamed Kurdish Militia Official , Age Unknown Uncertainty Over America's Commitment to Fighting ISIS Chet , 39 A Silicon Valley Entrepreneur in Exile George , 57 A Harley Dealer Who Lost Business After Trump’s Tweets Katherine , 55 A Nonviolent Offender With a Reduced Sentence David , 49 A Union Rep in Trump's Crosshairs Belén , 25 A Dreamer Working for a Presidential Campaign Anita , 49 A Health Clinic Worker in Arkansas — Where Thousands of Medicaid Recipients Have Lost Coverage Jay , 60 An Anti-Poverty Advocate Fighting Payday Lenders Ashley , 47 An Immigration Judge Chasing a Quota Collin , 46 A Casualty of the Trade War Stella , 61 Left to Worry That Her Groundwater Is Contaminated With Toxic Ash Seana , 30 A War Widow Who Lost Her Husband Twice Sarah , 48 Treating Trump-Related Trauma, One Client at a Time Greg , 45 A Professional Pilgrim to Israel Maya , 32 An Abortion Provider Stepping Out of the Closet Patricia , 59 An HIV Counselor Waiting for a Windfall Clark , 54 The Guy Suing to Make Bump Stocks Legal Don , 61 A Private Jet Salesman Whose Business Is Soaring Jim , 42 Ditching Journalism for the CBD Bandwagon

Maya , 32 An Abortion Provider Stepping Out of the Closet Ivan , 13 A Migrant Child in Limbo George , 57 A Harley Dealer Who Lost Business After Trump’s Tweets Samantha , 12 A Tween Green Warrior Belén , 25 A Dreamer Working for a Presidential Campaign Sarah , 48 Treating Trump-Related Trauma, One Client at a Time Stella , 61 Left to Worry That Her Groundwater Is Contaminated With Toxic Ash B , 40 A Transgender USAF Astronautical Engineer Tay , 29 A Survivor of the Charlottesville Attacks Collin , 46 A Casualty of the Trade War Rebecca* , 20 Raped on Campus and Still Seeking Justice Beth , 47 A Hurricane Maria Survivor Denied FEMA Funding Clark , 54 The Guy Suing to Make Bump Stocks Legal Caitlin , 23 An Inmate’s Wife Struggling to Afford Calls to Prison Phil , 61 A Mining Union Rep Who’s Skeptical of Trump’s Plan to Save Coal Ashley , 47 An Immigration Judge Chasing a Quota Katherine , 55 A Nonviolent Offender With a Reduced Sentence Philip , 51 The Professor Who Sued Trump for Blocking Him on Twitter Patricia , 59 An HIV Counselor Waiting for a Windfall Sam , 37 A Former Campaign Adviser Picking Up the Pieces Jim , 42 Ditching Journalism for the CBD Bandwagon Jarrod , 36 An Army Vet Exploited by a For-Profit School Seana , 30 A War Widow Who Lost Her Husband Twice Kelley , 38 A Parent Whose Civil Rights Case Was Dropped by Trump’s Education Department Mohamed , 47 An ICE Detainee for 17 Months and Counting Seth , 42 A Writing Professor Turned Russiagate Researcher Anita , 49 A Health Clinic Worker in Arkansas — Where Thousands of Medicaid Recipients Have Lost Coverage Crystal , 33 Feeding Puerto Rico After the Storm Joy , 28 A Recording Artist Hops the Trump Train Khizr , 69 A Gold Star Father and Accidental Activist Mikaela , 36 Down the Rabbit Hole With QAnon N’jaila , "Thirties" A Struggling Sex Worker Unnamed Kurdish Militia Official , Age Unknown Uncertainty Over America's Commitment to Fighting ISIS Joel , 53 An Interior Department Whistleblower Chet , 39 A Silicon Valley Entrepreneur in Exile Jay , 60 An Anti-Poverty Advocate Fighting Payday Lenders David , 49 A Union Rep in Trump's Crosshairs Bernadette , 43 Fighting Drilling in the Arctic National Wildife Refuge Greg , 45 A Professional Pilgrim to Israel Scott , 48 A Whiskey Distiller Facing Down Tariffs Bonnee , 58 A Philadelphia Teacher Worried About the Court’s Anti-Union Ruling Vincent , 38 On the Front Lines With Antifa Don , 61 A Private Jet Salesman Whose Business Is Soaring Fred , 70 A Landowner Caught in the Border Wall’s Crosshairs Kim , 50 A Pediatrician Activist Turned Lawmaker Maya , 32 An Abortion Provider Stepping Out of the Closet Ivan , 13 A Migrant Child in Limbo George , 57 A Harley Dealer Who Lost Business After Trump’s Tweets Samantha , 12 A Tween Green Warrior Belén , 25 A Dreamer Working for a Presidential Campaign Sarah , 48 Treating Trump-Related Trauma, One Client at a Time Stella , 61 Left to Worry That Her Groundwater Is Contaminated With Toxic Ash B , 40 A Transgender USAF Astronautical Engineer Tay , 29 A Survivor of the Charlottesville Attacks Collin , 46 A Casualty of the Trade War Rebecca* , 20 Raped on Campus and Still Seeking Justice Beth , 47 A Hurricane Maria Survivor Denied FEMA Funding Clark , 54 The Guy Suing to Make Bump Stocks Legal Caitlin , 23 An Inmate’s Wife Struggling to Afford Calls to Prison Phil , 61 A Mining Union Rep Who’s Skeptical of Trump’s Plan to Save Coal Ashley , 47 An Immigration Judge Chasing a Quota Katherine , 55 A Nonviolent Offender With a Reduced Sentence Philip , 51 The Professor Who Sued Trump for Blocking Him on Twitter Patricia , 59 An HIV Counselor Waiting for a Windfall Sam , 37 A Former Campaign Adviser Picking Up the Pieces Jim , 42 Ditching Journalism for the CBD Bandwagon Jarrod , 36 An Army Vet Exploited by a For-Profit School Seana , 30 A War Widow Who Lost Her Husband Twice Kelley , 38 A Parent Whose Civil Rights Case Was Dropped by Trump’s Education Department Mohamed , 47 An ICE Detainee for 17 Months and Counting Seth , 42 A Writing Professor Turned Russiagate Researcher Anita , 49 A Health Clinic Worker in Arkansas — Where Thousands of Medicaid Recipients Have Lost Coverage Crystal , 33 Feeding Puerto Rico After the Storm Joy , 28 A Recording Artist Hops the Trump Train Khizr , 69 A Gold Star Father and Accidental Activist Mikaela , 36 Down the Rabbit Hole With QAnon N’jaila , "Thirties" A Struggling Sex Worker Unnamed Kurdish Militia Official , Age Unknown Uncertainty Over America's Commitment to Fighting ISIS Joel , 53 An Interior Department Whistleblower Chet , 39 A Silicon Valley Entrepreneur in Exile Jay , 60 An Anti-Poverty Advocate Fighting Payday Lenders David , 49 A Union Rep in Trump's Crosshairs Bernadette , 43 Fighting Drilling in the Arctic National Wildife Refuge Greg , 45 A Professional Pilgrim to Israel Scott , 48 A Whiskey Distiller Facing Down Tariffs Bonnee , 58 A Philadelphia Teacher Worried About the Court’s Anti-Union Ruling Vincent , 38 On the Front Lines With Antifa Don , 61 A Private Jet Salesman Whose Business Is Soaring Fred , 70 A Landowner Caught in the Border Wall’s Crosshairs Kim , 50 A Pediatrician Activist Turned Lawmaker

Seana , 30 A War Widow Who Lost Her Husband Twice Jim , 42 Ditching Journalism for the CBD Bandwagon Khizr , 69 A Gold Star Father and Accidental Activist Kim , 50 A Pediatrician Activist Turned Lawmaker Mohamed , 47 An ICE Detainee for 17 Months and Counting Beth , 47 A Hurricane Maria Survivor Denied FEMA Funding Caitlin , 23 An Inmate’s Wife Struggling to Afford Calls to Prison Tay , 29 A Survivor of the Charlottesville Attacks David , 49 A Union Rep in Trump's Crosshairs Patricia , 59 An HIV Counselor Waiting for a Windfall Scott , 48 A Whiskey Distiller Facing Down Tariffs Collin , 46 A Casualty of the Trade War Ivan , 13 A Migrant Child in Limbo Maya , 32 An Abortion Provider Stepping Out of the Closet Bernadette , 43 Fighting Drilling in the Arctic National Wildife Refuge Stella , 61 Left to Worry That Her Groundwater Is Contaminated With Toxic Ash Jarrod , 36 An Army Vet Exploited by a For-Profit School Fred , 70 A Landowner Caught in the Border Wall’s Crosshairs Vincent , 38 On the Front Lines With Antifa B , 40 A Transgender USAF Astronautical Engineer Phil , 61 A Mining Union Rep Who’s Skeptical of Trump’s Plan to Save Coal Jay , 60 An Anti-Poverty Advocate Fighting Payday Lenders Greg , 45 A Professional Pilgrim to Israel George , 57 A Harley Dealer Who Lost Business After Trump’s Tweets Joel , 53 An Interior Department Whistleblower Sam , 37 A Former Campaign Adviser Picking Up the Pieces Crystal , 33 Feeding Puerto Rico After the Storm Sarah , 48 Treating Trump-Related Trauma, One Client at a Time N’jaila , "Thirties" A Struggling Sex Worker Chet , 39 A Silicon Valley Entrepreneur in Exile Belén , 25 A Dreamer Working for a Presidential Campaign Philip , 51 The Professor Who Sued Trump for Blocking Him on Twitter Bonnee , 58 A Philadelphia Teacher Worried About the Court’s Anti-Union Ruling Don , 61 A Private Jet Salesman Whose Business Is Soaring Samantha , 12 A Tween Green Warrior Rebecca* , 20 Raped on Campus and Still Seeking Justice Anita , 49 A Health Clinic Worker in Arkansas — Where Thousands of Medicaid Recipients Have Lost Coverage Ashley , 47 An Immigration Judge Chasing a Quota Unnamed Kurdish Militia Official , Age Unknown Uncertainty Over America's Commitment to Fighting ISIS Kelley , 38 A Parent Whose Civil Rights Case Was Dropped by Trump’s Education Department Clark , 54 The Guy Suing to Make Bump Stocks Legal Katherine , 55 A Nonviolent Offender With a Reduced Sentence Mikaela , 36 Down the Rabbit Hole With QAnon Seth , 42 A Writing Professor Turned Russiagate Researcher Joy , 28 A Recording Artist Hops the Trump Train Seana , 30 A War Widow Who Lost Her Husband Twice Jim , 42 Ditching Journalism for the CBD Bandwagon Khizr , 69 A Gold Star Father and Accidental Activist Kim , 50 A Pediatrician Activist Turned Lawmaker Mohamed , 47 An ICE Detainee for 17 Months and Counting Beth , 47 A Hurricane Maria Survivor Denied FEMA Funding Caitlin , 23 An Inmate’s Wife Struggling to Afford Calls to Prison Tay , 29 A Survivor of the Charlottesville Attacks David , 49 A Union Rep in Trump's Crosshairs Patricia , 59 An HIV Counselor Waiting for a Windfall Scott , 48 A Whiskey Distiller Facing Down Tariffs Collin , 46 A Casualty of the Trade War Ivan , 13 A Migrant Child in Limbo Maya , 32 An Abortion Provider Stepping Out of the Closet Bernadette , 43 Fighting Drilling in the Arctic National Wildife Refuge Stella , 61 Left to Worry That Her Groundwater Is Contaminated With Toxic Ash Jarrod , 36 An Army Vet Exploited by a For-Profit School Fred , 70 A Landowner Caught in the Border Wall’s Crosshairs Vincent , 38 On the Front Lines With Antifa B , 40 A Transgender USAF Astronautical Engineer Phil , 61 A Mining Union Rep Who’s Skeptical of Trump’s Plan to Save Coal Jay , 60 An Anti-Poverty Advocate Fighting Payday Lenders Greg , 45 A Professional Pilgrim to Israel George , 57 A Harley Dealer Who Lost Business After Trump’s Tweets Joel , 53 An Interior Department Whistleblower Sam , 37 A Former Campaign Adviser Picking Up the Pieces Crystal , 33 Feeding Puerto Rico After the Storm Sarah , 48 Treating Trump-Related Trauma, One Client at a Time N’jaila , "Thirties" A Struggling Sex Worker Chet , 39 A Silicon Valley Entrepreneur in Exile Belén , 25 A Dreamer Working for a Presidential Campaign Philip , 51 The Professor Who Sued Trump for Blocking Him on Twitter Bonnee , 58 A Philadelphia Teacher Worried About the Court’s Anti-Union Ruling Don , 61 A Private Jet Salesman Whose Business Is Soaring Samantha , 12 A Tween Green Warrior Rebecca* , 20 Raped on Campus and Still Seeking Justice Anita , 49 A Health Clinic Worker in Arkansas — Where Thousands of Medicaid Recipients Have Lost Coverage Ashley , 47 An Immigration Judge Chasing a Quota Unnamed Kurdish Militia Official , Age Unknown Uncertainty Over America's Commitment to Fighting ISIS Kelley , 38 A Parent Whose Civil Rights Case Was Dropped by Trump’s Education Department Clark , 54 The Guy Suing to Make Bump Stocks Legal Katherine , 55 A Nonviolent Offender With a Reduced Sentence Mikaela , 36 Down the Rabbit Hole With QAnon Seth , 42 A Writing Professor Turned Russiagate Researcher Joy , 28 A Recording Artist Hops the Trump Train

Unnamed Kurdish Militia Official , Age Unknown Uncertainty Over America's Commitment to Fighting ISIS Philip , 51 The Professor Who Sued Trump for Blocking Him on Twitter Belén , 25 A Dreamer Working for a Presidential Campaign Clark , 54 The Guy Suing to Make Bump Stocks Legal Stella , 61 Left to Worry That Her Groundwater Is Contaminated With Toxic Ash Beth , 47 A Hurricane Maria Survivor Denied FEMA Funding Bernadette , 43 Fighting Drilling in the Arctic National Wildife Refuge Katherine , 55 A Nonviolent Offender With a Reduced Sentence Ivan , 13 A Migrant Child in Limbo Rebecca* , 20 Raped on Campus and Still Seeking Justice Joel , 53 An Interior Department Whistleblower Sam , 37 A Former Campaign Adviser Picking Up the Pieces Scott , 48 A Whiskey Distiller Facing Down Tariffs Jay , 60 An Anti-Poverty Advocate Fighting Payday Lenders Anita , 49 A Health Clinic Worker in Arkansas — Where Thousands of Medicaid Recipients Have Lost Coverage Kim , 50 A Pediatrician Activist Turned Lawmaker Jim , 42 Ditching Journalism for the CBD Bandwagon David , 49 A Union Rep in Trump's Crosshairs Bonnee , 58 A Philadelphia Teacher Worried About the Court’s Anti-Union Ruling Fred , 70 A Landowner Caught in the Border Wall’s Crosshairs George , 57 A Harley Dealer Who Lost Business After Trump’s Tweets Kelley , 38 A Parent Whose Civil Rights Case Was Dropped by Trump’s Education Department Seth , 42 A Writing Professor Turned Russiagate Researcher Khizr , 69 A Gold Star Father and Accidental Activist Samantha , 12 A Tween Green Warrior Phil , 61 A Mining Union Rep Who’s Skeptical of Trump’s Plan to Save Coal Joy , 28 A Recording Artist Hops the Trump Train Crystal , 33 Feeding Puerto Rico After the Storm Maya , 32 An Abortion Provider Stepping Out of the Closet Seana , 30 A War Widow Who Lost Her Husband Twice Sarah , 48 Treating Trump-Related Trauma, One Client at a Time Mikaela , 36 Down the Rabbit Hole With QAnon B , 40 A Transgender USAF Astronautical Engineer Jarrod , 36 An Army Vet Exploited by a For-Profit School Collin , 46 A Casualty of the Trade War Greg , 45 A Professional Pilgrim to Israel Caitlin , 23 An Inmate’s Wife Struggling to Afford Calls to Prison Patricia , 59 An HIV Counselor Waiting for a Windfall Mohamed , 47 An ICE Detainee for 17 Months and Counting Ashley , 47 An Immigration Judge Chasing a Quota Tay , 29 A Survivor of the Charlottesville Attacks Vincent , 38 On the Front Lines With Antifa Don , 61 A Private Jet Salesman Whose Business Is Soaring N’jaila , "Thirties" A Struggling Sex Worker Chet , 39 A Silicon Valley Entrepreneur in Exile Unnamed Kurdish Militia Official , Age Unknown Uncertainty Over America's Commitment to Fighting ISIS Philip , 51 The Professor Who Sued Trump for Blocking Him on Twitter Belén , 25 A Dreamer Working for a Presidential Campaign Clark , 54 The Guy Suing to Make Bump Stocks Legal Stella , 61 Left to Worry That Her Groundwater Is Contaminated With Toxic Ash Beth , 47 A Hurricane Maria Survivor Denied FEMA Funding Bernadette , 43 Fighting Drilling in the Arctic National Wildife Refuge Katherine , 55 A Nonviolent Offender With a Reduced Sentence Ivan , 13 A Migrant Child in Limbo Rebecca* , 20 Raped on Campus and Still Seeking Justice Joel , 53 An Interior Department Whistleblower Sam , 37 A Former Campaign Adviser Picking Up the Pieces Scott , 48 A Whiskey Distiller Facing Down Tariffs Jay , 60 An Anti-Poverty Advocate Fighting Payday Lenders Anita , 49 A Health Clinic Worker in Arkansas — Where Thousands of Medicaid Recipients Have Lost Coverage Kim , 50 A Pediatrician Activist Turned Lawmaker Jim , 42 Ditching Journalism for the CBD Bandwagon David , 49 A Union Rep in Trump's Crosshairs Bonnee , 58 A Philadelphia Teacher Worried About the Court’s Anti-Union Ruling Fred , 70 A Landowner Caught in the Border Wall’s Crosshairs George , 57 A Harley Dealer Who Lost Business After Trump’s Tweets Kelley , 38 A Parent Whose Civil Rights Case Was Dropped by Trump’s Education Department Seth , 42 A Writing Professor Turned Russiagate Researcher Khizr , 69 A Gold Star Father and Accidental Activist Samantha , 12 A Tween Green Warrior Phil , 61 A Mining Union Rep Who’s Skeptical of Trump’s Plan to Save Coal Joy , 28 A Recording Artist Hops the Trump Train Crystal , 33 Feeding Puerto Rico After the Storm Maya , 32 An Abortion Provider Stepping Out of the Closet Seana , 30 A War Widow Who Lost Her Husband Twice Sarah , 48 Treating Trump-Related Trauma, One Client at a Time Mikaela , 36 Down the Rabbit Hole With QAnon B , 40 A Transgender USAF Astronautical Engineer Jarrod , 36 An Army Vet Exploited by a For-Profit School Collin , 46 A Casualty of the Trade War Greg , 45 A Professional Pilgrim to Israel Caitlin , 23 An Inmate’s Wife Struggling to Afford Calls to Prison Patricia , 59 An HIV Counselor Waiting for a Windfall Mohamed , 47 An ICE Detainee for 17 Months and Counting Ashley , 47 An Immigration Judge Chasing a Quota Tay , 29 A Survivor of the Charlottesville Attacks Vincent , 38 On the Front Lines With Antifa Don , 61 A Private Jet Salesman Whose Business Is Soaring N’jaila , "Thirties" A Struggling Sex Worker Chet , 39 A Silicon Valley Entrepreneur in Exile

Tay , 29 A Survivor of the Charlottesville Attacks Stella , 61 Left to Worry That Her Groundwater Is Contaminated With Toxic Ash Ashley , 47 An Immigration Judge Chasing a Quota Greg , 45 A Professional Pilgrim to Israel Sam , 37 A Former Campaign Adviser Picking Up the Pieces Beth , 47 A Hurricane Maria Survivor Denied FEMA Funding Joy , 28 A Recording Artist Hops the Trump Train Caitlin , 23 An Inmate’s Wife Struggling to Afford Calls to Prison B , 40 A Transgender USAF Astronautical Engineer Jay , 60 An Anti-Poverty Advocate Fighting Payday Lenders Rebecca* , 20 Raped on Campus and Still Seeking Justice Bonnee , 58 A Philadelphia Teacher Worried About the Court’s Anti-Union Ruling George , 57 A Harley Dealer Who Lost Business After Trump’s Tweets Clark , 54 The Guy Suing to Make Bump Stocks Legal Collin , 46 A Casualty of the Trade War Kelley , 38 A Parent Whose Civil Rights Case Was Dropped by Trump’s Education Department Vincent , 38 On the Front Lines With Antifa N’jaila , "Thirties" A Struggling Sex Worker Samantha , 12 A Tween Green Warrior Fred , 70 A Landowner Caught in the Border Wall’s Crosshairs Mikaela , 36 Down the Rabbit Hole With QAnon Mohamed , 47 An ICE Detainee for 17 Months and Counting Joel , 53 An Interior Department Whistleblower Maya , 32 An Abortion Provider Stepping Out of the Closet Don , 61 A Private Jet Salesman Whose Business Is Soaring Scott , 48 A Whiskey Distiller Facing Down Tariffs Seth , 42 A Writing Professor Turned Russiagate Researcher Jim , 42 Ditching Journalism for the CBD Bandwagon Katherine , 55 A Nonviolent Offender With a Reduced Sentence Sarah , 48 Treating Trump-Related Trauma, One Client at a Time Phil , 61 A Mining Union Rep Who’s Skeptical of Trump’s Plan to Save Coal Chet , 39 A Silicon Valley Entrepreneur in Exile Anita , 49 A Health Clinic Worker in Arkansas — Where Thousands of Medicaid Recipients Have Lost Coverage Seana , 30 A War Widow Who Lost Her Husband Twice Crystal , 33 Feeding Puerto Rico After the Storm Unnamed Kurdish Militia Official , Age Unknown Uncertainty Over America's Commitment to Fighting ISIS Ivan , 13 A Migrant Child in Limbo Kim , 50 A Pediatrician Activist Turned Lawmaker David , 49 A Union Rep in Trump's Crosshairs Bernadette , 43 Fighting Drilling in the Arctic National Wildife Refuge Patricia , 59 An HIV Counselor Waiting for a Windfall Belén , 25 A Dreamer Working for a Presidential Campaign Khizr , 69 A Gold Star Father and Accidental Activist Jarrod , 36 An Army Vet Exploited by a For-Profit School Philip , 51 The Professor Who Sued Trump for Blocking Him on Twitter Tay , 29 A Survivor of the Charlottesville Attacks Stella , 61 Left to Worry That Her Groundwater Is Contaminated With Toxic Ash Ashley , 47 An Immigration Judge Chasing a Quota Greg , 45 A Professional Pilgrim to Israel Sam , 37 A Former Campaign Adviser Picking Up the Pieces Beth , 47 A Hurricane Maria Survivor Denied FEMA Funding Joy , 28 A Recording Artist Hops the Trump Train Caitlin , 23 An Inmate’s Wife Struggling to Afford Calls to Prison B , 40 A Transgender USAF Astronautical Engineer Jay , 60 An Anti-Poverty Advocate Fighting Payday Lenders Rebecca* , 20 Raped on Campus and Still Seeking Justice Bonnee , 58 A Philadelphia Teacher Worried About the Court’s Anti-Union Ruling George , 57 A Harley Dealer Who Lost Business After Trump’s Tweets Clark , 54 The Guy Suing to Make Bump Stocks Legal Collin , 46 A Casualty of the Trade War Kelley , 38 A Parent Whose Civil Rights Case Was Dropped by Trump’s Education Department Vincent , 38 On the Front Lines With Antifa N’jaila , "Thirties" A Struggling Sex Worker Samantha , 12 A Tween Green Warrior Fred , 70 A Landowner Caught in the Border Wall’s Crosshairs Mikaela , 36 Down the Rabbit Hole With QAnon Mohamed , 47 An ICE Detainee for 17 Months and Counting Joel , 53 An Interior Department Whistleblower Maya , 32 An Abortion Provider Stepping Out of the Closet Don , 61 A Private Jet Salesman Whose Business Is Soaring Scott , 48 A Whiskey Distiller Facing Down Tariffs Seth , 42 A Writing Professor Turned Russiagate Researcher Jim , 42 Ditching Journalism for the CBD Bandwagon Katherine , 55 A Nonviolent Offender With a Reduced Sentence Sarah , 48 Treating Trump-Related Trauma, One Client at a Time Phil , 61 A Mining Union Rep Who’s Skeptical of Trump’s Plan to Save Coal Chet , 39 A Silicon Valley Entrepreneur in Exile Anita , 49 A Health Clinic Worker in Arkansas — Where Thousands of Medicaid Recipients Have Lost Coverage Seana , 30 A War Widow Who Lost Her Husband Twice Crystal , 33 Feeding Puerto Rico After the Storm Unnamed Kurdish Militia Official , Age Unknown Uncertainty Over America's Commitment to Fighting ISIS Ivan , 13 A Migrant Child in Limbo Kim , 50 A Pediatrician Activist Turned Lawmaker David , 49 A Union Rep in Trump's Crosshairs Bernadette , 43 Fighting Drilling in the Arctic National Wildife Refuge Patricia , 59 An HIV Counselor Waiting for a Windfall Belén , 25 A Dreamer Working for a Presidential Campaign Khizr , 69 A Gold Star Father and Accidental Activist Jarrod , 36 An Army Vet Exploited by a For-Profit School Philip , 51 The Professor Who Sued Trump for Blocking Him on Twitter