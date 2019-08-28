Google just deleted my nearly 10-year-old free & open-source Android app

My app story

I started working on the MonTransit app in 2009 and released the first version on the Android Market in June 2010 . It was the 2nd app (by 1 month) to help Android users access public transit schedule in Montréal in Canada.

In 2014, I re-started the project and published the current generation of the app in June 2015.

Friday, the app was installed on 120k+ active devices, used by 17k+ people that day and the #6 free app in Maps & Navigation in Canada.

The app is entirely free and open-source and I’ve put around 5,000 hours of hard work into it.

