Homepage
Open in app
Sign in
Get started
Wardley maps
Topographical intelligence in business
Chapter one (start here)
Follow
swardley
Mar 7, 2018
On playing chess
Chapter 19
In this chapter, I’m going to introduce some basic concepts that we will use and…
Read more…
546
1 response
Latest
Better for Less
Better for Less
Chapter 18
swardley
Aug 23, 2017
To infinity and beyond
To infinity and beyond
Chapter 17
swardley
Jun 11, 2017
Super Looper
Super Looper
Chapter 16
swardley
Apr 20, 2017
On the practice of scenario planning
On the practice of scenario planning
Chapter 15
swardley
Apr 11, 2017
To thine own self be true
To thine own self be true
Chapter 14
swardley
Jan 28, 2017
Something wicked this way comes
Something wicked this way comes
Chapter 13
swardley
Jan 17, 2017
The scenario
The scenario
Chapter 12
swardley
Jan 16, 2017
A smorgasbord of the slightly useful
A smorgasbord of the slightly useful
Chapter 11
swardley
Jan 11, 2017
I wasn’t expecting that
I wasn’t expecting that
Chapter 10
swardley
Dec 20, 2016
Charting the future
Charting the future
Chapter 9
swardley
Dec 13, 2016
Keeping the wolves at bay
Keeping the wolves at bay
Chapter 8
swardley
Sep 7, 2016
Finding a new purpose
Finding a new purpose
Chapter 7
swardley
Sep 3, 2016
Getting started
Getting started
Chapter 6
swardley
Aug 25, 2016
The play and a decision to act
The play and a decision to act
Chapter 5
swardley
Aug 21, 2016
Doctrine
Doctrine
Chapter 4
swardley
Aug 16, 2016
Exploring the map
Exploring the map
Chapter 3
swardley
Aug 12, 2016
Finding a path
Finding a path
Chapter 2
swardley
Aug 10, 2016
On being lost
On being lost
Chapter 1
swardley
Aug 8, 2016
About wardleymaps
Latest Stories
Archive
About Medium
Terms
Privacy