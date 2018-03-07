Open in app
Sign inGet started
Go to the profile of swardley
swardley

On playing chess

Chapter 19

In this chapter, I’m going to introduce some basic concepts that we will use and…

Read more…
1 response
Latest
Better for Less

Better for Less

Chapter 18
Go to the profile of swardley
swardley
To infinity and beyond

To infinity and beyond

Chapter 17
Go to the profile of swardley
swardley
Super Looper

Super Looper

Chapter 16
Go to the profile of swardley
swardley
On the practice of scenario planning

On the practice of scenario planning

Chapter 15
Go to the profile of swardley
swardley
To thine own self be true

To thine own self be true

Chapter 14
Go to the profile of swardley
swardley
Something wicked this way comes

Something wicked this way comes

Chapter 13
Go to the profile of swardley
swardley
The scenario

The scenario

Chapter 12
Go to the profile of swardley
swardley
A smorgasbord of the slightly useful

A smorgasbord of the slightly useful

Chapter 11
Go to the profile of swardley
swardley
I wasn’t expecting that

I wasn’t expecting that

Chapter 10
Go to the profile of swardley
swardley
Charting the future

Charting the future

Chapter 9
Go to the profile of swardley
swardley
Keeping the wolves at bay

Keeping the wolves at bay

Chapter 8
Go to the profile of swardley
swardley
Finding a new purpose

Finding a new purpose

Chapter 7
Go to the profile of swardley
swardley
Getting started

Getting started

Chapter 6
Go to the profile of swardley
swardley
The play and a decision to act

The play and a decision to act

Chapter 5
Go to the profile of swardley
swardley
Doctrine

Doctrine

Chapter 4
Go to the profile of swardley
swardley
Exploring the map

Exploring the map

Chapter 3
Go to the profile of swardley
swardley
Finding a path

Finding a path

Chapter 2
Go to the profile of swardley
swardley
On being lost

On being lost

Chapter 1
Go to the profile of swardley
swardley
About wardleymapsLatest StoriesArchiveAbout MediumTermsPrivacy